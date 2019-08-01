An assault and a resisting arrest

Martin Martin Greene Greene Phillips Phillips Hooper Hooper Con Con Dunbar Dunbar

UNION COUNTY — An assault that involved the victim being hit and bitten, a incident that involved traffic violations and Marijuana and Methamphetamine, and a possibly drug-fueled incident of resisting arrest and escaping from law enforcement were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office that ended in arrests.

Assault And Battery and Trespassing

A Union woman was arrested and charged with allegedly attacking a woman and hitting her in the face and biting her on the arm and breast.

Victoria Brannon Martin, 29, 307 Springs Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Trespassing After Notice and Assault and Battery Second-Degree.

The incident reports states that on Tuesday, July 23, Sgt. Fleming and PSO Stanley were dispatched to the area of Tyger Court in reference to fight. On arrival, the report states Fleming saw the victim had visible injuries to her face and was standing around with a group of people. Fleming asked the victim what happened and the report states she said Martin had jumped on her.

Cpl Gaston was on the scene and the report states he advised dispatch to send the EMS to the scene. It states that Stanley and Fleming began taking picture of the injuries to the victim’s face.

The victim said she’d been bitten on the side of her breast and the report states officers were able to get a picture of the side of her breast showing a fresh bite mark.

EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the Union Medical Center.

The report states Fleming spoke with a relative of the victim who said she’d received a phone call that Martin was jumping on her aunt. The relative said that when she arrived at Tyger Court she found Martin was on top of her aunt assaulting her and biting her. She said was able to go over and fight Martin off her aunt, but that as she fled the scene Martin said she was going to get her sister and come back to Tyger Court.

Fleming and Stanley then went to Union Medical Center to follow up with the victim told them she was at Tyger Court when Martin pulled up in a vehicle. The report states the victim said Martin got out, approached her, and started hitting her. It states the victim said she tried to fight back but couldn’t. The report states the victim said Martin beat and bit her until her niece arrived and helped her.

Stanley then took more photos of the victim’s injuries including what the report states were two bite marks on her arm.

Fleming spoke with a woman who’d gone to the Medical Center with the victim. The report states the woman said she’d been inside an apartment when the fight first started but when she walked out she saw Martin on top of the victim hitting and biting her. The witness said that the victim’s niece was able to fight off Martin and that Martin had fled the scene.

The report states that both the victim and the witness said that Martin had been wanting to fight the victim since the previous night because the victim had tapped Martin on the shoulder when she walked by her on the sidewalk to tell her hey.

Fleming filled out a Victim’s Form, but the report states the victim did not want to write a statement. It states that Fleming did, however, have the witness write a statement on the incident.

The report states Fleming returned to Public Safety Headquarters and saw that Martin had an active trespass notice for all Union Housing Authority that had been served to her on July 12, 2018 by Sgt. Hood

It states that Fleming would seek an arrest warrant for Martin for Assault and Battery Second-Degree and Trespassing After Notice.

Martin was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 24.

Marijuana And Methamphetamine

When began as a case of a possible altered tag ended with four people arrested on traffic violations and drug charges after allegedly having Methamphetamine and Marijuana in their possession while allegedly not having in their possession a driver’s license or other documentation required to legally operate a motor vehicle.

Cassie Nicole Greene, 35, 667 Vanderford Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Possession Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense.

Carolyn Harley-Elizabeth Phillips, 22, 220 Woodgate Road, Cowpens, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 2nd Offense.

David Coleman Hooper Jr., 21, 4267 Chesnee Highway, Chesnee, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, Operating A Motor Vehicle Without A Driver’s License, Operating A Vehicle Without A Registration Card, Operating A Motor Vehicle That Is Not Registered, and Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense.

Michael Brandon Con, 35, 312 North 3rd Street, Lockhart, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 22 at approximately 12:35 a.m., the responding officer on Lockhart Highway near 49 Loop when he came upon a white Ford truck displaying a green paper tag. The report states the officer noticed the tag looked as if it had been altered. It states the truck suddenly made a sudden right hand turn on to 49 Loop and the responding officer continued down Lockhart Highway and turned on to the Browns Creek Road where he turned around and pulled onto the side of the road facing Lockhart Highway. About 30 seconds later he noticed the white Ford truck pass by.

The report states the responding officer turned on to Lockhart Highway in an attempt to catch up with the vehicle to get a better look at the tag. It states that as the driver of the truck noticed the responding officer was gaining on him, he turned his left signal on and turned into the first driveway he came to. The report states the responding officer turned on his blue light and pulled in behind the truck as it continued up the driveway. It states the truck came to a stop in the yard at the residence.

