Thompson endorses Booker for president

UNION — US Sen. Cory Booker’s bid to become America’s next president got a local boost this month when City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson endorsed him.

Booker, who helps represent New Jersey in the US Senate, is seeking the 2020 Presidential Nomination of the Democratic Party, and on Monday his campaign announced Thompson’s endorsement, citing not only Thompson being Mayor of Union, but also President of the South Carolina Conference of Black Mayors.

The press release states that “after a sharp debate performance in Houston, Texas, Cory Booker has earned the endorsement of esteemed community leader and President of the South Carolina Conference of Black Mayors, Mayor Harold Thompson.”

In addition, the press release states that, among his other accomplishments, Thompson also serves on the board of The Association of South Carolina Mayors.

Thompson said that he is supporting Booker because of his background as a mayor and because of his positions on the issues of major concern to the African-American community.

“I am a steadfast supporter of Cory Booker,” Thompson said. “As a former mayor, Cory knows all the intricate groundwork that has to take place to make things happen. He leads with love, but he also knows when to turn up the heat and he knows how to lead with strength and compassion.

“Cory is also on top of so many issues that are of major concern to the black community, such as the racial wealth gap, education, health care, housing, and so much more,” he said. “He is the most qualified candidate in the field to lead this country.”

The press release states that with his endorsement, Thompson “joins a growing number of South Carolina leaders who support Cory and believe that beating Trump is the floor, not the ceiling.” Those other South Carolina leaders are:

• Moses Bell — Fairfield County Councilman

• Pastor Aaron Bishop — Pastor and Richland County School Board Member

• Mayor Terrence Culbreath — Mayor of Town of Johnston, SC

• Sheriff Anthony Dennis — Sumter County

• Gregrey Ginyard — Mayor of Jenkinsville

• Councilman William Killian — Chester County

• South Carolina Representative John King

• South Carolina State Representative Annie McDaniel

• Samuel E. Murray — Mayor of Port Royal

• Councilwoman Shaterica Neal — Gray Court

• Mayor Julia Nelson — Manning S.C.

• Apostle Frank Nicholson — Mayor Pro-Tem, Johnston, SC

• County Auditor Patricia Pringle — Clarendon County

• South Carolina State Representative Leola Robinson Simpson

• Laurens City Councilwoman Alicia Sullivan

Booker visited Union County in May and was the featured speaker at a Town Hall Meeting at the Pacolet River Association, 168 Lovers Lane Road. During the town hall, Booker spoke on a variety of issues including environmental injustices that he said are threatening the health, livelihoods, well-being, and lives of millions of Americans. He criticized the Trump administration for what he said was its rollback of EPA enforcement of anti-pollution laws and Justice Department criminal prosecution of pollution cases.

If elected president, Booker said he would reverse this and use the Justice Department and EPA to go after polluters and would use all available resources to clean up the environment and ensure that all Americans get the clean air and clean water that is their right.

Biography

Prior to his visit to Union County, Booker’s campaign released the following biography on him, his background, his political career, and his position on the issues.

Cory Booker is running for president to reignite our spirit of common purpose to build a more fair and just nation for everyone. He has dedicated his life to fighting for those who have been left out, left behind, or left without a voice.

In 1996, Cory moved to Newark, New Jersey, and founded a nonprofit organization to provide legal services for low-income families, helping tenants take on slumlords, improve their living conditions, and stay in their homes. At age twenty-nine, Cory was elected to the Newark City Council, and beginning in 2006, he served as Newark’s mayor for more than seven years.

Cory is the first African-American elected to the US Senate from New Jersey. In the Senate, Cory has fought to resist President Trump’s damaging policies and blatant disregard for fundamental American values. He’s also championed policies that advance economic and equal justice — including leading efforts to reform the broken criminal justice system, increase wages and ensure hard work is fairly rewarded, and protect the rights of all Americans to breathe clean air and drink clean water.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

