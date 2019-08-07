‘Cole Harris Family Fund’ established

Photo courtesy of John Glenn These are the volunteers who took part in the fundraiser held by the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department this past weekend for the “Cole Harris Family Fund.” Harris, 16, suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13 and has been hospitalized ever since. The fund was set up to help Harris’ family pay for his medical expenses and other costs. The fundraiser, which was held at the Carlisle Fire Station, raised $2,800. The volunteers taking part in that effort were George Hodges, Joann Jeter, James Curenton, Marvin Fowler, Ronnie Lyles, Shonney Byrd, Marvis Floyd, Matthew Johnson, Robin Thomas, Willie Gist, Zy Lindsey, Pearline Beasley, Patricia Murphy, April Johnson, Lucy Gage, Kenneth Jennings, John Glenn, Ny’Son Grant, Janiyah Glenn, Leroy Johnson, Matthew Johnson Jr., and ShaKnequa Johnson. Photo courtesy of John Glenn These are the volunteers who took part in the fundraiser held by the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department this past weekend for the “Cole Harris Family Fund.” Harris, 16, suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13 and has been hospitalized ever since. The fund was set up to help Harris’ family pay for his medical expenses and other costs. The fundraiser, which was held at the Carlisle Fire Station, raised $2,800. The volunteers taking part in that effort were George Hodges, Joann Jeter, James Curenton, Marvin Fowler, Ronnie Lyles, Shonney Byrd, Marvis Floyd, Matthew Johnson, Robin Thomas, Willie Gist, Zy Lindsey, Pearline Beasley, Patricia Murphy, April Johnson, Lucy Gage, Kenneth Jennings, John Glenn, Ny’Son Grant, Janiyah Glenn, Leroy Johnson, Matthew Johnson Jr., and ShaKnequa Johnson. Photo courtesy of John Glenn Will you take “The $20 Challenge” and help the family of a 16-year-old who suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body? Cole Harris was severely burned in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13. Since then, Harris has been at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. undergoing treatment for his injuries. To help his family with his medical bills and other expenses, the Carlisle Fire Department has set up the “Cole Harris Family Fund” at Arthur State Bank to collect donations for the Harris family. In setting up the fund, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Glenn put $20 of his own money in and issued what he’s calling”The $20 Challenge” to all firefighters in Union County and to the general public to each donate $20 to the fund and support Cole and his family in their time of need. Photo courtesy of John Glenn Will you take “The $20 Challenge” and help the family of a 16-year-old who suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body? Cole Harris was severely burned in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13. Since then, Harris has been at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. undergoing treatment for his injuries. To help his family with his medical bills and other expenses, the Carlisle Fire Department has set up the “Cole Harris Family Fund” at Arthur State Bank to collect donations for the Harris family. In setting up the fund, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Glenn put $20 of his own money in and issued what he’s calling”The $20 Challenge” to all firefighters in Union County and to the general public to each donate $20 to the fund and support Cole and his family in their time of need.

CARLISLE — The Carlisle Fire Department is raising funds to help pay the medical bills of the family of a 16-year-old boy who suffered severe burns to nearly his entire body in an explosion in July.

On Saturday, July 13, the boy and his father were working at the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. The father was cutting grass outside the restaurant with a riding mower when his son went in the building through the front door. Witnesses said that just after the boy entered the building there was an explosion. The witnesses said the father jumped off the mower and ran to the building and pulled his son out and then put him in his truck and began driving him to the Union Medical Center.

The father and son were met by the Union County EMS at the intersection of SC 215 and Monarch Highway where the EMS treated the boy and assessed his condition. The EMS determined the boy had suffered severe burns to over 90 percent of his body and contacted the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to send its Regional I helicopter to airlift the boy to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment.

To help the teen’s family pay for his treatment, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday that it “has established an account at the Arthur State Bank, in Union, SC to receive monetary donations for ‘Cole Harris and his family.’”

The announcement states that “Cole Harris, a 16 year old teenager, was severely burned (93% of his body) in an explosion and fire at the family restaurant in Carlisle, SC on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He is currently recovering at the Augusta, GA Burn Center.”

It states that “these donations will be given to his family to help with his medical treatment expenses and any other related cost. Donations can be made by individuals, businesses, organizations, churches, etc. Any monetary amount is accepted and highly appreciated.”

The press release points out that “not only does the family need these donations, they also need your prayers for a full recovery for Cole and their support.”

It states that “this fund was established by The Carlisle Fire Control Board, Mike Spencer, Jr. (Chairman), and Fire Chief John Glenn.”

All donations should be made/made out to “The Cole Harris Family Fund” at Arthur State Bank. The fund is now open and any individuals, businesses, churches or other groups may deposit their donations there.

