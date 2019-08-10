Fire causes $20K damage to house

Charles Warner | The Union Times A firefighter with the Union Public Safety Department uses a Pike Pole to pull out the vent in the eaves of the attic of a house at 102 Lawson Avenue, Union, that caught fire Friday morning (August 2). The firefighter was pulling it out so water could be pumped in to help extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour extinguishing the blaze which the Public Safety Department reports was in the kitchen and attic of the building. No one was injured in the blaze but the fire caused an estimated $20,000 damage to the house. Charles Warner | The Union Times A firefighter with the Union Public Safety Department uses a Pike Pole to pull out the vent in the eaves of the attic of a house at 102 Lawson Avenue, Union, that caught fire Friday morning (August 2). The firefighter was pulling it out so water could be pumped in to help extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour extinguishing the blaze which the Public Safety Department reports was in the kitchen and attic of the building. No one was injured in the blaze but the fire caused an estimated $20,000 damage to the house. Charles Warner | The Union Times As other firefighters help steady the hose, a firefighter with the Union Public Safety Department pumps water into a house at 102 Lawson Avenue that caught fire Friday morning (August 2). The Union Public Safety Department and assisting fire departments responded to the blaze which reportedly began in the kitchen and then spread to the attic. While firefighters were able to confine it to those areas and extinguish it, the fire still caused $20,000 worth of damage. No one, however, was injured in the blaze. Charles Warner | The Union Times As other firefighters help steady the hose, a firefighter with the Union Public Safety Department pumps water into a house at 102 Lawson Avenue that caught fire Friday morning (August 2). The Union Public Safety Department and assisting fire departments responded to the blaze which reportedly began in the kitchen and then spread to the attic. While firefighters were able to confine it to those areas and extinguish it, the fire still caused $20,000 worth of damage. No one, however, was injured in the blaze. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters gather on the lawn and enter a house at 102 Lawson Avenue, Union, that caught fire Friday morning (August 2). The blaze reportedly began in the kitchen and spread to the attic, but firefighters with the Union Public Safety Department and assisting fire departments were able to confine it to those areas and extinguish it before it spread to the rest of the house. Damage to the building was estimated at $20,000, but no one was injured in the blaze. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters gather on the lawn and enter a house at 102 Lawson Avenue, Union, that caught fire Friday morning (August 2). The blaze reportedly began in the kitchen and spread to the attic, but firefighters with the Union Public Safety Department and assisting fire departments were able to confine it to those areas and extinguish it before it spread to the rest of the house. Damage to the building was estimated at $20,000, but no one was injured in the blaze.

UNION — A fire that began in the kitchen spread into the attic of a house on Lawson Avenue was contained and extinguished by firefighters in a little over an hour but not before it did thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The incident report filed by the Union Public Safety Department states that two fire engines and a total of 21 personnel including Public Safety Director Sam White and Fire Commander Larry Robinson were was dispatched at 10:20 a.m. Friday, August 2, to 102 Lawson Avenue for a structure fire.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the back of the building. Firefighters entered through the front door of the building and found the fire was in the kitchen. The report states the fire had also spread to the attic.

Firefighters opened the attic at the front of the building, then set up a ladder which a firefighter climbed up to the top of with a hose and began spraying water into the attic to extinguish the fire there. Firefighters on ground pulled in a hose and began spraying the kitchen with water as well to put out the blaze where it began. A positive pressure fan was set up at the front door to clear the house of smoke.

Even though firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and the attic and extinguish it in less than an hour, the incident report states it still caused $20,000 worth of damage to the building.

No one, however, was injured in the blaze.

The incident report states the cause of the fire is believed to be unintentional and the incident is not under investigation.

Robinson said Thursday morning that the fire was electrical in origin.

The report also states that there was no smoke alarm in the building.

Buffalo Fire Department and Southside Fire Department also responded to the fire and Union County EMS was also dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:43 a.m.

Blaze began in kitchen, spread to attic

By Charles Warner

