Arrested after less than 8 hours

UNION COUNTY — Less than eight hours after it happened the man accused of robbing the Monarch Branch of Arthur State Bank was behind bars.

In a statement released this (Wednesday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Frank Mills Jr., 51, 114 Lowery Street, Union (Monarch Community) had been arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession Of A Deadly Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime.

Mills is accused of robbing the Arthur State Bank branch at 1412 Lockhart Highway in Monarch Tuesday afternoon, using a butcher knife and stealing an undetermined amount of cash.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene after a “bank alarm call” came in to 911 emergency dispatch from the bank at 2:36 p.m. Though they were on the scene by 2:39 p.m., deputies were unable to apprehend Mills who had already fled the area.

In announcing Mills’ arrest, Taylor said that upon arrival, deputies secured the bank and interviewed witnesses. Taylor said that at the same time, investigators began reviewing surveillance footage and were able to reveal a possible suspect. He said from that the individual’s picture was disseminated to the news media and the public asking for their assistance.

While investigators processed the crime scene, Taylor said his office’s Bloodhound Team was dispatched to aid in trying to determine the route the suspect traveled. Taylor said it was determined that he walked across Lockhart Highway to a car wash and left in a vehicle. He said from there video surveillance footage was pulled from a local business and a vehicle was seen leaving the bay at that car wash.

“Evidence located at the scene was retrieved and would be sent to our State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for processing,” Taylor said.

The appeal to the public for help in identifying the bank robber bore fruit and ultimately led to Mills being arrested that night.

“After the scene was cleared, we received information from concerned citizens identifying the suspect as Frank Mills,” Taylor said. “Based on this, we focused our attention on Mr. Mills and found that Mr. Mills had left Union County.

“We were able to meet with him when he was asked to come to the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “Once here, he was Mirandized and interviewed and after the interview, direct evidence had been established linking Mr. Mills to the robbery.”

The press release states that Mills was arrested and transported to the Union County Jail and booked in at 10:02 p.m. It states he would be charged with Armed Robbery and Possession Of A Deadly Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime.

As for the vehicle seen leaving the car wash, the press release states that it was determined that Mills was operating a vehicle that matched the one in the video. The press release states that the vehicle was located and processed for evidence as well.

The press release states that Mills has a lengthy criminal record that includes three convictions for Armed Robbery With A Deadly Weapon dating back to July of 1984. It states his latest conviction was in 2002 for Armed Robbery and that he served 12 years out of Darlington County. In addition, the report states Miller has a several larceny convictions and traffic related offenses with convictions.

While Mills is in jail, Taylor said the investigation is continuing as the butcher knife used in the robbery and part of the money stolen has not been found.

As for Mills being apprehended so quickly, Taylor credited it to the response of his deputies along with vital information obtained from concerned citizens and bank employees.

“From the initial call coming to dispatch to the arrest of Mr. Frank Mills was less than eight hours,” Taylor said.

Robbery suspect taken into custody Tuesday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

