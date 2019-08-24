Armed robbery suspect arrested

Kershaw Kershaw

UNION — A Union man sought by the Union Public Safety Department in connection with two armed robberies has been arrested.

Adrian Antonio Kershaw, 19, 116 Lynbrand Street, Union, is charged by the Public Safety Department with two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime, and one count of Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor.

On Friday, August 16, the Public Safety Department announced that it had issued arrest warrants for Kershaw and was asking the public for information concerning his whereabouts. The press release stated that Kershaw should be considered armed and dangerous.

The warrants referred to in the press release concerned an incident that occurred on Thursday, August 15

The report on that incident states that Sgt. Spencer responded to 101 South Boyce Street in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, the report states Spencer spoke with Cpl. Hope who’d arrived on the scene first and who advised him that the caller had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The report states the caller said that he and his brother had been robbed at gunpoint by two black males, approximately 19-20 years of age. It states the caller said he was robbed of $550.

The report states that the caller said one of the males had on a white t-shirt and the other had on a purple t-shirt.

Spencer asked the caller and his brother if they could identify the men who robbed them and the report states the brother said yes. Spencer then had the victims follow him down to Public Safety Headquarters where the case was turned over to Investigator Jerome Beatty and Investigator Mike Gregory.

The press release states that the victims said they had seen an I-Phone XS Max for sale on Facebook Market Place and they’d contacted the seller. It states the victims were to meet the seller at 101 South Boyce Street to make the transaction. On arrival, the report states the victims were met by two males who had a phone. The press release states one of the males produced a handgun and robbed the victims. After the armed robbery, the press release states the two males left running towards the Union Mill Village.

Upon investigation, the press release states a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody in connection with that incident and with a similar incident that occurred on July 26 at 103 Hicks Street. It states the juvenile is in custody at the DJJ Center in Columbia.

The press release stated that the investigation was on-going and other charges were expected.

Kershaw remained at large until this past Thursday (August 22) when he was taken into custody at the Lakeside Drive Apartment Complex and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime in connection with the August 15 incident.

Kershaw is also charged with Armed Robbery and Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime in connection with an incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 31.

The report on that incident states that Cpl. Hope spoke with the complainant/victim at Public Safety Headquarters in reference to an armed robbery that occurred near Hicks Street. The report states the complainant/victim said that he responded to an ad for an I-Phone XS Max on Facebook Market posted for $500. It states the complainant/victim said he made contact with the seller and arranged to meet at the old CVS on South Boyce Street.

The complainant/victim said that he along with his wife and small child met the seller at the old CVS at approximately 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, the complainant/victim said there were two young black males, one wearing a white t-shirt and the other a black t-shirt, both of whom he described as being approximately 5’8 and very slim. The complainant/victim said his wife told him something didn’t feel right and he told the seller he was no longer interested in buying the phone. He said he left the CVS and the seller flagged him down on North Boyce Street near Pond Street. The complainant/victim said the seller told him he would sell him the phone for $250 so he stopped the car and got out to speak to him.

The report states the complainant/victim said they were at the curve on North Boyce Street and he pointed to a map in between 116 North Boyce Street and Pond Street. It states the complainant/victim told Hope that he put his SIM card in the phone to check it out and was inspecting the phone when the male in the black shirt pulled out a gun and demanded money and the phone back. The report states the complainant/victim said the male in the white shirt just stood by while the male in the black shirt had the gun. It states the complainant/victim said he handed over the items and both males took off running toward Hicks Street.

The report states the complainant/victim told Hope he could identify the two males. It states the complainant/victim said the two males took $250 in cash and his SIM card which was in the phone and valued at $40.The complainant/victim said the SIM card was associated with his phone number and that he could be reached through his wife’s phone number.

Hope issued the complainant/victim a Victim’s Advocate Form and advised him that the case would be investigated.

The Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor charge against Kershaw stems, according to the warrant issued for his arrest on the charge, from the August 15 incident.

Kershaw charged with two robberies