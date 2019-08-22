Fleming Fleming Gatliff Gatliff Sinclair Sinclair Smith Smith

UNION COUNTY — What does “two green and three brown” mean and why did it lead to four people — three of whom were already in jail — being arrested?

Eric Nicholas Fleming, 32, 255 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union; Chandler Stone Gatliff, 19, 3407 Lockhart Highway, Union; Harold Dean Sinclair, 26, 116 Old Shetley Place, Union; and Keyaira Susan Smith, 21, 402 Porter Street, Union, are each charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Furnishing Contraband To Inmate In Municipal Jail.

The incident report states that on Thursday, August 8, Sgt. Gilstrap responded to the Union County Jail at the request of Detention Center Neil McKeown in reference to jail officers locating contraband in a bottle of shampoo that was brought to the jail for an inmate. Upon arrival, the report states Gilstrap spoke with Assistant Director Melissa Haney who updated him on what had transpired so far.

The report states Haney said a woman came to the jail that morning and brought a blue Selsun medicated shampoo bottle for Fleming. It states Haney said the jail commissary does not carry this type of shampoo and Fleming had received approval through the jail nurse to have some brought to him for his condition.

When the woman dropped off the bottle, the report states she handed it to Lt. Tim Wade and he in turn placed it on the booking counter in front of Cpl. C. Edwards. The report states a short time later Nurse Bannerman came to the booking area and picked up the bottle to examine it before giving it to Fleming. When Bannerman took the top off the bottle, the report states the contents were bubbling and she showed it to Sgt. W. Sexton.

Bannerman then took the bottle to her her office to retrieve a long handle Q-Tip to stick down in the bottle to see if there was anything inside. When Bannerman stuck the Q-Tip in the bottle, the report states she immediately felt something hard inside the bottle. Bannerman then took the bottle back to the booking area where she handed it to Sexton so he could feel what was inside the bottle himself.

Sexton then probed the bottle and the report states also felt something inside it and began to empty its contents. As he emptied the contents, the report states five small bags came out and two contained what was suspected to be Marijuana and three contained what was suspected to be Tobacco. The report states that both Marijuana and Tobacco are deemed contraband at the Union County Jail.

At this point, the report states the jail notified their chain of command who notified the Narcotics Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The report states that all videos and/or BWC were requested by the responding officer from Haney and would be attached to the case file upon receiving them.

While at the jail, the report states that Haney and Gilstrap listened to phone calls between Sinclair and his girlfriend, Smith, Gatliff and Smith, and Fleming and the woman who brought the bottle of shampoo. The report states that these calls revealed that these individuals were working together to smuggle the found contraband in to the jail. It states that Smith tells Sinclair in one phone call and Gatliff in another phone call that she is sending over two green and three brown, indicating that she is sending two items of Marijuana and three items of Tobacco. The report states that this would be consistent with what was found in the shampoo bottle as there were two bags of suspected Marijuana and three bags of suspected Tobacco.

The report also states that it was also learned through the phone calls that the woman who delivered the shampoo bottle would meet with Smith at Union County Alcohol and Drug on Wednesday, August 7 at 3:30 p.m. to pick up the shampoo bottle that could be delivered to the jail. It states that a copy of the phone calls would be downloaded and attached to the case file by Gilstrap. It further states that the responding officer would continue to investigate the case and make charges upon completion of the investigation.

The follow-up report states that on Thursday, August 15, Gilstrap completed gathering evidence and listening to jail phone calls. It states that all case-related phone calls had been downloaded, placed on a disk, and added to the case file. The report states that between Tuesday, August 6 and Thursday, August 8 there were multiple calls between Sinclair and Smith, Gatliff and Smith, Sinclair and Fleming, Fleming and the woman who brought the shampoo, and Sinclair, Fleming, and Smith arranging for the contraband to be brought into the jail.

Fleming, Gatliff, Sinclair, and Smith were subsequently charged with Furnishing Contraband To Inmate In Municipal Jail.

At the time of the incident, Fleming, Gatliff, and Sinclair were already in custody in the jail on separate and unrelated charges.

Four charged with smuggling contraband