Cole Harris Cole Harris

UNION COUNTY — Counselors and special activities are part of the response of Union County High School to the death of one its students this past Saturday.

Cole Harris, 16, suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body in an explosion and ensuing fire that destroyed the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle on July 13 of this year. Harris and his father had been working at the building when, as his father was cutting grass outside with a riding mower, Harris went in through the front door. Just after Harris entered the building the explosion occurred.

Witnesses said his father pulled Harris from the building, put him in his truck and began driving him to Union Medical Center. They were met by the Union County EMS at the intersection of SC 215 and Monarch Highway where EMS personnel treated Harris and assessed his condition. After determining Harris had suffered severe burns to over 90 percent of his body, the EMS contacted the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to send its Regional I helicopter to airlift him to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment.

Harris remained hospitalized there until Saturday morning when he died. His death was announced by Union County Coroner William Holcombe who said that the incident is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Santuc Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies.

At the time of his death, Harris was a student at Union County High School, and this (Monday) afternoon UCHS Principal Dr. Alfred Williams issued the following statement about how the school is dealing with it.

The Union County High School (UCHS) family suffered a tragic loss with the passing of one of our students, Cole C. Harris, on Saturday, October 12th.

The thoughts and prayers of the UCHS and Union County School District go out to the Harris family. Cole will be greatly missed by the entire Union County community.

Counselors are available to assist any students or staff members who may need support during this difficult time.

Several activities are being planned at UCHS in Cole’s honor and the details of these activities will be forthcoming.

The press release states that persons seeking more information should contact Dr. Williams at 864-429-1750.

Cole Harris https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_20191014_125922370-1.jpg Cole Harris

UCHS dealing with student’s death