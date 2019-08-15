A gun, a still, and moonshine

Watson Watson Morris Morris Cochran Cochran Walden Walden Peake Peake Ridings Ridings

UNION — An incident involving a gun and a still and moonshine, an incident of domestic violence involving pepper spray, an incident of drug possession, an incident of habitual traffic offense, and two incidents of property crimes were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that ended in arrests.

A Firearm, A Still And Moonshine

What began as an investigation into shots being fired ended with a Union man under arrest for allegedly presenting a firearm at deputies and for alleged alcohol-related violations including possession of a still.

Billy Ray Watson, 48, 245 Suber Lane, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Pointing And Presenting A Firearm, Possession Of A Still, Possession Of Materials/Compounds Used To Manufacture Illegal Alcohol, and Possession Of Firearms While Manufacturing Alcohol.

The incident report states that on Monday, August 5, deputies were investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Joe Walker Road. The report states deputies were actively driving around listening for loud country music and gunfire that could possibly be coming from the direction of which the complainant said the gunfire came from. Upon driving around, the report states deputies pulled up a map of the area and noticed that a county road called Suber Lane ran behind the complainant’s property off of Joe Walker Road. The deputies then turned down Suber Lane and proceeded to drive down the road with both the driver’s and passenger’s side windows down to see if any music or gunshots could be heard.

When driving down the road, the report states deputies saw an older male coming out of an outbuilding and they stopped and asked him if he’d heard gunshots and he said he hadn’t heard any in a while. Deputies continued to drive down Suber Lane and the report states that when they got to 245 Suber Lane a white male was observed sitting on the front porch in a chair and playing loud country music.

Deputies stopped in the road and remaining in their patrol vehicles began to ask the male if he had heard any gunshots, but the report states before they could get the first sentence asked the male began cursing the deputies, telling them to get off his property and that he didn’t care who they were, and that they needed to leave. The report states deputies told the male good day and drove off.

Once they got to the end of the road and didn’t see or hear anyone else, the deputies turned around and started to head back out of Suber Lane. When they were passing 245 Suber Lane, the report states deputies they noticed what they believed was a gun slide being racked back and when they looked at the residence the white male who had cursed them was in the process of racking a pistol slide back and holding it in the air as he continued to curse them.

Deputies proceeded past the residence and pulled into a driveway a few houses down to call the shift supervisor. As they were speaking with the shift supervisor, the report states the male from 245 Suber Lane began walking up the road toward the deputies.

The report states deputies got out of their patrol cars and began ordering the male to show his hands and get down on the ground due to seeing him with a firearm and his demeanor towards them. It states the male did not comply with the deputies’ commands and presented his middle finger towards them and turned around and walked back to his residence.

Deputies advised the shift supervisor of what had just occurred and that they would wait at the intersection of Bethesda Church Road and Suber Lane. Upon the supervisor’s arrival, the report states deputies contacted the Union County Solicitor and advised him of what was going on and asked his legal opinion. After speaking with the Solicitor, the report states the deputies remained at the intersection of Bethesda Church Road and Suber Lane while another deputy met with the County Magistrate on call and obtained a warrant for Pointing And Presenting A Firearm and obtained a search warrant for 245 Suber Lane.

After obtaining the warrants, the report states deputies called the SRT Commander and advised him of the situation.

The supplemental report states that the Special Response Team went to the location and set up around Watson’s residence and Inv. Coffer began calling for Watson to come out of the house with the PA system on his patrol vehicle. A few minutes later Watson came out and was read his Miranda Rights by Maj. Sherfield while Coffer and other deputies cleared the house.

After the clearing the house, the report states Coffer conducted a GSR Kit on Watson. The report states that at that time Watson told Coffer that he’d fired a gun that day. It states other deputies began locating shell casings in the yard and under the porch and that Coffer placed evidence markers around them and began photographing them. It states the casings were numbered 1-16 with markers 9 and 13 missing from the marker stack.

