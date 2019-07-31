‘Join the fight for education’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Carnegie Library is partnering with the Union Medical Center and the United Way of the Piedmont to conduct a “Back To School Supply Drive” to collect school supplies for needy children. The public is encouraged to collect and donate school supplies which can be left at the Carnegie Library at 318 East South Street, Union. The drive is being conducted through Thursday, August 15 when the donated school supplies will be collected for distribution. Those wanting to conduct school supplies collection efforts to support the drive are asked to contact the United Way of the Piedmont by Friday, August 9. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Carnegie Library is partnering with the Union Medical Center and the United Way of the Piedmont to conduct a “Back To School Supply Drive” to collect school supplies for needy children. The public is encouraged to collect and donate school supplies which can be left at the Carnegie Library at 318 East South Street, Union. The drive is being conducted through Thursday, August 15 when the donated school supplies will be collected for distribution. Those wanting to conduct school supplies collection efforts to support the drive are asked to contact the United Way of the Piedmont by Friday, August 9.

UNION — What do backpacks, notebooks, #2 pencils, notebook paper, crayons, and rulers have in common?

They are all school supplies and with the beginning of the 2019-2020 School Year less than three weeks away they are needed by the children of Union County who will be starting or returning to school.

While the families of many of those children will be able to provide them with those and other school supplies, there are children whose families are not as able to provide their children with a sufficient quantity of those things to begin school with.

To help address that problem, the United Way of the Piedmont, the Union Medical Center, and the Union County Carnegie Library have joined forces to conduct a “Back To School Supply Drive.”

A flyer announcing the School Supply Drive asks the public to “join the fight for education by donating school supplies to those that need it most.” It urges those interested in joining that fight to “start a collection today with your office team, friends, family or neighbors” to collect the following supplies:

• Backpacks

• Rulers

• Glue Sticks

• Erasers

• Markers

• Highlighters

• #2 Pencils

• Scissors

• Colored Pencils

• Earbuds

• Notebooks

• Crayons

• Plastic Folders

• Notebook Paper

• Composition Notebooks

The flyer states that those interested in donating school supplies can do so in the following ways:

1. Contact the United Way of the Piedmont by Friday, August 9 to let them know that you are participating. Community members can drop off school supplies at the Union County Library Main Branch by Thursday, August 15. Volunteers will pick up school supplies from participating local businesses on that date.

2. Purchase school supplies from the list and host a backpack packing party. United Way staff can also assist in the purchase and delivery of bulk school supplies.

“We’re looking to recruit businesses and individuals who would be interested in collecting and donating school supplies,” Alex Moore, Director of Marketing and Communications for United Way of the Piedmont, said Monday. “Businesses can participate by collecting supplies and United Way will come pick those supplies on August 15. Individuals can drop off supplies at the library.”

Moore said that there is a great need in Union County for donations of school supplies for children of families struggling to make ends meet. She said that 29 percent of all children in Union County currently live in poverty.

“We have actually calculated the cost of annual school supplies and it comes to $662, that is the average cost of supplies and activities for an elementary age student,” Moore said. “That is over the course of a school year and represents a significant amount for families living paycheck to paycheck. The School Supply Drive is designed to help them provide their children with those supplies to start off the school year.”

For more information about what you can do to support the Back To School Supply Drive contact Carly Burns at 864-586-2297 or at [email protected]

‘Back To School Supply Drive’ under way

By Charles Warner [email protected]

