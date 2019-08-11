Solis Solis Fincher Fincher Sulier Sulier Wetmore Wetmore

UNION — Two incidents of domestic violence, an incident involving efforts to resist arrest, and an incident of habitual traffic offense were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department that resulted in arrests.

Domestic Violence

A Union woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence for allegedly hitting, scratching, and biting her boyfriend when he would not stop playing a video game.

Micaela Dean Solis, 22, 224 Richard Street #104, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 31, PSO Shaver along with PSO Black responded to 200 Richard Street for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, Shaver spoke with the individuals at 200 Richard Street who the report states said they did not call for law enforcement. While Shaver was in the area trying to locate the caller, the report states Black was with the complainant/victim at 224 Richard Street.

Shaver arrived at 224 Richard Street and spoke with the complainant/victim who the report states said he was assaulted by Solis. The report states the complainant/victim said that he and Solis cohabitate at 224 Richard Street and had been living together for over a year. It states the complainant/victim said he was at home alone playing video games when Solis came home around 8:30 p.m. and went to take a shower. The report states the complainant/victim said he could tell Solis had been drinking and that when she got out of the shower she told him to get off the video game. It states the complainant/victim said he told Solis she had been gone all day drinking and that he was not going to stop playing the game.

The report states the complainant/victim said Solis got upset and became violent towards him. It states the complainant/victim said Solis placed her hands on him and began yelling in his face. It states the complainant/victim said Solis took the video controller and threw it at him and that she started scratching him, punching him in the face and the back of the head, spit in his face, and bit him. The complainant/victim said he pushed Solis off of him in self-defense.

The report states Shaver and Black observed a bite mark on the complainant/victim’s right shoulder area and scratches on his right wrist. Black took pictures of the bite mark and the scratches.

The report states the complainant/victim said he told Solis that if she wanted him to leave she could give him a ride to his old home. It states the complainant/victim said Solis told him that she was not going to give him a ride and that she was going to leave and come back with someone to fight him. The complainant/victim said Solis went into the side room and he could hear her leaving out the side door and that later he could hear someone beating on the door yelling come out and so he locked all the doors and went in the back room to contact law enforcement.

The report states the complainant/victim said this was not the first time Solis became violent toward him, that just a little over a week before he’d had to call law enforcement when Solis became violent with him while they were in a vehicle together on Ferrell Road. The complainant/victim said Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded but that he did not press charges at that time

The report states the complainant/victim provided Shaver with a voluntary statement about the incident and that Shaver issued the complainant/victim a Victim’s Advocate Form. It states the complainant/victim asked Shaver if he could give him a ride to his brother’s home in Boiling Springs or at least halfway there, but Shaver told him that due to the great distance from the City of Union he could not drive him to Boiling Springs. The complainant/victim then told Shaver he could call his supervisor and see if he could meet his brother halfway and the report states Shaver called Cpl. Hope about the request and was told he could not transport him outside the city limits due to call volume.

Shaver advised the complainant/victim of this and the report states the complainant/victim said he would ride to Union Public Safety Headquarters and have his brother pick him up there. Shaver provided the complainant/victim with a ride to Union Public Safety Headquarters and the complainant/victim waited in the lobby until his brother came and picked him up.

The report states a warrant was signed for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree on Solis.

Solis was taken into custody on Monday, August 5.

Domestic Violence

A Union woman was arrested and charge with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree for allegedly hitting her ex-boyfriend in the head with an airgun.

Monica Lakita Fincher, 36, 108 Old Buffalo Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

The incident report states that on Monday, August 5, at 11:22 a.m., PSO Black responded to an assault complaint at 215 Thompson Boulevard (Union Public Safety Headquarters) and upon arrival activated the camera to record the event upon entering the interview room. Black spoke with the complainant/victim who the report states was bleeding from a cut on his forehead. It states Black also observed an air gun laying on the table.

When asked by Black about what had happened, the report states the complainant/victim said his ex-girlfriend, Fincher, had struck him in the head with the air gun. Black then took pictures of the complainant/victim’s injuries.

Black then asked the complainant/victim what exactly had happened and the report states the complainant/victim said he and Fincher were in a relationship and were living together at 108 Old Buffalo Road. The report states the complainant/victim said he and Fincher ended their relationship on Friday, August 2, and that he’d rented a motel room in Jonesville and had been staying there since then.

The complainant/victim said he’d received a phone call from Fincher that (Monday) morning and she’d told him she had packed his personal items and he could come get them. He said he drove over to 108 Old Buffalo Road and entered the residence.

Black asked the complainant/victim how he got in the residence and the report states he said he still had a key to it.