Coffer then went in the residence and the report states was shown where guns and ammunition were stored. It states these were photographed by Coffer and Capt. Wright.

The report states that in the spare bedroom several jars of moonshine were located and photographed as well. It states deputies then located a homemade still in a metal building behind the residence. All evidence of the still and its components were photographed by Coffer.

After reviewing the criminal history, the report states Coffer charged Watson with Shooting Under The Influence. The report states that Watson is prohibited from owning firearms under federal law, not state law. It states Sherfield would handle the alcohol charges.

The report states that during their search of the premises, deputies seized approximately 11 gallons of illegal liquor, 5 pounds of yeast, one container of Oakmeal, 50 pounds of sugar, strainers, a boiling chamber for the liquor, a copper “Onion Head” with thermometer, a condenser coil, collection jars, a propane heating element, propane tanks, plastic mash barrels, and copper tubing.

The report states that there were also numerous long guns and a pistol located in the residence on the property where Watson lives alone.

The report states that deputies would be seizing this property, the residence and outbuildings that are connected to this offense as specified in section 61-10-0270 of the SC code of laws.

The report states Sherfield would sign arrest warrants charging Watson with Possession Of A Still, Possession Of Materials/CompoundsUsed To Manufacture Illegal Alcohol, and Posession Of Firearms While Manufacturing Alcohol.

Domestic Violence

A Buffalo man was charged with domestic violence for allegedly breaking up furniture in his girlfriend’s home, allegedly pepper spraying her, and then allegedly holding her against her will.

Ty Wayne Morris, 27, 3121 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, August 7, a deputy was informed of a possible domestic call that had happened on the night shift. The report states the call was called in as a break-in into a home and the victim was too scared to tell deputies any different.

The reports states the deputy met with the victim at her mother’s home and the victim said that on Tuesday, August 6, her boyfriend, Morris, was coming to the house and she was scared that he was coming there to start trouble so she had the father of her children to come sit with her. It states the victim said when Morris arrived she had every door locked and would not let him in, but he came in through a bathroom window and ran the father of her children out of the home.

Deputies had been called to the scene, but the report states the victim was too scared to tell them what was happening. The report states that the victim said that after deputies left, Morris began to break stuff in the home, including TVs, couches, and glasses. It states the victim said she had a container of pepper spray but Morris took it away from her and sprayed her with it. The report states the victim said Morris would not let her leave or get out of his sight until he passed out. It states that at about 7 a.m. she was able to get out the door and go to her mother’s home and notified deputies of what was going on.

The report states deputies went to the victim’s home to locate Morris and as they walked up to it they could hear him inside. It states Morris came to the door and spoke with deputies who asked him for his side of the story. The report states Morris said when he got home the victim had another man in the house and they began to argue. It states Morris said they got mad and he broke his stuff and she broke her stuff.

The report states Morris said he was not going to do a written statement. It states Morris was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd Offense and taken to the Union County Jail and that a warrant was signed for Domestic Violence 3rd Offense.

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

What began as a stop about a moped without a tag ended with the driver under arrest for three vehicle-related offenses and for controlled substance possession.

Joseph Lester Cochran II, 41, 105 Walnut Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, Failure To Register Moped, Altered VIN Number, and Possession Of Controlled Substance I To V 2nd Or Subsequent Offense.

The incident report states that on Thursday, August 8, PSO Beheler was stationary at James Moorer Park on Perrin Avenue when he observed a moped without a tag traveling west on Perrin Avenue. Beheler initiated a traffic stop on the moped and the report states recognized the driver to be Cochran. The report states Beheler approached the moped and advised Cochran that the reason he was being stopped was he didn’t have a tag on his moped.

The report states Cochran told Beheler he had been to the DMV since the last time Beheler had stopped him for not having a tag on his moped and had gotten a tag for the other moped he owned.