Fundraiser

In addition to setting up the fund at Arthur State Bank, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser this past weekend for Harris and his family.

Glenn said the fundraiser, which was held at the Carlisle Fire Station, raised $2,800 through the sale of fish and chicken, baked goods, hot dogs, coleslaw, and beans as well as donations. He thanked all those who helped raise those funds which will go to help the Harris family with Cole’s medical bills and other expenses.

“We had people who donated baked goods,” Glenn said Monday. “We had businesses, Walmart and Bilo, that donated gift cards which we used to purchase fish and chicken. The Johnson family brought hot dogs, coleslaw, and beans which they sold and donated the proceeds to the fund. We had people who walked in and they didn’t want to buy anything, they just wanted to make a love offering.”

$20 Challenge

When he opened the account at Arthur State Bank, Glenn made a $20 donation to the fund and then issued what he calls “The $20 Challenge” on his Facebook page.

“I’m challenging all the members of the Carlisle Fire Department and all the other firemen in Union County plus anyone else in the community to each make a $20 donation to the fund,” Glenn said. “I took a picture of myself with the twenty dollars when I made the donation and I put it on my Facebook page. If they want, everyone who takes the challenge and makes the twenty dollar donation can take their picture and I’ll put it on my Facebook page. If they don’t want to take their picture and put it on Facebook that’s okay too, the important thing is to help Cole and his family.”

A Request

Glenn said he speaks to Cole’s mother on a regular basis about how her son is doing and about the efforts of the community to support them. He said that she told him she appreciates everything people are doing to help her son, but there’s something she would especially like them to do and keep doing.

“She said she wants everybody to keep praying for Cole,” Glenn said.

Photo courtesy of John Glenn These are the volunteers who took part in the fundraiser held by the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department this past weekend for the “Cole Harris Family Fund.” Harris, 16, suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13 and has been hospitalized ever since. The fund was set up to help Harris’ family pay for his medical expenses and other costs. The fundraiser, which was held at the Carlisle Fire Station, raised $2,800. The volunteers taking part in that effort were George Hodges, Joann Jeter, James Curenton, Marvin Fowler, Ronnie Lyles, Shonney Byrd, Marvis Floyd, Matthew Johnson, Robin Thomas, Willie Gist, Zy Lindsey, Pearline Beasley, Patricia Murphy, April Johnson, Lucy Gage, Kenneth Jennings, John Glenn, Ny’Son Grant, Janiyah Glenn, Leroy Johnson, Matthew Johnson Jr., and ShaKnequa Johnson. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Volunteers.jpg Photo courtesy of John Glenn These are the volunteers who took part in the fundraiser held by the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department this past weekend for the “Cole Harris Family Fund.” Harris, 16, suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13 and has been hospitalized ever since. The fund was set up to help Harris’ family pay for his medical expenses and other costs. The fundraiser, which was held at the Carlisle Fire Station, raised $2,800. The volunteers taking part in that effort were George Hodges, Joann Jeter, James Curenton, Marvin Fowler, Ronnie Lyles, Shonney Byrd, Marvis Floyd, Matthew Johnson, Robin Thomas, Willie Gist, Zy Lindsey, Pearline Beasley, Patricia Murphy, April Johnson, Lucy Gage, Kenneth Jennings, John Glenn, Ny’Son Grant, Janiyah Glenn, Leroy Johnson, Matthew Johnson Jr., and ShaKnequa Johnson. Photo courtesy of John Glenn Will you take “The $20 Challenge” and help the family of a 16-year-old who suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body? Cole Harris was severely burned in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13. Since then, Harris has been at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. undergoing treatment for his injuries. To help his family with his medical bills and other expenses, the Carlisle Fire Department has set up the “Cole Harris Family Fund” at Arthur State Bank to collect donations for the Harris family. In setting up the fund, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Glenn put $20 of his own money in and issued what he’s calling”The $20 Challenge” to all firefighters in Union County and to the general public to each donate $20 to the fund and support Cole and his family in their time of need. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Twenty-Dollar-Challenge.jpg Photo courtesy of John Glenn Will you take “The $20 Challenge” and help the family of a 16-year-old who suffered severe burns to more than 90 percent of his body? Cole Harris was severely burned in an explosion that destroyed the Old English Cafe in the Town of Carlisle on July 13. Since then, Harris has been at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. undergoing treatment for his injuries. To help his family with his medical bills and other expenses, the Carlisle Fire Department has set up the “Cole Harris Family Fund” at Arthur State Bank to collect donations for the Harris family. In setting up the fund, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Glenn put $20 of his own money in and issued what he’s calling”The $20 Challenge” to all firefighters in Union County and to the general public to each donate $20 to the fund and support Cole and his family in their time of need.

To help the family of severely burned teen

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.