Drug possession and resisting arrest

Cudd Cudd Etters Etters Walker Walker Hawthorne Hawthorne Lawter Lawter

UNION COUNTY — Incidents involving Methamphetamine possession, an attempt to resist arrest, the theft of an automobile, and the shoplifting of items from a local store were among the cases investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union Public Safety Department that ended in arrests.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as an investigation into a utility meter possibly being tampered with ended with two people under arrest for allegedly having Methamphetamine in their possession.

Robert Lee Cudd, 48, 345 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Altering Or Tampering With A Utility Meter 1st Offense.

Casey D. Etters, 36, 107 Malone Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense.

The first incident report states that on Wednesday, August 7, at approximately 2:31 p.m. the responding deputy was flagged down by a City of Union worker at 1207 Sardis Road, Lot #3, Union, in reference to tampering with a power meter with theft of power. The report states the utility worker told the deputy that the meter had used $56.82 in power since it was cut off on Monday, July 22. It states the utility worker said he found the meter cover on the ground under the meter base.

Photos were taken of the meter cover laying on the ground.

The report states the deputy went and knocked on the door at 1207 Sardis Road, Lot #3 and a white male came to the door and invited the deputy inside to talk to him. It states the deputy saw numerous drug paraphernalia laying in plain view on the coffee table in the living room as soon as he walked in the door of the residence.

The report states the deputy notified narcotics officers with the Sheriff’s Office and turned the scene over to them for further investigation. It states the deputy would speak to the Magistrate on signing warrants on the tenant.

The second incident report that when they arrived, the narcotics agents spoke with Deputy Smith who said that when he’d entered the residence to speak with the occupants he’d noticed several narcotic smoking devices and several baggies with powder residue in them laying on the table in the living room area.

The narcotics agents then spoke with the white male who the report states was the only person inside the residence. The report states the male said the items did not belong to him, that all of his things were in the bedroom. It states the narcotics agents then asked the male for consent to search the residence and he told them it was not his home, that he was just staying there for a few days, and that it belonged to Cudd.

The report states that at that point the narcotics agents decided to seek a search warrant for the residence. Smith and Sgt. Gilstrap remained at the residence while the responding officer went drew up a search warrant.

After the search warrant was signed by the Magistrate the responding officer drove back to the scene and as he was on his way, the report states Smith noticed Cudd drive past the residence in a burgundy vehicle. The report states Smith was aware that there were active warrants for Cudd’s arrest. It states Smith went to make a traffic stop while Gilstrap remained at the residence with the male.

When the responding officer arrived at the scene the warrant was executed and the report states that during the search the following items were found: 3 makeshift smoking devices with white powder residue in them, a glass mirror with white powder residue on it, a glass pipe with white powder residue in it, 2 clear baggies with white powder residue in them, and 2 cards with magnetic strips on the back of them. All of the items were seized.

In addition, the report states the responding officer found a picture of a SC Driver’s License with Casey Etters on it and several cards and posters with Etters’ name on them in the rear bedroom. It states the responding officer also found a Union Academy diploma and mail with Cudd’s name on them in the other bedroom. The responding officer then cleared the scene and assisted Smith on the traffic stop.

Once at the traffic stop, the report states the responding officer noticed that Cudd was under arrest for the outstanding warrants. The report states there was a white female identified as Etters who was being detained. It states the responding officer spoke with Etters and asked for and received consent to search the burgundy Ford Fusion.

In the ensuing search, the report states a grey in color pouch was found stuffed between the passenger’s seat and the door jam. The report states that inside the pouch was a black case containing a clear baggie with a clear crystal substance in it and a plastic straw. It states there were three red in color straws found in the driver’s door beside the driver’s seat and in the driver’s floorboard. The report states there was a black book bag in the front passenger’s side door and inside the book bag was a set of digital scales.

The report states that Cudd claimed the black book bag and the grey pouch as his.