Beheler then asked Cochran if he had gotten moped licenses since the last time he had been stopped and the report states Cochran said no he had not. Beheler then had dispatch run Cochran’s driver’s information and the report states dispatch informed him that Cochran’s license had been suspended. Beheler then advised Cochran he was under arrest for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The report states that Cochran then asked Beheler if he could check the serial number on the moped to see if it was stolen. Beheler then asked Sgt. Mitchell if he would check the serial number on the moped and the report states Mitchell and Cpl. Allen advised him that the serial number had been removed. Beheler then placed Cochran in his patrol vehicle.

The report states that as he approached Cochran’s moped he noticed the serial number had been removed and he also noticed white pills in the front of compartment of the moped. It states Beheler recognized the pills to be a Schedule V Narcotic. Beheler took pictures of the ground off place on the frame where the serial number was supposed to be and also took pictures of the moped and the white pills. He also collected the pills as evidence.

Beheler then went back to his patrol vehicle to speak with Cochran and read him his Miranda Rights. He then asked Cochran about the white pills found in the moped and the report states Cochran said he did not know anything about any pills. Beheler then advised Cochran he was going to be charged with DUS, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Operating A Motor Vehicle With An Obliterated Series Number, and not having a tag on the moped.

Allen advised dispatch to have next on rotation to have the moped towed. Dispatch advised Allen that Ford’s Towing was responding. Allen filled out a Vehicle Towed Report.

Beheler stoop by until Ford’s Towing retrieved Cochran’s moped and then transported Cochran to the Union County Jail for booking. Beheler then went to the Union Public Safety Headquarters where he places the pills in a BEST PACK, logged them into evidence, and dropped the pack into the Evidence Box.

Habitual Offender

A Jonesville man ended up under arrest and charged with being an Habitual Offender after allegedly driving a car without a driver’s license.

Johnathan Frank Walden, 37, 117 Forest Street, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under Suspension 3rd Or Subsequent Offense and Habitual Offender.

The incident report states that on Saturday, August 3, Sgt. Gilstrap was off-duty and was at Walmart when he observed Walden and another person get out of a blue Dodge Neon in the parking. The report states Walden was getting out of driver’s seat and that Gilstrap knew his license was suspended.

Walden entered the store through the Home and Garden site and the other male entered through the Garden Center. Gilstrap also entered the store and got what he needed and as he was getting into his personal vehicle the report states he observed Walden exit the store walking back to the Dodge Neon. The report states Walden got in the driver’s seat and the other male, who had just exited the Garden Center, got in the passenger side.

The report states the Dodge Neon pulled out of the parking space and Gilstrap pulled out behind them to get the tag number. It states the tag on the vehicle is KBK463.

The report states Gilstrap then observed the vehicle as it exited from the parking lot and pulled up to the red light at SC 215 and Meansville Road. It states Walden then drove on to Meansville Road until he was out of sight. Gilstrap, the report states, did not follow him any further as he had civilians in his vehicle at the time.

The report states Gilstrap would seek warrants with the Union County Magistrates Office for Driving Under Suspension 3rd Or Subsequent Offense and Habitual Offender.

Walden was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 6.

Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense

A Carlisle man is facing charges in connection with three incidents in which he allegedly obtained refunds from a local store without having bought the items in the first place.

Timmy Louis Peak, 49, 112 Lawrence Street, Carlisle, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with three counts of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense.

The first incident report states that on Tuesday, July 30, PSO Stanley received a call for shoplifting at 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart). Upon arrival, the report states Stanley spoke with the complainant who said he had multiple cases with the same black male. The report states the complainant said that on Saturday, July 24, the male entered the store’s garden entrance at approximately 10:44 a.m., proceeded to the Sports Goods Department where he selected three fishing lures. It states the complainant said the male then proceed to the Customer Service Desk and returned the lures for a refund of $19.20, providing his SC Driver’s License to get the refund.

The report states Stanley viewed the in-store surveillance video and corroborated the complainant’s statements.

The report states Stanley then spoke with Cpl. Allen who had a case on the same black male earlier that day. It states Allen said he had Investigator Parker run a DMV record on the Driver’s License and it came back to Peak.