The responding officer made contact with the driver who the report states was not wearing a shirt or a seat belt and who identified himself as Cole. When the responding officer asked him what they were doing, the report states Cole said they were looking for a friend named David. When the responding officer asked him for the friend’s last name, the report states Cole said he did not know his last name.

When asked by the responding officer for his driver’s license, the report states Cole said he did not have it on him but did have an identification card and handed it to the officer. The report states the name on the card was David Coleman Hooper III.

When asked by the responding officer for the registration card and insurance information for the truck, the report states Hooper said his mother had all the paperwork for the truck with her. The report states the responding officer told Hooper the paperwork needed to be in the truck and not with his mother.

When the responding officer asked Hooper about the insurance information, the report states Hooper said he did not have insurance on the truck.

The report states there were two females and one male in the truck with Hooper and the responding officer asked them if they had any identification on them. It states that the male, who it identifies as Michael Con and states was in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt, did not have any identification. It states that the female sitting behind Hooper, who it identifies as Carolyn Phillips, did not have any identification, either, while the female who sitting behind Con, who it identifies as Cassie Greene, did have an identification card.

It was about that time that Deputy Ellison and Deputy Littlejohn arrived to assist with the traffic stop. The responding officer asked Littlejohn to run the four through dispatch to check them for warrants. Sgt. Griffin and Cpl. Littlejohn then arrived on the scene.

When the responding officer asked Hooper if there was anything illegal in the truck, the report states he said no. The responding officer then asked Hooper for consent to search the truck and the report states he said yes. The responding officer then asked Hooper to step out of the vehicle and the report states he did so and was detained. It states that as the other three people stepped out the vehicle they too were detained. The responding officer then read all four of them their Miranda Rights.

The report states that the responding officer then pulled Hooper to the side as Gilstrap and Ellison searched the truck. In searching the truck, the report states two sets of digital scales and several empty baggies were found on the front seat and front floorboard. The report states deputies spoke with all four subjects about the scales and baggies and all four denied ownership of the items.

The responding officer then took Greene to the front of the truck to speak to her and Ellison spoke with Phillips. After a few minutes, the report states Ellison told the responding deputy that Phillips had told him that when the responding officer got behind them, Cole had given her a pill bottle with a bag of Methamphetamine in it and told her to stuff the dope. The report states Phillips took the bag out of the bottle and shoved it up inside her vaginal area. It states she also said the passenger gave her a black pouch and told her to shove it and that she placed it in a cubby hole under the cup holder on the side of the truck. It states that Phillips also said the female had a bowl in her bra.

Gilstrap then placed Greene in the back seat of his patrol car so the deputies could talk to Phillips. After talking to Phillips, the report states they decided to take her to the Union County Jail so the jailers could retrieve the package of dope.

When Gilstrap went to move Greene from the patrol car, the report states that after opening the car door he noticed she was sitting sideways with her hands to her side and a surprising look on her face. Gilstrap removed Greene from his patrol car and placed her in another one. Phillips was then placed in Gilstrap’s patrol car and the responding officer went to speak with Greene again.

Ellision and Gilstrap went back to the truck to search for the black pouch.

The report states Greene said she did see Hooper give Phillips the pill bottle, but she did not see what was in it. When the responding deputy asked Greene if she saw Con give anything to Phillips, the report states Greene would not answer. When the responding deputy asked Greene about the bowl in her bra, the report states she became very defensive and irate. Greene was then advised she was under arrest. The report states Greene would not not place her right foot in the patrol car so deputies assisted her back in to it.

The responding deputy was informed that the black pouch had been found and the report states it contained a set of digital scales, a syringe, two baggies with a clear crystal substance inside them, a baggie with green plant material inside it, a black hose, a piece of rolling paper, and a cotton filter.

Hooper and Con were then advised that they were under arrest as well. They and Greene and Phillips were then transported to the Union County Jail.

Ford’s Family Wrecker Service was called per next on rotation to tow the truck.

While at the jail, the report states the staff took Phillips to the nurse so she could retrieve the bag of dope.

The report states that a total of $974 worth of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash was seized.

Escape And Resisting Arrest

A Union man ended up under arrest after allegedly resisting arrest and escaping from the custody of law enforcement personnel while possibly under the influence of Methamphetamine.