The report states that there was a pink in color book bag in the back seat and that inside of the book bag there was a green and black in color lipstick tube and a pink in color cut straw with white powder residue inside it. It states that inside the tube was a clear baggie containing a clear crystal substance. The report states there was a clear case with the name Casey on the cover in the book bag as well. It states that inside the case there was a cut straw with white powder in it. The report states there was also several pieces of female clothing in the book bag.

All the items found in the Ford Fusion were seized.

The report states Etters was advised she was under arrest for Possession Of Methamphetamine. It states that a warrant would be sought on Etters for Possession Methamphetamine 1st Offense. It further states that a warrant would be sought on Cudd for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense.

The report states the Greer’s Wrecker Service was next on rotation.

It states that all items seized from the search warrant and the traffic stop would be sent to SLED for testing.

Resisting Arrest

What began as a report of a disturbance ended with a Union man under arrest for allegedly resisting an attempt by the responding officer to arrest him.

Thomas Matthew Walker, Jr., 36, 134 Timberlake Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Breach Of Peace and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that on Thursday, August 8, Cpl. Bassett was dispatched to 134 Timberlake Road, Union, in reference to a disturbance. The report states Bassett met with the complainant who said that Walker had been loud and yelling at her and his children. It states Bassett was able to hear Walker yelling from the driveway.

Bassett walked inside to speak to Walker and the report states Walker began yelling and getting loud again. Bassett asked Walker what the problem was and the report states Walker became loud and yelling out random things that made no sense. Bassett asked Walker to calm down and quiet down several times and the report states Walker refused.

The report states the complainant was at the doorway and Walker began yelling at her again.

Bassett then advised Walker he was under arrest for Breach Of Peace, but the report states that when he attempted to place handcuffs on him Walker tried to pull away and refused to put his hands behind his back. The report Bassett struggled for several minutes with Walker trying to get him to comply and was finally able to get one handcuff on him. It states that due to Walker being a paraplegic and in a wheelchair, Bassett did not want to use additional force to restrain him and he called Sgt. Woods for backup.

While waiting on Woods to arrive, the report states Walker tried to pull away again from Bassett and began yelling again. The report states that Bassett was finally able to get Walker’s hands behind his back and place both of them in handcuffs. It states that when Woods arrived on the scene he assisted Bassett in getting Walker in the back of the patrol car. The report states Walker was then transported to the Union County Jail and booked for Breach Of Peace and Resisting Arrest.

Grand Larceny

A Kentucky man was arrested and charged with allegedly stealing a rental car in Union and driving it to Indiana.

Cory Hawthorne, 30, 140 Settlers Court, Sheperdsville, Kentucky, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Grand Larceny.

The incident report states that on Friday, December 28, 2018 a deputy responded to 1235 South Duncan Bypass, Union, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the report states the deputy spoke with the complainant who said that he rented a white 2018 Nissan Frontier with TN tag 1L83H8 from Thrifty Car Rental. It states that complainant said he went to Kentucky to pick up his son, Hawthorne, and brought him back to Union with him.

The report states the complainant said he went to work at 7 a.m. and when he returned home Hawthorne and the vehicle were gone. It states the complainant said he called Hawthorne several times but that he would not answer the phone. The report states the complainant said he’d tracked Hawthorne’s phone and it was showing he was in New Albany, Indiana. The complainant said this was about 60 miles from where Hawthorne lives.

The report states the deputy spoke with a representative of Thrifty Car Rental and was told that Hawthorne was not in the rental agreement and should not be driving the car.

The report states the deputy called Hawthorne’s cell phone and left him a message about returning the vehicle. It states the vehicle would be entered into NCIC and that a warrant would be signed on Hawthorne.

The report states that the Nissan Frontier has a total value of $40,000.

Hawthorne was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 13.

Shoplifting

A Union woman was arrested and charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from a local store.