The report states Stanley would have warrants signed on Peak for Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense and Enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

The second incident report states that on Tuesday, July 30, Stanley and Sgt. Fleming received a call for shoplifting at 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart). Upon arrival, the report states Stanley spoke with the complainant who said that on Monday, July 8, a black male entered the store’s grocery entrance around 4:36 p.m. and continued to the underwear aisle where he selected a seven pack of boxer underwear. The report states the complainant said the male then proceeded to the Customer Service Desk and received a refund for the underwear without having purchased it. It states the complainant said the male then left the building.

The report states Stanley viewed the in-store surveillance video and corroborated the complainant’s statements.

The report states the complainant provided Stanley with the male’s Driver’s License information which was received from the Customer Service Desk.

The report states Stanley then spoke with Cpl. Allen who had a case on the same black male earlier that day. It states Allen said he had Investigator Parker run a DMV record on the Driver’s License and it came back to Peak.

The report states Stanley would have warrants signed on Peak for Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense.

The report states the refund Peak received was $12.

The third incident report states that on Tuesday, July 30, Allen was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a shoplifting that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the report states Allen spoke with the complainant who said that a male entered the store through the grocery entrance on Monday, July 29 around 2:31 p.m., went to the Sporting Goods Department and selected a fishing lure. The report states the complainant said the male then took the fishing line to the Service Desk without paying for the item, but presented it as if he had and received a refund for it despite not having a receipt.

The report states the store associate asked the male for some type of identification and the associate advised the complainant that the name was Peak.

The report states Allen reviewed the in-store surveillance video with the complainant.

The report states Allen would review Peak’s criminal history to determine the right charges. It states that the case was still being investigated by Allen due to the complainant advising him that the male might have done this multiple times that month.

The report states the refund Peak received was $9.

Peak was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 6.

Shoplifting Enhanced

A Union man was arrested and charged with an incident in which he allegedly began consuming food and drink at a local store, berated a member of the staff when they told him he had no money on his gift card, and then left the building without paying for what he’d been eating and drinking.

Tyson Vance Ridings, 36, 310 Cabin Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Disorderly Conduct and Shoplifting Enhanced.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, August 7, at approximately 12:57 p.m., Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a disturbance involving a shoplifter who had just left the store. The report states dispatch advised that the individual had been last seen walking behind Waffle House on the North Duncan Bypass side. It states that dispatch advised that the individual had been wearing a black shirt but had taken it off.

The report states the Inv. Jerome Beatty advised that he was out with the individual as well as Sgt. Williams.

Fleming arrived at Walmart and spoke with an employee and an assistant manager who the report states told him the individual had gotten some chicken, some popcorn shrimp, and a Rock Star energy drink and had attempted to pay for it with a Walmart gift card. The report states the assistant manager said there was no money on the card and the individual could not pay for the merchandise. It states the assistant manager said the individual was already eating the food and drinking the energy drink.

The report states the assistant manager said the individual became agitated, saying there should be money on the card and then became irate, cursed her and slammed his hand down on the counter. It states the assistant manager said he then exited the store without paying for the food and the drink he’d already been consuming.

Inv. Mickey Parker then arrived on the scene and the report states said city units were out with the individual who had been identified as Ridings. The report states Parker looked at store video of the individual and confirmed that it was Ridings and advised city units to go ahead and take him into custody for Shoplifting.

The report states Pfc. Canupp placed Ridings under arrest and transported him to the Union County Jail for booking.

The report states Fleming would charge Ridings with Shoplifting and Enhanced due to prior property crimes as well as Disorderly Conduct.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Jocelyn Tashana Johnston, 20, 301 East Ferguson Street, Clinton, charged Thursday, August 8 with Shoplifting.

— Alexis La Porche Burros, 27, 111 Buffalo Street, Union, charged Thursday, August 8 with Shoplifting.

Domestic violence and pepper spray