Benjamin Curtis Dunbar, 34, 200 Veterans Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Disorderly Conduct, Escape, and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 24, Off. Canupp received by radio a message from Sgt. Dell Mitchell in reference to a subject that was very agitated and appearing to be on something to make a complaint about something going on down the road. The report states that Mitchell was off-duty at the time and said the individual had two knives on him when he showed up at a residence at 101 Circle Drive, Union.

Upon arrival, the report states Canupp found Mitchell and the individual standing in the road and that he could see the individual was unable to be still and was very talkative. It states Mitchell said the individual was very much out of character and that Canupp could see this as well.

The report states the individual, who it identifies as Dunbar, was talking about some people at Veterans Park that were walking dogs and he did not want anybody hurt by them. It states Dunbar also said he saw someone walking across the park and it states Canupp told Dunbar that was not against the law.

The report states Dunbar was starting to hallucinate that people were trying to hurt him and trying to kill him. It states that a person came by walking two dogs that were never aggressive toward Dunbar, but that Dunbar said did you see that dog lunge at me which the report states it did not.

Canupp then advised Mitchell that he was going to charge Dunbar with Disorderly Conduct because he was extremely intoxicated and loud and boisterous in the highway.

When Canupp told Dunbar he was under arrest, the report states Dunbar began to pull away from Canupp and Mitchell. They were nevertheless able to get Dunbar in handcuffs and were attempting to get him into Canupp’s patrol car when the report states Dunbar kicked Canupp in the left leg.

The report states Mitchell said they needed to call EMS because Dunbar was having trouble breathing and he was sweating an extreme amount. It states Mitchell was able to get Dunbar some water because that was what he kept asking for. When he went to take a swallow, the report states that Dunbar spilled some on himself and said he thought it was acid and it was burning him. It states Dunbar then took the bottle of water and threw it on Canupp.

Canupp tried to knock the water out of Dunbar’s hand and the report states Dunbar started to run.

The report states that by this time Cpl. Gaston had arrived and was trying to calm Dunbar down when he ran. It states that Gaston was able to catch Dunbar across the street on Pine Street.

EMS arrived and the report states Dunbar fought them until they tied him to a stretcher. Dunbar was transported to Union Medical Center where he was treated and released and, the report states, after he admitted he had used Methamphetamine.

While attempting to chase Dunbar after he broke loose from the officers, the report states Gaston received an abrasion to his right inner forearm.

After he was released from the Medical Center, the report states Dunbar was transported to the Union County Jail for booking. It states that Dunbar was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Escape, and Resisting Arrest.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Jessica Monique Rice, 30, 303 North Boyce Street, Union, charged Tuesday, July 23 with Disorderly Conduct and Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— Harry Douglas Edwards Jr., 51, 2624 Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Wednesday, July 24 with Driving Under Suspension.

— Robert Alonzo Whethers, 52, 109 Cogdell Plaza D, Union, charged Thursday, July 25 with Beg, Pandandle Or Solicit Money From A Person Who Is In The Vicinity Of A Bank Night Depository Of ATM.

— Benjamin Raymond Harms, 27, 110 Scott Street #C, Union, charged Thursday, July 25 with Public Intoxication.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— George Henry Sims Jr., 49, 158 Shady Hill Drive, Union, charged Tuesday, July 23 with Driving Under Suspension Second Offense.

— Keith Eugene Ross, 35, 308 East Main Street, Union, charged Tuesday, July 23 with Open Container and Driving Under Suspension.

— Phillip Maurice Lawson, 34, 1208 Linersville Road #6, Union, charged Wednesday, July 24 with Public Intoxication.

— Cassidy Bailey Hyatt, 20, 51 Montague Road, Greenville, charged Thursday, July 25 with Trespassing After Notice.

— Ashley Jean Sizemore, 20, 1532 East Blackstock Road, Moore, charged Thursday, July 25 with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— Jonathan Xavier Contreras, 22, 212 Midnight Star Trail, Spartanburg, charged Thursday, July 25 with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

Martin https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_martin-victoria-0000014727-25-.jpg Martin Greene https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_greene-cassie-0000005545-2-.jpg Greene Phillips https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_phillips-carolyn-0000035713.jpg Phillips Hooper https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_hooper-daivd-0000035714.jpg Hooper Con https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Con-Michael.jpg Con Dunbar https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_dunbar-benjamin-0000024896-5-.jpg Dunbar https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_Public-Safety-4.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9.jpg

Traffic violations and drug charges