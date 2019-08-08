Assault and domestic violence

Bennett Bennett Gault Gault Bell Bell Rice Rice Ridings Ridings Williams Williams

UNION — An incident involving assault and drug possession, three incidents of domestic violence, an incident of drug possession with intent to distribute, and an incident of the theft and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department which ended in arrests.

Assault And Drug Possession

An Enoree woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two members of her family and for allegedly having Methamphetamine and other drugs in her possession.

Amanda Jean Bennett, 38, 485 Liberty Ridge Road, Enoree, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of Assault And Battery — City Code, two counts of Possession Of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession Of Schedule I To V Narcotic 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 25, Off. Allen was dispatched to 103 Prosperity Court for a disturbance. Before arriving, the report states 911 advised that the female that had done the assault was walking up Stutts Avenue toward Arthur Boulevard carrying a suitcase. Upon arrival, the report states Sgt. Mitchell advised that he did not see a female walking on Stutts Avenue.

Mitchell arrived at 103 Prosperity Court and spoke with the complainant/victim who the report states said that her sister had assaulted her and her father. The report states the complainant/victim said her sister, Bennett, had punched her in the side of her chest and the rib area. It states the complainant/victim said her father was struck in his chest with a hard cup and needed to be checked out due to his health issues.

The report states the Mitchell advised 911 that Bennett was not there, that she had left and the scene was secure and they (EMS) could come on in. It states that Mitchell subsequently advised that EMS had checked the father out and that he was not being transported.

The report states Allen turned onto Stutts Avenue and headed toward Prosperity Court and saw male sitting on the front porch of a residence on Stutts Avenue. Allen asked the man if he had seen a woman walk by his house and the report states the man said that the woman had walked up and went around the side of his house to the back of his house.

Allen then pulled into the driveway of the residence and advised 911 that he would be out of his vehicle at that location. He then walked around to the back of the house and found a white female — who the report identifies as Bennett — standing on the back porch.

The report states Allen advised Bennett that she was being detained until they could find out what was going on. Allen then placed Bennett in handcuffs and then placed her in the back of his patrol vehicle. It states that Allen could see Bennett had several bags and a large suitcase sitting on the back porch.

Sgt. Beheler arrived on the scene and spoke with Allen at the rear of the house and the report states advised that he could see a syringe laying on the bottom of a grill that was next to the porch steps where Bennett had been standing when Allen walked up on her. Beheler and Allen then walked back and spoke to Bennett and advised her of her Miranda Rights and the report states she said she understood her rights and did wish to talk.

Beheler asked Bennett about the syringe laying on the grill and the report states Bennett said it was hers. Allen then asked if she had anything else on her person or in her bags and the report states Bennett said that she might have a little something else in one of her bags. Allen then asked her if she had dropped any more syringes in the back yard because the grass was a little tall and because the homeowner had kids and they did not want any of them to get stuck with one. The report states Bennett said that was the only one.

Allen and Beheler then took pictures of the bags and collected the syringe which the report states had a liquid substance within it.

The report states Mitchell advised that the assault victims wanted Bennett charged. It states Allen advised Bennett she was under arrest for Assault And Battery.

Beheler searched Bennett’s bags and found what the report describes as a small zipper pouch that contained a clear plastic bag with a blue pill and crushed red pill substance inside it. The report states Beheler also found a clear plastic bag with a clear rock-like substance believed to Methamphetamine. It states Bennett was advised of the items found and of her charges. She was then transported to the Union County Jail to be booked.

Allen placed all the items seized in BEST PAKs for testing and placed them in the Evidence Box at Public Safety Headquarters. The report states Allen signed warrants on Bennett for two counts of Assault And Battery — City Code, two counts of Possession Of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession Of Schedule I To V Narcotic 1st Offense.

Domestic Violence

A Pacolet woman was arrested and charged with allegedly attacking her boyfriend during an argument over a Facebook post that he liked.

Carrie Allison Gault, 24, 145 Green Street, Pacolet, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 25, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell, Cpl. Allen, and PSO Beheler responded to 302 Green Street for a fight. Upon arrival, the report states Beheler found the victim standing in the yard with no shirt on. Beheler got out and talked to the victim who said that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument and the argument did not get physical. The report states Beheler could see dried blood and scratches on the victim’s body.

Allen had also arrived on the scene and the report states he had the other party, Gault, and was talking to her. The report states Gault had her one-year-old daughter in her arms while she was talking to the officers.

