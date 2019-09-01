Unlawful Neglect & Domestic Violence

Cook Cook Jeter Jeter Blocker Blocker Keisler Keisler Riddle Riddle

UNION COUNTY — Incidents of enhanced shoplifting and enhanced petty larceny, failing to stop for law enforcement, an infant testing positive for a narcotic, and a pregnant woman being hit and kicked were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that ended in arrests.

Failure To Stop For A Blue Light

What began as a possible case of a person driving with a suspended driver’s license turned into a chase that ended with the driver under arrest for allegedly not stopping when signaled to by law enforcement.

Carlie Jane Cook, 22, 2691 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, Failure To Register Vehicle, Operating An Uninsured Vehicle, and Failure To Stop For A Blue Light.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, August 21 at approximately 1:45 p.m., the responding officer was patrolling on the Riley Road in the Buffalo Community. The report states that as the responding officer was approaching the stop sign at the Buffalo-West Springs Highway intersection he notice a grey BMW pull onto the Riley Road off the Buffalo-West Springs Highway. It states the vehicle was being driven by Cook.

The report states the responding officer had prior knowledge that Cook’s driver’s license was suspended. It states the responding officer turned around and pulled in behind the BMW. It states the BMW was displaying tag number 639EAS that came back to a Ford truck.

The report states the responding officer then activated the patrol unit’s blue lights in the 300 block of the Riley Road and advised dispatch that he was attempting to make a traffic stop on the BMW. It states the BMW proceeded on down the Riley Road at speeds of 70-75 miles per hour. The report states the responding officer activated the siren and advised dispatch that the vehicle was not stopping.

As the BMW traveled down the Riley Road the report states the responding officer noticed a lot of movement in the vehicle.

The report states the BMW finally pulled in the parking lot of Vapor Apparel located in the 1200 block of the Riley Road and the responding officer exited his vehicle and made contact with Cook. It states the responding officer noticed that both of the vehicle’s front windows were down and there were two male passengers.

When asked by the responding officer why she didn’t stop, the report states Cook said she was trying to make it home but that she got scared they were going to put those things out to flatten her tires.

The responding officer then asked Cook for the paperwork for the vehicle and the report states she said it was at home. The report states the responding officer then asked Cook to step out of the vehicle and she was placed under arrest for Driving Under Suspension.

When asked by the responding officer if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the report states Cook said no and that he could look. The responding officer then placed Cook in the front seat of his patrol vehicle.

It was about that time that other deputies arrived on the scene and the report states the passenger in the front seat of the BMW, Kenneth Lipsey, and the passenger in the back seat, Dylan Sellers, were asked to step out the vehicle.

Deputies then searched the BMW and the report states a set of digital scales, a metal container with a magnetic base, and an empty plastic bag were found in the front seat of the passenger area; a used syringe under the rear seat; and a bottle of U Pass Urine on the back seat.

The report states Sellers said the urine was his because he was trying to pass a drug test.

When asked by the responding officer who the BMW belonged to, the report states Lipsey said he was buying it from a guy in Greenville. The responding officer then asked what the guy’s name was and the report states Lipsey said he didn’t know but he had it in his phone. When asked by the responding officer if he had insurance on the vehicle, the report states Lipsey said no.

Sellers, 22, 735 Old Buncombe Road, Union, was arrested for Adulterate Bodily Fluid To Defeat Drug/Alcohol Test 1st Offense.

Lipsey, 21, 183 Justice Road #7, Buffalo, was arrested for Permitting An Unauthorized Person To Drive.

Both were transported to the Union County Jail by Cpl. Erwin.

The report states the B&B Towing was called per next on rotation.

The report states the tag was taken off the BMW and seized as evidence along with the U Pass Urine.

The responding officer transported Cook to the jail and the report states she would be charged with Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, Failure To Register Vehicle, Operating An Uninsured Vehicle, and Failure To Stop For A Blue Light.

(All the charges in this case are misdemeanors except for the Failure To Stop For A Blue Light which is a felony.)

Petit Larceny Enhancement

A Union woman was arrested at the beginning of this week and charged with allegedly stealing another woman’s purse from a shopping cart at a local story more than a week earlier.

Rhonda Denise Jeter, 41, 112 Chambers Avenue #A, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Petit Larceny Enhancement.

The incident report states that on Saturday, August 17, the complainant/victim came to Union Public Safety Headquarters and asked to speak to an officer. PSO Beheler spoke with the complainant/victim and asked her what she wanted to speak about. The report states the complainant/victim said she believed her purse had been stolen from Walmart.

