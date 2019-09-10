Bank robbed with a butcher knife

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (far right), confers with Sgt. Investigator Scott Coffer (right), and Maj. John Sherfield (left) as Sgt. Leon Lancaster (far left) stands guard at the entrance of the Monarch Branch of Arthur State Bank. The bank was robbed this (Tuesday) afternoon by a suspect wielding a butcher knife. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (far right), confers with Sgt. Investigator Scott Coffer (right), and Maj. John Sherfield (left) as Sgt. Leon Lancaster (far left) stands guard at the entrance of the Monarch Branch of Arthur State Bank. The bank was robbed this (Tuesday) afternoon by a suspect wielding a butcher knife. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying this man who is accused of robbing the Arthur State Bank branch in the Monarch Community at knife point this (Tuesday) afternoon. The suspect used a butcher knife to rob the bank of an undetermined amount of cash and then escaped the area in a vehicle believed to have been parked on the other side of the Lockhart Highway. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying this man who is accused of robbing the Arthur State Bank branch in the Monarch Community at knife point this (Tuesday) afternoon. The suspect used a butcher knife to rob the bank of an undetermined amount of cash and then escaped the area in a vehicle believed to have been parked on the other side of the Lockhart Highway.

MONARCH — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the butcher knife-wielding individual who robbed the Monarch Branch of Arthur State Bank this afternoon.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that at 2:36 p.m. a “bank alarm call” came in to 911 emergency dispatch from the Arthur State Bank Branch at 1412 Lockhart Highway.

Even though deputies were on the scene by 2:39 p.m.,Taylor said the suspect had already exited the bank and ran across to the other side of the highway where it is believed he got into a vehicle and fled the area.

After deputies arrived on the scene they set up a perimeter to begin searching for the suspect and bloodhounds were deployed, but Taylor said the man was already gone. Taylor said that the bloodhounds were only able to track him to a location across the highway where the trail disappeared. He said it’s because of this that it is believed the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Taylor said the suspect is a black male, 5’11 tall and weighing 220 pounds who was wearing a teal-colored short-sleeved shirt, kakhi pants and black tennis shoes. He said the suspect was also wearing sunglasses and a black stocking cap.

Taylor said the suspect used a butcher knife to rob the bank and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Taylor said the bank tellers were physically and emotionally shaken but were otherwise unharmed.

Because a weapon was used in the commission of the robbery, Taylor said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies were still on the scene gathering evidence and Taylor said he is asking anyone with any information about the suspect to please call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1612 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Suspect at-large, considered armed and dangerous

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