Mitchell arrived while Allen was talking to Gault.

The report states Gault said she had an argument with the victim and the argument did not get physical. It states Gault said she got upset about a Facebook post the victim had commented on.

Mitchell walked to where Beheler and the victim were standing and the report states he could see that the victim had scratches and dried blood on his left arm.

The report states the victim said he and Gault had a child together and that she was also pregnant. It states the victim said Gault became upset when he liked another female Facebook post. The report states the victim said Gault sent him a text about the post she saw while he was in the other room. It states the victim said he did not respond to the text message, that he ignored Gault, and that made her angry and made her argue with him. The victim said he did take Gault’s phone and threw it.

The victim then showed Mitchell a video he made on his phone which the report states showed Gault yelling while their one-year-old daughter was in the room. The report states that at one point in the video it showed Gault yell at the victim and their daughter jumped because it scared her. It states the video then showed Gault grab the victim by the neck from behind while on his back.

Mitchell then asked Gault again what happened and the report states she said she became upset because of the Facebook post that the victim liked. The report states Gault said the victim called his mother about her and that she called her mother about him and he took her phone from her and threw it, causing the back to shatter.

The report states Gault did have a scratch that was bleeding to her thumb and that Beheler took photos of her thumb.

Beheler also took photos of the red marks on the victim’s neck, the scratches on his upper body, and the blood on his arm.

The report states that due to all the facts, Gault was determined to be the primary aggressor due to the child being present during the incident. It states Gault was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree and transported to the Union County Jail.

Domestic Violence

A Union man ended up in jail for allegedly choking his wife to the point of unconsciousness and allegedly threatening to kill her.

Anthony Sirmane Bell, 45, 311 North Mountain Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 25, Off. Allen was dispatched to 311 North Mountain Street for a disturbance and argument. Upon arrival, the report states Allen went to the front porch and knocked on the front door. The report states Allen could see the door was not shut all the way. It states Allen could not hear anyone arguing or a disturbance coming from inside.

Allen did, however, hear what the report states was a noise he thought was coming from inside the house. The report states he walked around the left side of the house and toward the back to see if someone was outside or in the back of the house. As he passed the second window, the report states Allen heard a noise again from the house near that window. The report states Allen could see what appeared to be a headboard of a bed. It states he saw a male figure who appeared to get up from the bed. Allen advised the male to come to the door and then went back to the door.

The report states a few minutes later a male then came to the door and a female behind him. It states the male appeared to be upset and asked Allen why he was there. The report states Allen advised the male that 911 had a call from that location. It states the male said he and his wife were having an argument and that it was not any of the officer’s concern.

The report states Allen could see that the female was also upset. It states the female was able to walk by the male and onto the front porch. The report states the female said the argument started while she was at work and they were face timing each other. It states the female said the male got mad that she looked around while she was in the break area.

The report states the male started getting upset while the female was speaking with Allen and then started getting upset with the officer because he was resting his hand on his weapon. It states the male started yelling for Allen to remove his hand from his weapon. Allen advised the male to calm down and that he was not going to remove his hand from his weapon.

The report states that Allen was the only officer on the scene, that the male had not been identified and was standing in the doorway.

Allen then asked the female if the argument had gotten physical and the report states she said it had and that he (the male) had choked her multiple times. The report states the female said the male was choking her when Allen walked up to the window and that when the male saw the officer he let her go.

It was at this point that Sgt. Mitchell arrived on the scene and the report states the male became loud when he saw the sergeant.

The report states the female said the male had told her that if she went to pack her bags he was going to kill her and then kill himself.

It was at that point the report states Allen told Mitchell the male was going to be placed under arrest for Domestic Violence.

Allen and Mitchell then walked over to the male and advised him that he was under arrest for Domestic Violence. The report states Allen then advised the male to place his hands behind his back and the male did so and Allen placed him in handcuffs and locked them. Allen and Mitchell then walked the male to Mitchell’s patrol car and put him in the back seat and secured him with the seat belt for transport to the Union County Jail for booking.

The report states Allen then spoke to the female (the victim) and identified the male as Bell. It states the victim said she and Bell had been married for a little over three years but had been together for 18. The report states the victim said that Bell had told her that she would die before she would leave the house. It states the victim said Bell had pushed her down on the floor and started choking her and that he had thrown her clothes across the room and told her that she was not leaving.