The complainant/victim said she want shopping at Walmart around 11 a.m. and that she had her purse in the store, but that when she went back out to her car she realized she did not have it. She said she went back in the store and asked a sales associate if anyone had returned a purse and was told no one had found a purse. It was then that she came to the Union Public Safety Headquarters.

Beheler asked the complainant/victim if she was sure that her purse was not in her car and the report states she replied that she had checked several times and it was not there. Beheler then asked the complainant/victim what the purse looked like and the report states she said it was a Dooney Bourke purse that was yellowish-brown with a little pink on it. Beheler then asked the complainant/victim what the purse had in it and the report states she said it had her Social Security Card, her Wachovia Debit Card, and checkbook, and that it also contained a pink wallet with $115 in it.

The report states Beheler said he would go to Walmart and review store surveillance video and would let her know what he found.

Beheler went to Walmart and asked the Assistant Manager if he could review the store’s surveillance video and was taken to the A.P. Office where he and the Assistant Manager reviewed the footage.

The report states the footage showed the complainant/victim leave her purse in her shopping cart on Aisle 2 at 11:29 a.m. and then pulled off. It states the footage showed a black female in a red shirt walk up to the shopping cart the complaint/victim had left and push it into the grocery side entrance. The report states the female then removes the complainant/victim’s purse from the cart and shows it to other people she is with. It states the female then took the purse out to her vehicle.

Beheler then asked the Assistant Manager if he could put the video on DVD and was told he could not, but that he would have the store’s Loss Prevention Officer do so when he came back in. Beheler then returned to the Public Safety Headquarters.

After returning, Beheler then called the complainant/victim and asked if she could come back to Headquarters and she said that she could. When she returned, Beheler informed her of what he had learned from the surveillance video and had her sign a Victim’s Advocate Form. Beheler told the complainant/victim that he would do a report and attempt to identity the female who took her purse. He said that if he could not identify the female he would send the report to investigations.

The report states the case was still under investigation.

Jeter was taken into custody on Monday, August 26 and charged with Petit Larceny Enhancement.

(Petit Larceny Enhancement is considered a felony.)

Shoplifting Enhancement

A Union man was arrested at the beginning of this week and charged with allegedly shoplifting nearly $400 worth of merchandise from a local store near the end of March; with allegedly shoplifting nearly $26 worth of merchandise earlier this month from the same store; and also with allegedly shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the same store on the day of his arrest.

Antonio O’Neal Blocker, 33, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with three counts of Shoplifting Enhancement and one count of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses.

The incident report for the first incident states that on Thursday, March 28, Sgt. Spencer was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) in reference to Shoplifting. The report states the store’s Loss Prevention Associate said that an unidentified male entered the General Merchandise door around 8:05 a.m., got a cart and went to the Electronics Department. It states the Loss Prevention Associate said the male loaded three TVs into the cart.

The Loss Prevention Associate said the male then went through the Pet Department and then the HBA Department and then went down the Grocery Action Alley and then exited through the Grocery Exit, passing all points of sale without paying for any of the merchandise.

The report states the Loss Prevention Associate then provided video footage, pictures, and a receipt. It states that a report would be forwarded to investigations.

The incident report states that the stolen merchandise has a combined value of $398.

Blocker was taken into custody on Monday, August 26.

The warrant for Blocker’s arrest in the March 28 incident states the Shoplifting charge is Enhanced in accordance with the law governing third or subsequent property crime.

The incident report for the second incident states that on Monday, August 26, Cpl. Allen was advised by Inv. M. Parker that a male subject was inside Walmart attempting to conceal items and exit the store without paying for them. The report states that Parker advised that the male was identified by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer as Blocker. It states that Allen advised that the city already had a warrant for Blocker.

The report states Parker advised that the male was exiting the store at the General Merchandise door and was walking across the parking lot to get into a vehicle on row number nine. It states Allen entered the parking lot from North Duncan Bypass and could see the male walking toward the vehicle and that the male had a plastic bag that contained two Sony Wireless Speakers. Allen exited his patrol vehicle and advised the male to stop, that he had a warrant and he was under arrest.

When Allen advised him that his real name was Blocker, the report states the male said that yes that was his name.

The report states Allen placed Blocker against the vehicle, put him in handcuffs, and locked them. It states he had Blocker drop the bag with the items on the ground. The report states Allen did a search of Blocker’s person and found no weapons. It states he then placed Blocker in the back of his patrol vehicle, read Blocker his Miranda Rights and that Blocker said he understood them and would talk.

Allen asked Blocker about what he did inside Walmart and the report states Blocker said he didn’t understand. Allen then asked Blocker what did he do while inside Walmart and the report states Blocker said he shoplifted the speakers.

