Car crash causes $13,000 damage

Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire hydrant and a 2012 Toyota lay on their sides at the scene of an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and struck the fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire hydrant and a 2012 Toyota lay on their sides at the scene of an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and struck the fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times This fence was still standing though damaged after being struck by the 2012 Toyota in the background following an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and then knocked over a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times This fence was still standing though damaged after being struck by the 2012 Toyota in the background following an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and then knocked over a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times This 2012 Toyota lays on its side after running off Arthur Boulevard late Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, as it ran off the road the vehicle struck the top of a fence and then crashed into a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times This 2012 Toyota lays on its side after running off Arthur Boulevard late Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, as it ran off the road the vehicle struck the top of a fence and then crashed into a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility.

UNION — A single-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon caused a total of $13,000 worth of damage to the automobile itself and to the property it crashed on.

The incident report filed by the Union Public Safety Department states that shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, August 23, a 2012 Toyota was traveling east on Arthur Boulevard when it hydroplaned and ran off the road. The report states that the car then struck the top of a chain link fence. It states that as it came down the vehicle struck a fire hydrant, breaking it off. The vehicle then came to a rest on its side.

The report states that the accident resulted in $10,000 worth of damage to the vehicle. It states that the damage to the property — the City of Union Water Treatment Facility at 108 Calhoun Street — totaled $3,000.

The driver of the Toyota, Alexis Nicole McGowan, 104 Church Hill Street, Union, is charged by the Public Safety Department with Driving Too Fast For Conditions.

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said Monday that McGowan was transported by Union County EMS to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center. He said he did not have any information on McGowan’s condition.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire hydrant and a 2012 Toyota lay on their sides at the scene of an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and struck the fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Wreck-Scene-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire hydrant and a 2012 Toyota lay on their sides at the scene of an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and struck the fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times This fence was still standing though damaged after being struck by the 2012 Toyota in the background following an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and then knocked over a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Wreck-Scene-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This fence was still standing though damaged after being struck by the 2012 Toyota in the background following an automobile accident Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, the vehicle ran off Arthur Boulevard, went through the top of a fence and then knocked over a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. Charles Warner | The Union Times This 2012 Toyota lays on its side after running off Arthur Boulevard late Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, as it ran off the road the vehicle struck the top of a fence and then crashed into a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Wreck-Scene-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This 2012 Toyota lays on its side after running off Arthur Boulevard late Friday afternoon. According to the Union Public Safety Department, as it ran off the road the vehicle struck the top of a fence and then crashed into a fire hydrant before coming to rest on its side. The accident scene was on the grounds of the City of Union Water Treatment Facility.

To vehicle, water treatment facility site

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.