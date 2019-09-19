Buffalo man arrested after manhunt

Willard Willard Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office This bag, which the Union County Sheriff’s Office reports contains 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, was seized when local, state and federal law enforcement personnel took Buffalo resident Tommy Mikel Willard into custody this past Wednesday. Willard was arrested for failure to appear in federal court and for Trafficking Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office This bag, which the Union County Sheriff’s Office reports contains 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, was seized when local, state and federal law enforcement personnel took Buffalo resident Tommy Mikel Willard into custody this past Wednesday. Willard was arrested for failure to appear in federal court and for Trafficking Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams.

UNION COUNTY — What began as a collaborative effort by county, state, and federal law enforcement personnel to arrest a Buffalo man for allegedly failing to appear in federal court ended with him not only being arrested for that but also for allegedly engaging in drug trafficking.

In a statement released Wednesday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that deputies with his office, SLED agents, DNR personnel, and United States Marshals assisted in the capture of Tommy Mikel Willard. Taylor said that Willard, 44, 1404 Main Street, Buffalo, had failed to appear in federal court and that he had also removed an ankle monitor in an attempt to flee federal custody. He said the US Marshals Service had notified his office that Willard was on the run and might attempt to return to Union County.

Taylor said that on Wednesday, September 18, deputies received information that Willard had been spotted on the front porch of a residence on Browns Creek Road. When he was confronted by an occupant of the residence, Taylor said that Willard fled on foot and ran off in the woods near the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Webber Lake Road. He said that deputies set up a perimeter around the area and called the Union County Bloodhounds to track the suspect. Taylor said the US Marshals Office was notified along with the SLED Tracking Unit and SLED Helicopter to help with the capture of Willard.

After a search that lasted approximately six hours, Taylor said Willard was taken into custody in the creek off of Pump Station Road. Taylor said that when he was taken into custody Willard had in his possession more than 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine. He said that Willard was transported to the Union County Detention Center where he faces the charge of Trafficking Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams and also the federal charge of failing to appear for federal court.

Willard was still in custody as of this (Thursday) afternoon.

Taylor praised the work of all the agencies involved in the capture of Willard and also praised the citizens that provided helpful information.

Willard https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_WILLARD-TOMMY-MIKEL.jpg Willard Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office This bag, which the Union County Sheriff’s Office reports contains 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, was seized when local, state and federal law enforcement personnel took Buffalo resident Tommy Mikel Willard into custody this past Wednesday. Willard was arrested for failure to appear in federal court and for Trafficking Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6525.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office This bag, which the Union County Sheriff’s Office reports contains 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, was seized when local, state and federal law enforcement personnel took Buffalo resident Tommy Mikel Willard into custody this past Wednesday. Willard was arrested for failure to appear in federal court and for Trafficking Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams.

Willard facing state and federal charges