After entering the building, the report states the complainant/victim said he walked to the kitchen to get a screwdriver and then went into the bedroom and began taking his bed frame apart. The report states the complainant/victim said Fincher walked in and stood over him and he told her she didn’t have to stand over him. It states the complainant/victim said Fincher told him to “jump” if he had a problem with it.

When he looked at Fincher, the report states the complainant/victim said he saw a handgun in one hand and scissors in the other. The complainant/victim said he didn’t realize the handgun was actually an airgun until after he left the residence.

The report states the complainant/victim said he asked Fincher if she was planning on shooting him. It states the complainant/victim said Fincher told him that she would shoot him if he would “jump.” The report states the complainant/victim said he became angry with Fincher but did not touch her. It states the complainant/victim said Fincher began striking him in the face and head with the handgun. The report states the complainant/victim said he took the gun from Fincher’s hand so that she would stop striking him. It states the complainant/victim said he took the gun and walked out of the residence, got in his car, and drove to Union Public Safety Headquarters.

Black then called Union County Communications via radio and requested EMS to examine the complainant/victim’s head injuries. Black then filled out a Victim Notification Information Form.

EMS personnel arrived on the scene and examined the complainant/victim’s injuries and then cleared the scene.

Black asked the complainant/victim if he would be willing to write a statement, but the report states the complainant/victim said he did not want to at that time due to his head hurting. Black then asked the complainant/victim if he would be willing to come back at a later time and write the statement and he said he would be willing to come back at a later time.

The report states Black would be seeking be charges for Domestic Violence In The 3rd Degree towards Fincher.

On Tuesday, August 6 at 11:13 a.m., the report states Black responded to a walk-in at Union Public Safety Headquarters where he met with the complainant/victim who said he felt better and wanted to fill out a voluntary statement of what had happened on Monday. Black escorted the complainant/victim to the interview room and started the camera to record the event. Black gave the complainant/victim a Voluntary Statement Form and stood by while he filled it out and had the complainant/victim sign his name at the end of the statement so that it could not have anything added to it. Black then gave the complainant/victim a copy of the form and then cleared the scene.

Fincher was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 6.

Resisting Arrest

What began as a report of woman laying on a sidewalk ended with her being charged with allegedly being intoxicated and then allegedly resisting arrest, first at the scene and then, later, at the Union Medical Center.

Angela Lynn Sulier, 47, 208 James Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that on Saturday, August 3, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers were dispatched in response to a female in a black dress laying on the side of the road on Gage Avenue. PSO Stanley arrived on the scene first and the report states found the female standing on the sidewalk in the 100 Block of Gage Avenue. The report states Stanley noticed the female was standing and swaying back and forth with her eyes closed.

Stanley asked the female, who the report identifies as Sulier, if she was okay. The report states Sulier said she was fine, that she’d just got too hot.

Sgt. Fleming then arrived on the scene and the report states he noticed that Sulier was not acting like her normal self and noticed that she was showing signs of impairment. Fleming then asked Sulier if she was on any types of drugs or had taken any medication and the report states she said that she had not.

Sulier then began to complain of stomach pains and Fleming had EMS dispatched to the scene.

When the EMS arrived, however, the report states Sulier refused medical treatment.

The report states that Sulier then began to dry heave and Fleming again asked her to go with the medics to be checked. It states Sulier still refused.

Fleming then asked Sulier to look at him so he could check her eyes to see if she had any signs of Nystagmus. The report states Sulier had her eyes closed and Fleming asked her several times to open them. Once Sulier opened her eyes, the report states both of them rolled back completely to the point where all that could be seen was the white in them.

Based on Sulier’s behavior, the report states Fleming believed she was under the influence of drugs and advised her that she was under arrest for Public Intoxication.

The report states Sulier began to walk away from Fleming and he grabbed her arm and was able to one handcuff on her. It states Sulier went to the ground on her own and continued to resist by not letting Fleming get her handcuffed. The report states that with the help of the medics Fleming was able to gain control of both of Sulier’s arms and Stanley was able to get the other cuff on her other arm. It states that Sulier was yelling for someone named “Deebo” who was not there.

Fleming transported Sulier to the Union Medical Center to be checked and the report states that Sulier continued talking erratically while there. The report states Sulier had to give a urine sample to medical staff and was taken out of the handcuffs to do so. It states that soon after the sample was taken, the medical staff advised Sulier that she was being cleared.

The report states that Sulier then tried to walk up the hallway toward the exit door to get away from the officers. It states that Fleming and Stanley had to grab her again to keep her from getting out of the emergency room door. The report states Sulier pulled away from the officers and fell to the floor. It states that Fleming and Stanley with the assistance of Off. Rob Hinson of the Union Medical Center was able to gain control of Sulier and place the handcuffs back on her.

