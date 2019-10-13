Teen burned in explosion dies

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remained of the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle in the aftermath of an explosion on July 13 believed to have been caused by a propane gas leak. The explosion and resulting fire critically injured 16-year-old Cole Harris who suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body. On Saturday, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that Harris, who had been at Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia since the explosion, had died. Holcombe said that the incident is under investigation. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remained of the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle in the aftermath of an explosion on July 13 believed to have been caused by a propane gas leak. The explosion and resulting fire critically injured 16-year-old Cole Harris who suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body. On Saturday, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that Harris, who had been at Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia since the explosion, had died. Holcombe said that the incident is under investigation.

UNION — A 16-year-old youth who suffered burns over most of his body in an explosion in July has died.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office “was notified Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, of the death of 16-year-old Cole Harris, who sustained burns to 92% of his body in a fire on July 13, 2019 at 3440 Janie Glymph Goree Blvd., Carlisle. Mr. Harris has been at Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia since the fire.”

Holcombe said that “the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Santuc Volunteer Fire Department, along with other agencies are investigating this incident.”

Holcombe said that no other information was available at the present time.

Harris and his father were working at the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle when the explosion that injured the teen occurred. The father was cutting grass outside the restaurant with a riding mower when his son went in the building through the front door. Witnesses said that just after the boy entered the building there was an explosion. The witnesses said the father jumped off the mower and ran to the building and pulled his son out and then put him in his truck and began driving him to the Union Medical Center.

The father and son were met by the Union County EMS at the intersection of SC 215 and Monarch Highway where the EMS treated the boy and assessed his condition. The EMS determined the boy had suffered severe burns to over 90 percent of his body and contacted the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to send its Regional I helicopter to airlift the boy to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment.

The Carlisle Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and when firefighters arrived they found the building to be fully engulfed. The explosion had blown out the wall facing Academy Street and the roof had been blown out and collapsed into the interior of the building which was a total loss.

The Carlisle Fire Department along with the Buffalo, Cross Keys, Monarch, Southside, Santuc, and Whitmire fire departments spent more than 8 1/2 hours extinguishing the blaze and making it sure it did not reignite

In the aftermath of the explosion the Union County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the fire with the assistance of the SLED Arson Team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Coroner: Incident under investigation