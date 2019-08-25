Gatliff sentenced to five years

Gatliff Gatliff

UNION COUNTY — After being in jail for nearly a year a Union man was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting that took place near the end of October in 2018.

Chandler Stone Gatliff, 19, 3407 Lockhart Highway, Union, pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Judge Mark Hayes of Spartanburg in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

Gatliff pleaded guilty to 1st Offense Attempt To Distribute Marijuana and was sentenced to 5 years with credit for 296 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs. He also pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 5 years with credit for 296 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Prior to entering his guilty plea and being sentenced Tuesday afternoon, Gatliff had been held in the Union County Jail since Sunday, October 28, 2018 after being arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Murder in the shooting death that day of Christian Dartagnan Johnson.

Gatliff’s arrest was announced at the time by Union County Sheriff David Taylor in a press release issued Monday, October 29, 2018.

The incident report accompanying the press release stated that deputies were dispatched to Gatliff’s residence shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. October 28 after being advised by dispatch that there had been a shooting there and a male was laying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, the report states deputies found a male, later identified as Johnson, laying in the roadway face down and motionless.

The report states deputies subsequently advised dispatch that the scene was secure for EMS and then had bystanders move away from the scene.

Taylor stated that EMS arrived on the scene soon after that and attempted to render emergency aid to Johnson, but it was unsuccessful. He stated that Union County Coroner William Holcombe was called to the scene and pronounced Johnson deceased.

The report states that deputies spoke briefly with Gatliff’s father who said he had been told that his son had shot Johnson after Johnson attempted to rob him. It states Gatliff’s father said the gun used was in the back of a Nissan pickup truck parked in the driveway and opened the door so deputies could secure the weapon. The gun was described as a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Coroner’s Office, the Union Public Safety Department, and SLED.

Gatliff was formally charged with Johnson’s murder on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Other Pleas

The following persons also pleaded guilty before Hayes this past week.

— Shannon Maria Barnes, 44, 164 Haney Road, Buffalo, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 12 months suspended upon time served and three months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing.

— Eric Nicholas Fleming, 103 Fox Place, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 2 years suspended upon time served with credit for 300 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 1 year suspended upon time served with credit for 300 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Manquel Fleming, 29, 128 Monroe Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine More Than 1 Ounce, 6 months suspended upon time served and 30 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, 5 years suspended upon time served and 30 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Richard Dustin Watts, 31, 201 Helen Street, Clinton, to Use Of Vehicle Without Permission, 6 months suspended upon time served with credit for 42 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Laci Laxton West, 33, 232 Harwood Heights, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 145 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 145 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; sentences to run concurrent with present Department of Corrections sentence.

— Jason Randall Jurs, 29, 418 East Woodbury Lane, Spartanburg, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine Less Than 1 Ounce, 30 months suspended upon time served with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 10 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing, sentences to run concurrently.

— Reuben V. Greene Jr., 38, 631 Hilltop View, Union, to Failure To Register As A Sex Offender 1st Offense, 12 months with credit for 113 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days suspended upon time served with credit for 113 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kenneth Lamar Norman, 35, 208 Monroe Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 5 years with credit for 29 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Marcus Shermaine Byrd, 35, 125 East Lee Street, Union, to Giving False Information To Law Enforcement, Fire Department Or Rescue, 30 days home detention with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, 90 days Home Detention with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under The Influence 3rd Offense, 4 years and to pay a fine of $5,000 suspended upon 90 days Home Detention and to pay a fine of $3,300 and 5 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $7,322.79 in fines and court costs including the DUI fine.

— Jeffrey Tyler Gregory, 30, 319 Fire Lane, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon time served and 24 months probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing.

— Chelsea Dawn Carroll, 26, 211 Culp Street, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 18 months with credit for 43 days already served; to Possession Of Alprazolam 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, 12 monhths with credit for 43 days already served, sentences to run concurrently.

— Corey Germaine Lott, 37, 227 Mill Street, Union, to Possession Of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, 30 months suspended upon time served with credit for $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug testing.