Sulier was walked out to Fleming’s patrol car, but the report states she refused to get in. After directing her several times to get in the car, the report states Fleming and Hinson pushed Sulier while Stanley reached in from the other side of the vehicle and pulled her in.

Fleming then transported Sulier to the Union County Jail where the report states she was issued citations for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Habitual Offender

What began as an incident of a possible case of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license ended with a Union man being charged as an Habitual Offender for allegedly driving a truck despite having a suspended license.

Andrew Eugene Wetmore, 47, 128 City View Circle, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Open Container, Driving Under Suspension, and Habitual Offender.

The incident report states that on Friday, August 3, Deputy Petrie called Sgt. Mitchell and advised him that he had seen Wetmore driving in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Union. The report states Petrie advised Mitchell that he believed Wetmore’s driver’s license was suspended. It states Mitchell then had Cpl. Allen contact dispatch to check if Wetmore’s driver’s license was suspended.

The report states dispatch informed Allen that Wetmore’s driver’s license was suspended and Mitchell then asked PSO Beheler to go to Walmart to see if Wetmore was driving. Mitchell then asked Petrie what Wetmore was driving and the report states Petrie told Mitchell Wetmore was driving a red in color truck that was towing a utility trailer.

As Beheler arrived at Walmart, the report states Mitchell advised him that Wetmore was pulling out of the parking lot. The report states Beheler then observed a red truck matching the description given by Petrie pulling out of the parking onto the Buffalo-West Springs Highway.

Beheler then initiated a traffic stop on the red truck and, as he approached it, the report states he recognized the driver as Wetmore. The report states Beheler asked Wetmore if his driver’s license was suspended and Wetmore said it was. Beheler then asked Wetmore to step out of the truck and then asked dispatch to run Wetmore’s driver’s information. The report states that dispatch informed Beheler that Wetmore’s driver’s license was suspended.

Beheler then placed Wetmore under arrest for Driving Under Suspension and placed him in the back of his patrol car. He then asked Wetmore if he could get someone to come get his truck. The report states Wetmore asked Beheler to ask the passenger in his truck if he could call his wife to come get the truck.

As Beheler walked back to the truck, the report states he observed an open can in the center console on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The report states Beheler recognized it was a blue can of Bud Light beer. It states Beheler felt the can and it was still cold to the touch. Beheler then took pictures of the can.

Beheler then asked the passenger who the beer belonged to and the report states the passenger said it belonged to Wetmore and that he had just opened it.

The report states Beheler then went back to his patrol vehicle where he read Wetmore his Miranda Rights and that Wetmore agreed to talk to him. Beheler asked Wetmore where did the beer in the truck come from and the report states Wetmore said from Enmark. The report states Beheler then asked whose beer it as and Wetmore said it was his and he had just opened it. It states Beheler then advised Wetmore that he was going to also be charged with an Open Container Of Beer In A Motor Vehicle.

Beheler then went back to the truck and collected the can as evidence and then transported Wetmore to the Union County Jail for booking.

The report states Beheler asked Mitchell if he would run Wetmore’s driving history and that Mitchell did so and advised Beheler that Wetmore was an Habitual Traffic Offender for driving under suspension. It states Beheler then cited Wetmore for being an Habitual Offender.

Beheler subsequently took the traffic citations to Wetmore at the jail.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Lisa Michelle Thomas, 49, 119 Kissy Creek Road, Union, charged Sunday, August 3 with Petit Larceny.

— Phillip Maurice Lawson, 34, 1208 Linersville Road #6, Union, charged Sunday, August 3 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Joshua Michael Pritchard, 31, 115 Peay Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday, August 6 with Possession Of Marijuana.

— Shane Michael Jones, 22, 103 Marigold Drive, Union, charged Wednesday, August 7 with Breach Of Peace.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Ashley Danielle Winzenreid, 32, 122 5th Street, Union, charged Monday, August 5 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Laura Nicole Childers, 26, 105 Walnut Street, Union, charged Sunday, August 4 with Shoplifting.

— John William Cribbs, 38, 1115 Kelly Road, Union, charged Monday, August 5 with Following A Vehicle Too Closely and Driving Under Suspension.

— Deneshia Sharon Simmons, 44, 1317 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union, charged Friday, August 2 with Assault And Battery.

— Kendrick Trimane Jeter, 42, 212 McBeth Street, Union, charged Sunday, August 4 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Marcus Devonte Davis, 22, 104 Mill Avenue, Union, charged Wednesday, August 7 with Trespassing and Malicious Damage

— Alicia Donna Coffman, 35, 108 Pine Street, Union, charged Tuesday, August 6 with Driving Without A License 1st Offense.