The report states the victim said she asked Bell if she could go to the bathroom and he allowed her to do so. While she was in the bathroom, the victim said her daughter caled and she told her she wanted Chinese food and wanted an egg roll and then used a code word that they knew in case either one was in danger. She said her daughter then hung up and called 911 for help.

The report states the victim said she felt like she could not breath when Bell was choking her and that she felt like she was going to pass out by the time police arrived. It states she said Bell also punched the bathroom wall, breaking a mirror in the process.

Allen then had the victim write a statement and took pictures of the bedroom and bathroom for evidence. He issued a Victim’s Advocate Form to the victim and then cleared the scene.

The report states Allen signed a warrant on Bell for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

Domestic Violence

A Union man was arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck and throwing her down on a couch during an argument.

Devlann Keith Rice, 30, 120 North Boyce Street #3-D, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 15, Cpl. Gaston responded to 304 West Henrietta Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the report states Gaston spoke with the complainant/victim who said that Rice came to her residence and was arguing with her about his work. The report states the complainant/victim said that Rice’s work called her and told her to tell Rice to come to work or he wouldn’t have a job to come to. It states the complainant/victim said Rice was going to take their son down the street, but she said he had such an attitude towards her that she did not allow him.

The report states the complainant/victim said Rice then grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the couch and left walking.

Gaston then looked at the complainant/victim’s neck and the report states he could see a little redness on her neck. He then took pictures of her neck.

The report states the complainant/victim said she just wanted Rice put on Trespassing Notice.

Gaston cleared the scene and the report states he would charge Rice with Domestic Violence.

Rice was taken into custody on Monday, July 29.

Marijuana And A Controlled Substance

What began as a report of an automobile accident ended with a Union man under arrest on drug possession and intent to distribute charges.

Joseph Lee Ridings, 21, 118 Brookside Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana Within A 1/2 Mile Of A School, and Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 24, PSO Stanley and Sgt. Fleming responded with Cpl. Gaston on a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Church Street and Arthur Boulevard. The report states that Stanley spoke with the complainant who identified himself as an off-duty police officer with the City of Chester and said he was a witness to the accident. It states the complainant said that after the accident, Ridings had pulled further down North Church Street and exited his vehicle with a red book bag. It states the complainant said Ridings went behind a house with the red book bag and when he came back he no longer had it.

Stanley and Fleming spoke with the homeowner who the report states gave consent for the officers to look around her property for the red book bag because she did not want drugs on her property. However, the report states Stanley and Fleming looked around the house and did not find the red book bag.

Despite this, the complainant reiterated that the red book bag had to be on the property.

The report states Stanley contacted Trooper Chris West of the SC Highway Patrol for K-9 assistance with the permission of the property owner. It states West responded to the scene with his K-9.

At the time of West’s arrival, the report states Ridings said he did have a red book bag and that it contained Marijuana and that he threw it over the fence behind the residence. The report states West took the K-9 on the property and that Ridings pointed him in the right direction and the K-9 found the red book bag in the woods behind the residence.

The report states the red book bag contained a green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana along with two tubes of Liquid Cannabis for a vape pen, one scale, and a blue liquid substance in a medicine pill bottle believed to be Liquid Codeine.

The report states Ridings was placed under arrest for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana Within A 1/2 Mile Of A School, and Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The report states officers also found a counterfeit $100 bill in the bag with the drugs.

Ridings was then transported to the Union County Jail.

Financial Transaction Card Theft, Fraud

A Union woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing another woman’s debit card and using it to steal more than $800 from her account over the course of nearly a month.

Keashia Shanel Williams, 18, 101 Talley Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Financial Transaction Card Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

The incident report states that on Sunday, April 14, at approximately 11:04 a.m., Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 101 Talley Drive in reference to Financial Card Fraud. Upon arrival, the report states Fleming spoke with the complainant/victim who said that she’d just noticed that there was some unauthorized transactions from her Arthur State Bank account.

The report states the complainant/victim presented Fleming with a copy of the transactions. It states the complainant/victim said the transactions began on Wednesday, March 13, and the last one was on Wednesday, April 10. The report states the complainant/victim said all the transactions were made either online or out of state except for two at the Pizza Hut in Union. It states the complainant/victim said she did not know who could be responsible for the transactions and said she was the only person on the account.

The report states Fleming advised the complainant/victim that a report would be done. It states the case was turned over to investigations.

The report states the amount stolen from the complainant/victim totaled $863.

Williams was taken into custody on Thursday, July 25.

