Collision causes $14,000 damage

Charles Warner | The Union Times This 2004 Nissan pick-up truck was traveling north on US 176 when it was struck at the intersection with Harwood Heights by a south-bound 2006 Toyota four-door that was attempting to make a left turn from USC 176 onto Harwood Heights. The accident occurred on Monday, August 5 at 1:36 p.m. The driver of the Toyota was charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Failure To Yield The Right Of Way.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This 2006 Toyota four-door was traveling south on US 176 on Monday, August 5 when it attempted to turn left onto Harwood Heights and collided with a northbound 2004 Nissan pick-up truck. The driver of the Toyota was charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Failure To Yield The Right Of Way. The Public Safety Department reports that the driver of the Nissan may have suffered some minor injuries in the collision but was not transported for medical treatment.

UNION — An attempt to make a left turn resulted in a two-vehicle collision that caused a total of $14,000 worth of damage to the vehicles involved.

The accident report filed by the Union Public Safety Department states that the collision occurred Monday, August 5, at 1:36 p.m. at the intersection of US 176 and Harwood Heights.

The report states the accident occurred when a 2006 Toyota four-door traveling south on US 176 turned left onto Harwood Heights (SC 215) and collided with a northbound 2004 Nissan pick-up.

The report states the collision caused $6,000 worth of damage to the Toyota and $8,000 worth of damage to the Nissan.

The report states that the drivers were the only persons in the vehicles at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Toyota, David Nelson McCoy Jr., 484 Carolyn Street, Spartanburg, was charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Failure To Yield The Right Of Way.

The Public Safety Department reports that the driver of the Nissan may have suffered some minor injuries in the collision but was not transported for medical treatment.

Vehicles collide at US 176-SC 215 intersection

By Charles Warner [email protected]

