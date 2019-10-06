‘Cotton Barn Boutique’ now open

Charles Warner | The Union Times These shoppers were among the first to see what the Cotton Barn Boutique women’s clothing and accessories store had to offer when it opened its door for the first time this past Saturday. Owned by Lawana Moss, the Cotton Barn Boutique is located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times These shoppers were among the first to see what the Cotton Barn Boutique women’s clothing and accessories store had to offer when it opened its door for the first time this past Saturday. Owned by Lawana Moss, the Cotton Barn Boutique is located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times When you walk into the Cotton Barn Boutique at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union and look to your immediate right you see some examples not only of the women’s clothes and accessories the store has to offer, but you get your first experience of the down home on the farm rural character of the store itself. The combination of down home on the farm decor along with stylish and sophisticated fashion is designed to offer the local consumer a new and very pleasant shopping experience. Charles Warner | The Union Times When you walk into the Cotton Barn Boutique at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union and look to your immediate right you see some examples not only of the women’s clothes and accessories the store has to offer, but you get your first experience of the down home on the farm rural character of the store itself. The combination of down home on the farm decor along with stylish and sophisticated fashion is designed to offer the local consumer a new and very pleasant shopping experience. Charles Warner | The Union Times Racks full of stylish and colorful clothing amid rustic, down home on the farm decor is the shopping experience offered by the Cotton Barn Boutique at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. The store opened for business this past Saturday giving customers their first opportunity to see and purchase the women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and purses as well A&M Candles. Charles Warner | The Union Times Racks full of stylish and colorful clothing amid rustic, down home on the farm decor is the shopping experience offered by the Cotton Barn Boutique at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. The store opened for business this past Saturday giving customers their first opportunity to see and purchase the women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and purses as well A&M Candles. Charles Warner | The Union Times The rustic, down home on the farm decor of the Cotton Farm Boutique is the backdrop to the jewelry and stylish and colorful women’s clothing offered by the store to its customers. The Cotton Farm Boutique is located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union and opened its doors for the first time this past Saturday. The store carries women’s shoes, jeans, stylish regular and plus size clothing as well as Clemson and Carolina apparel and A&M Candles. Charles Warner | The Union Times The rustic, down home on the farm decor of the Cotton Farm Boutique is the backdrop to the jewelry and stylish and colorful women’s clothing offered by the store to its customers. The Cotton Farm Boutique is located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union and opened its doors for the first time this past Saturday. The store carries women’s shoes, jeans, stylish regular and plus size clothing as well as Clemson and Carolina apparel and A&M Candles. Photo courtesy of Lawana Moss Jacelyn Head, 8, stands with the sign for the Cotton Barn Boutique women’s clothing and accessories store. The store, which is located at 102 West Main Street, is owned by Lawana Moss who is a friend of Jacelyn’s mother, Melissa Head. Moss said that when she was trying to come up with a name for the store she talked to her friend about it and Jacelyn heard the conversation and recommended it be called the Cotton Barn Boutique. The rest, as they say, is history. Photo courtesy of Lawana Moss Jacelyn Head, 8, stands with the sign for the Cotton Barn Boutique women’s clothing and accessories store. The store, which is located at 102 West Main Street, is owned by Lawana Moss who is a friend of Jacelyn’s mother, Melissa Head. Moss said that when she was trying to come up with a name for the store she talked to her friend about it and Jacelyn heard the conversation and recommended it be called the Cotton Barn Boutique. The rest, as they say, is history.

UNION — A new store needs a new location and a new name and those were what businesswoman Lawana Moss needed as she prepared to open her new women’s clothing and accessories boutique.

“We were ‘Hair & Moore’s Boutique’ but that was down the street at 213 East Main Street,” Moss said. “I decided to have my boutique as a separate business so I relocated here.”

The “here” Moss spoke of is 102 West Main Street in downtown Union and as she looked for a place to locate her new business fortune smiled on her efforts, much to her delight.

“When I decided to move we were looking for a location and this one fell in our laps because it was not even for sale,” Moss said. “My brother-in-law is the owner of ‘Fat Sam’s’ and he asked Mr. Phillip Lemons who owned this building previously if he knew of a building on Main Street that was for sale. Mr. Lemons replied, ‘Well mine may be if the price is right.’ So after that me and my dad came here and we looked at it and we told him we would take it.”

Now she had a location and with that work began on renovating and redecorating the building and to do that, Moss said she brought in “Leigh Anne Arthur with Rusty Nail to come in and help with the decorating and here we are.”

The result of Moss’ collaboration with Arthur was a store done in a style that takes you down home on the farm with walls decorated with farming tools and other reminders of the agrarian roots of Union County while also serving as an inviting showcase for the store’s inventory of colorful and fashionable women’s clothing and accessories.

Even with all this, Moss still lacked a name for her store and sought to come up with one with the help of one of her friends.

“I knew I wanted to go with a rustic theme and I had been thinking of a name,” Moss said. “Me and my friend, Melissa Head, had been thinking of one all summer.”

A name for her store continued to elude Moss and her friend, but the name was finally supplied by an unlikely source, her friend’s daughter.

“Her daughter, who is actually eight years old came up with the name,” Moss said. “Her name is Jacelyn Head and she said ‘What about Cotton Barn Boutique’ and we loved it.”

So Cotton Barn Boutique it is and the store opened its doors this past Saturday drawing a large turnout of shoppers who took advantage of the opportunity to shop at Union’s newest women’s clothing boutique and add to their wardrobes.

“We have clothing for women, jewelry, shoes, and purses,” Moss said. “We have A&M Candles. We have jeans, leggings, regular and plus size clothing. We have Carolina and Clemson apparel.”

Cotton Barn Boutique is a family-run store as most of its employees are members of Moss’ family, a fact that adds to the warm, down home atmosphere provided by its decor.

Boutique hours are 11 a.m-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Moss added that, until after the holidays, the boutique will be open on Thursdays until 7 p.m.

For more information about the Cotton Barn Boutique call 864-426-6119 follow it on Facebook and Instagram.

Store offers stylish clothing amid rustic decor

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

