Sonoco Plastics to close Rice Avenue plant

HARTSVILLE — Sonoco Plastics, a division of diversified global packaging company Sonoco (NYSE: SON), announced it will cease operations at its 945 Rice Avenue Extension plant, in Union, S.C., on November 15, 2019.

According to Jim Lassiter, Segment Vice President, the difficult decision to close the facility was made due to deteriorating business conditions. The plastics injection molding facility (formerly Paragon Plastics) primarily produces components for industrial applications. The Rice Avenue facility will be consolidated into Sonoco’s Pinckney operations, located at 242 Sonoco Road in Union, S.C. The Rice Avenue closure will impact approximately 47 employees, although some employees will have the option to transfer to the Pinckney facility, which currently has 110 employees. Others will receive severance based on years of service to the company. The Rice Avenue facility will be made available for sale.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2019 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Operations to be consolidated into Pinckney facility