Cynthia Zala Lawter, 55, 127 Hillside Drive #H, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Shoplifting Enhanced.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, August 13, at approximately 4:58 p.m. Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) to a shoplifting in progress. While en route, the report states dispatch advised that the subject had left in a blue GMC truck that had turned left from Walmart on to North Duncan Bypass. The report states that Lt. Williams advised that he had seen a truck that matched the description turn right on to Thompson Boulevard from Old Buffalo Road. It states that Pfc. Canupp advised that he could see the truck and was conducting a traffic stop at Enmark on Thompson Boulevard.

Fleming arrived at Walmart and spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer who the report states said that it was a white female in a pink shirt that had walked out without paying for the merchandise. The report states the manager was in the Loss Prevention Office and said that she had seen the female with a bag full of merchandise walk past all points of sale without paying for anything. It states the manager said that when the female walked out the alarm went off and she called for the Loss Prevention Officer.

The report states that Canupp then radioed in and advised Fleming that he’d read the woman her Miranda Rights and she’d admitted to stealing the merchandise. It states that Canupp advised that the woman was in custody.

Fleming then advised city units to transport the woman and the merchandise back to Walmart.

City officers arrived and the report states Fleming identified the woman as Lawter.

The report states that Lawter said she was sorry and that she had a made mistake. It states Lawter said she would pay for the merchandise.

The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said he wanted Lawter trespassed from Walmart. It states Fleming had the Loss Prevention Officer sign a Trespass Notice.

Canupp then transported Lawter to the Union County Jail for booking and served the Trespass Notice on her.

The report states that the merchandise Lawter is accused of shoplifting had a total value of $358.

The warrant for Lawter’s arrest states that the Shoplifting charge against her is Enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Don West, 71, 142 Antioch Drive, Buffalo charged Saturday, August 10 with Breach Of Peace.

— Frederick William Cameron, 46, 10 Cox Street, Traveler Rest, charged Sunday, August 11 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Victoria Alexis Parker, 23, 112 Bramlett Lane, Union, charged Sunday, August 11 with Driving Without A License and Failure To Register A Vehicle.

— Darren Kashawn Davis, 29, 3746 West End Road, Carlisle, charged Tuesday, August 13 with Possession Of Marijuana.

— Michael Jay Perritt, 29, 440 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC, charged Monday, August 12 with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— Martavius Dequor Smith, 20, 130 Peeler Creek Road, Gafffney, charged Tuesday, August 13 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Jack Anthony Taylor, 39, 922 Forest Street, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, August 14 with three counts of Petit Larceny and two counts of Obtaining Signature Under False Pretense.

— Joseph Eugene Rice, 26, 1317 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union, charged Wednesday, August 14 with Malicious Damage To Property.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Christian Blake Braxton, 24, 504 South Pinckney Street, Union, charged Saturday, August 10 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Dierris Gerard Jeter, 27, 119 Wedgewood Court, Union, charged Sunday, August 11 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Tyzavius Keyshawn Gossett, 18, 128 Byrd Street, Union, charged Friday, August 9 with Petit Larceny.

— Adrian Antonio Kershaw, 19, 830 South Duncan Bypass, Union, charged Saturday, August 10 with Trespassing After Notice.

—Roland Lindsay, 62, 717 West Main Street, Union, charged Tuesday, August 13, with Violation Of Court Order Of Protection.

— Michael Preston McLain, 37, 302 Toluca Street, Union, charged Tuesday, August 13, with Assault And Battery.

— Theodore Walker, Jr., 20, 1229 Arthur Boulevard, Union, charged Monday, August 12, with Assault And Battery.

Cudd https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Cudd.jpg Cudd Etters https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Etters.jpg Etters Walker https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Walker.jpg Walker Hawthorne https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Hawthorne.jpg Hawthorne Lawter https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Lawter.jpg Lawter https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_Public-Safety-4-2.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-3.jpg

Motor vehicle theft and shoplifting