UNION COUNTY — Two incidents involving Methamphetamine and an incident involving the theft and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card were among the cases investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union Public Safety Department that resulted in arrests.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as a traffic stop about a suspended driver’s license ended with a Buffalo woman under arrest on a felony drug possession charge.

Kimberly Millwood, 57, 634 Riley Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Thursday, August 15, the responding officer was advised that Erica Harley Brown who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license was driving a black Honda Accord in the Buffalo Community. The report states the officer was patrolling the Riley Road when he noticed Brown get into the driver’s side of the Accord, drive it out of the driveway, and head towards the Buffalo-West Springs Highway. It states the responding officer followed the Accord — which the report states was displaying a Freedom Automotive Sales paper tag — as it made a right turn onto Flat Drive.

The report states the responding officer made contact with Brown and her passenger, Millwood, and asked Brown for her driver’s license, but she said did not have one. The responding officer then asked Brown for the proper paperwork on the Accord and the insurance information and the report states Brown provided the proper paperwork for the vehicle. It states the responding officer than ran Brown’s name and date of birth through the SC Department of Motor Vehicle files and the files indicated that her license was suspended.

The responding officer then asked Brown if she had anything illegal in the vehicle and the report states Brown said she had some weed and a weed grinder in it. The responding officer then asked Brown if deputies could search the vehicle and the report states she said yes. The report states Millwood was asked to step out of the vehicle and then the search began.

The report states deputies found a green in color Mentos mint case under the steering wheel and inside the case was a quantity of a green plant-like material (field weight 4.16 grams). It states there was a bottle of store bought urine wrapped in hand warmers in the driver’s door. It further states that there was a pink backpack laying on the backseat of the Accord and that the driver claimed it was hers. The report states that inside the backpack deputies found a Gatorade container that contained three packs of flavored powder, a set of digital scales, two Marijuana grinders, a baggie containing a green plant-like material (field weight 0.56 grams), and a small round battery.

In the front seat passenger seat there was a black purse which the report states Millwood said was hers. Inside the purse, deputies found a black Ray-Ban glasses case which the report states contained two baggies containing a clear crystal-like substance in them (field weight of both baggies was 0.74 grams).

The report states Brown and Millwood were both placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail. It states that all the items found were seized.

The report states Brown 25, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, would be charged with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, Simple Possession Of Marijuana, and Possession Of An Adulterant Device while Millwood would be charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense.

(The charges against Brown are all misdemeanors while the charge against Millwood is a felony.)

The report states the green plant-like material and the two baggies of crystal substance would be placed in BEST PAK #B298858. It states that all other items seized would be placed in the locker at the Task Force Office.

Methamphetamine And Crack Cocaine

A Union woman was arrested a week ago for allegedly selling Methamphetamine to an undercover operative with the Sheriff’s Office in February.

Brittany Nicole Fowler, 29, 112 Fifth Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine Within Proximity Of Park, Playground, Or School and Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack) 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Monday, February 4, Investigator Suber met with an undercover operative of the Union County Sheriff’s Office at a location in Union County. The report states the operative was going to meet with Fowler on Ravenscroft Street to purchase a quantity of Methamphetamine. It states the operative was searched and wired with audio/video equipment and given recorded government funds to make the purchase.

The report states the operative went to 120 Ravenscroft Street and met Fowler and the transaction was completed. It states the operative left and met with the responding officer at another location in Union County. The report states the responding officer took the audio/video equipment from the operative and the operative handed the product over to the responding officer. It states the product was a clear baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance. The operative was searched again, debriefed and released.

The report states the suspected Methamphetamine was placed in BEST PAK #B281885.

The report states 120 Ravenscroft Street is within a 1/2 mile of City Park which is located at 615 West Main Street.

The report states warrants would be signed on Fowler for Distribution Of Methamphetamine and Distribution Of Methamphetamine Within 1/2 Mile Of a Park.

Fowler was taken into custody on Saturday, August 17.

Financial Card Theft And Fraud

A Union man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing a financial transaction card and using to fraudulently make more than $3,000 worth of purchases five months ago.

Tyler Dean Hudson, 28, 101 Hicks Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Financial Transaction Card Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, April 9, the complainant/victim came to the Union Public Safety Department Headquarters and spoke with Off. Rusty Young. The report states the complainant/victim said that someone had used her bank account on Friday, February 1 until Monday, April 8. It states the complainant/victim said that someone had used $4,000. The complainant/victim said she went to Arthur State Bank and filled the paperwork out to get her bank statement.

Off. Young turned the case over to Investigations.

The warrant for Hudson’s arrest on the Financial Transaction Card Fraud charge states that he used the card or card number to make 29 totaling $3,235.96 between Tuesday, March 19 and Sunday, April 7.

Hudson was taken into custody on Monday, August 19.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’ Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Micheal Wade Price, 34, 292 Vernon Foster Road, Union, charged Monday, August 19 with Altering Or Tampering With Utility Meter 1st Offense.

— Michael Lemons, 18, 308 South 6th Street, Lockhart, charged Sunday, August 18 with Breach Of Peace.

— Bryant Tymaine Harris, 25, 145 TB Drive, Carlisle, charged Wednesday, August 14 with Failure To Register As A Sex Offender 1st Offense.

— Justin Andrew Maness, 32, 1044 Neal Shoals Road, Union, charged Sunday, August 17, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Katherine Ann Granger, 35, 912 Flat Drive, Buffalo, charged Wednesday, August 21, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Tulene C. Johnson, 50, 1208 West Main Street #A3, Union, charged Saturday, August 17, with Malicious Damage To Property.

— Harvey Furman Inman, 66, 223 South Church Street, Union, charged Saturday, August 17 with Driving Under Suspension, Expired Tag, and Operating An Uninsured Vehicle.

— John Anthony Tucker, 39, 225 Joe Walker Road, Union, charged Friday, August 16, with Pettit Larceny.

— Terry Lorenzo Smith, 43, 304 Rice Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday, August 20 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— A 15-year-old male juvenile charged Wednesday, August 21 with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 16-year-old male juvenile charged Wednesday, August 21 with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 16-year-old female juvenile charged Wednesday, August 21 with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 15-year-old female juvenile charged Wednesday, August 21 with Disorderly Conduct.

Financial Transaction Card Theft and Fraud