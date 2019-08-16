Armed robbery suspect sought

Kershaw Kershaw

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is asking the public for information concerning the whereabouts of an armed robbery suspect.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Public Safety Department announced that arrest warrants for Armed Robbery and Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime have been issued for Adrian Antonio Kershaw, 19, 830 South Duncan Bypass, Union.

The press release asks that anyone with information concerning Kershaw’s location to please call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

It states that Kershaw should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kershaw is accused in connection with an incident that occurred on Thursday, August 15.

The incident report states that Sgt. Spencer responded to 101 South Boyce Street in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, the report states Spencer spoke with Cpl. Hope who’d arrived on the scene first and who advised him that the caller had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The report states the caller said that he and his brother had been robbed at gunpoint by two black males, approximately 19-20 years of age. It states the caller said he was robbed of $550.

The report states that the caller said one of the males had on a white t-shirt and the other had on a purple t-shirt.

Spencer asked the caller and his brother if they could identify the men who robbed them and the report states the brother said yes. Spencer then had the victims follow him down to Public Safety Headquarters where the case was turned over to Investigator Jerome Beatty and Investigator Mike Gregory.

The press release states that the victims said they had seen an I-Phone XS Max for sale on Facebook Market Place and they’d contacted the seller. It states the victims were to meet the seller at 101 South Boyce Street to make the transaction. On arrival, the report states the victims were met by two males who had a phone.The press release states one of the males produced a handgun and robbed the victims. After the armed robbery, the press release states the two males left running towards the Union Mill Village.

Upon investigation, the press release states a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody in connection with that incident and with a similar incident that occurred on July 26 at 103 Hicks Street. It states the juvenile is in custody at the DJJ Center in Columbia.

The press release states that the investigation is on-going and other charges are expected.

Considered to be armed and dangerous