Parker had the store’s Loss Prevention Officer take the speakers in the Walmart bag back in the store. The report states the Loss Prevention Officer advised that the JBL Speaker was left on a shelf on the Pillow Aisle and was damaged. It states he said all the items were damaged and could not be sold. The Loss Prevention Officer then provided a copy of his statement from Walmart.

The report states Allen signed the warrant on Blocker for Shoplifting Enhancement due to three or more property crimes.

In addition to these incidents, Blocker is also charged in connection with incident that occurred on Tuesday, August 20 at Walmart.

The warrant for Blocker’s arrest for Shoplifting Enhancement in that case states that on August 20 he took two Oral B Refills with a total value of $25.91 and concealed them in his pants pocket and then exited the store passing all points of sale. It states that the charge was enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

The warrant for Blocker’s arrest for Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses states that on August 20 after taking the Oral B Refills he returned to the store and returned the items for cash even though he didn’t pay for them.

Unlawful Neglect

A Union woman is being charged with allegedly using a drug while pregnant after her child allegedly tested positive for the substance.

Monica Peyton Keisler, 25, 222 South Enterprise Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Neglect Of Child/Helpless Person.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, August 13, Maj. John Sherfield received a Law Enforcement Referral from the Union County Department of Social Services regarding a newborn child testing positive for Benzodiazepine. The report states that in the referral it was noted that on Monday, July 15, the date of the child’s birth, the mother and the newborn were tested for drugs through a urine test. It states that the mother, Keisler, tested positive for Benzodiazepine but the child did not.

The report states that on this same day, medical staff collected a Meconium stool sample from the infant for testing which indicated a positive analysis for Benzodiazepine.

The report states that because of this, Sherfield would obtain a warrant charging Keisler with Unlawful Neglect Of A Child for using Benzodiazepine while being pregnant and exposing her child to an unreasonable risk of physical and mental harm.

(According to the Sheriff’s Office Benzodiazepine is a Schedule IV Narcotic.)

Keisler was taken into custody on Monday, August 26.

Domestic Violence

A Union man was arrested and charged with allegedly hitting and kicking a pregnant woman.

Jordan Lei Riddle, 26, 1208 Linersville Road Lot 2, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, August 27, deputies responded to 2007 Main Street, Buffalo (Li’l Cricket), to meet with a victim of an assault, with EMS also en route. Upon arrival, the report states deputies met with the victim who said that she got up to go to the restroom and she turned on the light in it. The report states the victim said her live-in boyfriend, Riddle, got mad at her for turning on the light and got up and began striking her about the hand and shoulder area with his fist. It states the victim said Riddle also kicked her in her vagina area causing her to begin to hurt in her stomach due to her being nine weeks pregnant.

Deputies went to 1208 Linersville Road Lot 2 to talk to Riddle, but the report states they were unable to make contact with him at that time. The report states the deputy would speak with the Magistrate in reference to signing a warrant on Riddle for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The report states the victim was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center by EMS for treatment and for the welfare of her child.

A Victim’s Form was issued to the victim and the report states that a follow-up investigation would be done with her after she is released from the Spartanburg Medical Center.

Riddle was taken into custody later that day.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Tyler Scott Henderson, 23, 2229 Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Friday, August 23 with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Tiffany Nicole Jennings, 31, 210 Hamlet Street, Union, charged Friday, August 23 with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Troy Lamont Brandon, 43, 135 Pine Forest Road, Union, charged Saturday, August 24 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Justin Tyler Knox, 33, 152 Plantation Way, Jonesville, charged Monday, August 26 with Harassment 2nd Degree.

— Brandy Leigh Boyd, 29, 362 Strips Drive, Akron, Alabama, charged Monday, August 26 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Rusty Shane Jeter, 32, 143 East Lee Street, Union, charged Tuesday, August 27 with Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense and Habitual Traffic Offender.

— Benjamin Raymond Harms, 27, 110 Scott Street, Union, charged Wednesday, August 28 with Shoplifting 1st Offense.

— Phillip Maurine Lawson, 35, 1208 Linersville Road #6, Union, charged Wednesday, August 28 with Breach Of Peace.

— Crystal A. Garner, 37, 870 Lee Road, Buffalo, charged Wednesday, August 28 with Trespassing.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— A 17-year-old juvenile charged Thursday, August 22 with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— A 17-year-old juvenile charged Sunday, August 25 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Reginald Lemont Jones, 42, 303 Lakeside Drive, Union, charged Sunday, August 25 with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Alan Edward Hudson, 30, 101 Hicks Street, Union, charged Tuesday, August 27 with Tattooing With A License.

— James Lamar Gossett, 48, 105C Tiger Street, Union, charged Tuesday, August 27 with Trespassing After Notice.

