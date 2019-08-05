Drugs, violence, and prostitution

Ritch Ritch Turner Turner Bryson Bryson Jeter Jeter Draper Draper

UNION COUNTY — Incidents involving possession of Methamphetamine, possession of prescription medication without a prescription for that medication, domestic violence and malicious damage, and prostitution were among the cases investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office that ended in arrests.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as a report of a disturbance in a car stopped in the middle of a road ended with the driver under arrest for allegedly having Methamphetamine in her possession.

Makayla Cheyanne Ritch, 21, 108 Pine Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Friday, July 26, deputies were dispatched to 1508 Lockhart Highway in the Monarch Community in reference to a disturbance in the middle of the roadway. The report states the caller said the two subjects were in a blue PT Cruiser sitting in front of the Monarch Fire Department.

The responding officer arrived on the scene and observed the vehicle which the report states was in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The report states the officer activated the blue lights on his patrol vehicle and advised dispatch that the vehicle had South Carolina tag number RCG843.

The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver who the report identifies as Ritch. The report states Ritch opened her vehicle door and the officer a blue in color bag sitting the drive’s floorboard of the vehicle with a needle sticking out of one of the pockets. It states that the officer asked Ritch to step out of the vehicle and advised her that she was being detained and had Cpl. Bassett detain the passenger.

The responding officer asked Ritch if there were any drugs in the vehicle and the report states she said she did not believe there were. It states the responding officer then asked Ritch for consent to search her vehicle and she said that he could search it.

When asked by the responding officer why she was sitting in the road, the report states Ritch said she and her girlfriend had gotten into an argument and her girlfriend had punched her in the face. The report states Ritch said she had stopped the car and told her girlfriend to get out. It states Ritch said she did not want to press charges against her girlfriend.

The responding officer had Bassett search both women and while searching Ritch, the report states Bassett found pills in the left side of her bra.

While searching the vehicle and the blue bag he’d observed the needle in, the report states the responding officer found a clear bag containing a clear, crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine. It states the officer also found a wallet with a driver’s license belonging to Ritch.

The report states Ritch was placed under arrest for Possession Of Methamphetamine and transported to the Union County Jail to be booked.

CDV And Malicious Damage

A Union woman is facing charge for allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend with a brick and then using the brick to damage his truck.

Kindall Blair Turner, 32, 113 Terry Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Criminal Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Malicious Damage To Property.

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 25 at approximately 11:04 a.m., Cpl. K. Smith was dispatched to 113 Terry Drive in Union County in reference to an assault and malicious damage to a truck. Upon arrival, the report states Smith spoke with the complainant/victim who said his ex-girlfriend, with whom they have kids together, had hit him on the left arm with a brick and threw the brick at his Chevy truck striking the windshield. It states the complainant/victim said that when this happened he backed out of the yard and called for deputies to respond.

After speaking with the complainant/victim, the report states Smith spoke with Turner who said she did strike the complainant/victim and the truck windshield. It states Turner was placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail for her actions.

The report states deputies contacted DSS due to the incident taking place in the presence of children. It states DSS did not respond and that a copy of the incident report would be made available to them.

The report states Warrant #2019A4410100478 was signed for Criminal Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Warrant #2019A4410100479 was signed for Malicious Damage.

The report states Turner was transported by Sgt. L. Lancaster.

The report states that photos were taken a Victim’s Form was issued in the case.

The report states to vehicle was estimated at $250.

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

What began as a report of a car parked suspiciously as a local inn became an accident scene when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into some trees and ended with the driver under arrest on a drug charge.

Lanette Nicole Bryson, 46, 1911 Carpenter Street, Shelby, NC, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 24 at 12:07 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 481 Fairwood Boulevard (Knight Inn) in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The report states that the caller said a black PT Cruiser with North Carolina tag number FLF2297 was sitting on the side of the road with its four-way flashers on. It states the caller stopped to check on the driver, but that the driver, which it describes as being a white female later identified as Byrson, did not respond when the caller knocked on the window.

As Deputy Smith arrived in the area, the report states the caller pointed out to him that he had just passed the vehicle as it traveled towards Highway 49. Smith turned around and as he approached the vehicle, the report states it veered off the roadway into the woods, striking several trees before it came to a stop.

The SC Highway Patrol and the Union County EMS were called to the scene.

As he assisted EMS personnel with Bryson, the report states Smith noticed a plastic bag stuck on the back of her leg. The report states the bag contained several green in color pills. It states Smith gave the bag of pills to Trooper T. West. After West cleared the wreck scene, the report states he made contact with the responding officer and turned the bag of pills over to him.

The report states the bag contained 13 green in color pills with S 90 stamped on them. It states the pills were identified as Alprazolam 2 MG, a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

The report states Bryson does not have a prescription for that drug. It states that warrant would be sought for Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The report states the pills were placed in BEST PAK number B298853.

Purchasing Prostitution

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with allegedly seeking to purchase an apparent act of prostitution via social media.

Adolphus Jermaine Jeter, 46, 205 River Hills Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Purchasing Prostitution 1st Offense.

Rita Annette Draper, 46, 230 Harris Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Purchasing Prostitution 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 24 the responding officer was contacted by a concerned citizen in reference to a post about sexual proposition she had received on a social media site.

Jeter and Draper were both taken into custody that day.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Cedrick O’Neil Tucker, 33, 583 Labaw Road, Carlisle, charged Friday, July 26 with Open Container and Possession Of Marijuana.

— Travis T. Green, 37, 113 Dove Lane, Union, charged Friday, July 26 with Open Container.

— James Edward Beacham, 32, 312 Old Buffalo Road, Union, charged Sunday, July 28 with Driving Under The Influence.

— Dominique Demond Adams, 27, 109 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, charged Sunday, July 28 with Public Intoxication.

— Margaret Elizabeth Kurimack, 20, 105 Poinsett Street, Buffalo, charged Sunday, July 28 with Public Intoxication.

— Alexander Michael Adams, 24, 165 Alfred Moore Road, Union, charged Sunday, July 28 with Possession Of Marijuana.

— Preston Jay Lee, 30, 1418 Peach Orchard Road #9, Union, charged Sunday, July 28 with Driving Under Suspension.

— Jeff Tony Young, 53, 726 Rice Avenue #10B, Union, charged Monday, July 29 with Pedestrian Under The Influence.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Shenyah Monea Rice, 22, 100 Smithville Lane, Spartanburg, charged Saturday, July 27 with Petit Larceny.

— Ashley Michelle Yeary, 36, 221 Oakdale Avenue, Carlisle, charged Friday, July 26 with Shoplifting and Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses.

— Samuel Alexander Suber, 18, 104 Mill Avenue #11, Union, charged Friday, July 26 with Trespassing After Notice.

— Eric Jermaine Johnson, 47, 720 Hibiscus Court, Lyman, charged Monday, July 29 with Assault And Battery — City Code.

— Charles Nathan Crosby, 61, 221 East Main Street #101, Union, charged Monday, July 29 with Assault And Battery — City Code.

— Wendy Lynn Elizondo, 37, 103 Prosperity Court, Union, charged Tuesday, July 30 with Disorderly Conduct.

— David Keith Paige, 31, 141 Velda Drive, Union, charged Tuesday, July 30 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Christina Deann West, 33, 107 Sardis Road #Lot 7, Union, charged Tuesday, July 30 with Petit Larceny and Breach Of Peace.

Staff Report

Traffic incidents, social media post lead to arrests

Traffic incidents, social media post lead to arrests