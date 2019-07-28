Trailer fire under investigation

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department hose down the “hot ash” that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community that caught fire sometime the morning of Friday, July 19. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the fire department. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department hose down the “hot ash” that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community that caught fire sometime the morning of Friday, July 19. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the fire department. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Smoke rises from the hot ash and rails that are all that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community. The building caught fire sometime in the early morning of Friday, July 19, and had been reduced to ashes by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The Cross Keys Fire Department responded to the scene and spent five hours extinguishing the smouldering ashes. At the department’s request the Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Smoke rises from the hot ash and rails that are all that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community. The building caught fire sometime in the early morning of Friday, July 19, and had been reduced to ashes by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The Cross Keys Fire Department responded to the scene and spent five hours extinguishing the smouldering ashes. At the department’s request the Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, July 19, a trailer located at 248 Meadow Woods Road in the Cross Keys Community caught fire. By the time firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department arrived on the scene the structure had been reduced to nothing but hot ash and the metal rails it sat on. Firefighters would remain on the scene for five hours hosing down the site to make sure the fire did not reignite and spread. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at the department’s request. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, July 19, a trailer located at 248 Meadow Woods Road in the Cross Keys Community caught fire. By the time firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department arrived on the scene the structure had been reduced to nothing but hot ash and the metal rails it sat on. Firefighters would remain on the scene for five hours hosing down the site to make sure the fire did not reignite and spread. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at the department’s request.

CROSS KEYS — A fire that had reduced a trailer to nothing but “hot ash” by the time firefighters arrived on the scene is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Cross Keys Fire Department.

The incident report filed by the Sheriff’s Office states that on Friday, July 19, deputies were dispatched to 248 Meadow Woods Road, Union (Cross Keys), in reference to a structure fire. When deputies arrived, the report states the Cross Keys Fire Department was already on the scene extinguishing the remains of the residence.

Cross Keys Fire Chief Stephen Stone said his department was dispatched around 7:30 a.m. but not in response to the fire and not initially to the location on Meadow Woods Road.

“It was set off as a smoke complaint,” Stone said Thursday. “A neighbor called in a complaint about smoke in the neighborhood.

“The call was originally for Boatman Springs Road,” he said. “We had to use line of sight to find the fire located on Meadow Woods Road.”

Stone said that when they arrived, firefighters found there was almost nothing left of the trailer and there wasn’t a flame to be seen.

“It was completely burned down to the rails of the trailer,” Stone said. “There was no visible fire. It was all hot ash.”

Stone said his department was on the scene for five hours extinguishing the hot ash and making sure the fire did not reignite.

Cross Keys was the only fire department to respond to the call.

“Normally there would have been three departments,” Stone said. “But because of the condition of the fire there was no need to dispatch other departments.”

While he said there was no need for him to ask for other fire departments to be dispatched to the scene, Stone said he did request the Sheriff’s Office to be dispatched and launch an investigation of the fire beginning with locating the owner.

“Because of the nature of the fire burning as long as it did and being unreported I asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate,” Stone said. “The first question you ask in a fire is where is the owner? Are they safe? We worked with the Sheriff’s Office to locate the owner, they were in Charleston. They were safe and we reported to them what had happened.”

The report filed by the Sheriff’s Office states deputies contacted the resident and his sister, who is the owner of the residence. The resident said he had been out of town since Monday and there was nobody at the home and that to his knowledge everything was turned off when he left.

The report states that the fire occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 6:44 a.m. the morning of Friday, July 19.

The report states Maj. (John) Sherfield and Investigator (Scott) Coffer were notified and photographs of the scene were taken.

Sherfield said Thursday that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Carlisle Fire

The fire on Meadow Woods Road is the second in Union County current under investigation by law enforcement.

On Monday, July 15, a man and his 16-year-old son were working at the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. The father was cutting grass outside the restaurant with a riding mower when his son went in the building through the front door. Witnesses said that just after the boy entered the building there was an explosion. The witnesses said the father jumped off the mower and ran to the building and pulled his son out and then put him in his truck and began driving him to the Union Medical Center.

The father and son were met by the Union County EMS at the intersection of SC 215 and Monarch Highway where the EMS treated the boy and assessed his condition. The EMS determined the boy had suffered severe burns to over 90 percent of his body and contacted the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to send its Regional I helicopter to airlift the boy to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment.

Sherfield said that based on the preliminary investigation it is believed the explosion was the result of a propane gas leak. He said that at the time of the explosion the restaurant was being remodeled.

On Thursday, Sherfield said that the investigation of that fire by the Sheriff’s Office, the SLED Arson Team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is ongoing.

Sherfield said that he has been informed that the boy remains in very serious condition and has already undergone several medical procedures to treat his condition.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department hose down the “hot ash” that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community that caught fire sometime the morning of Friday, July 19. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the fire department. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_House-Fire-2.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department hose down the “hot ash” that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community that caught fire sometime the morning of Friday, July 19. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the fire department. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Smoke rises from the hot ash and rails that are all that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community. The building caught fire sometime in the early morning of Friday, July 19, and had been reduced to ashes by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The Cross Keys Fire Department responded to the scene and spent five hours extinguishing the smouldering ashes. At the department’s request the Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_House-Fire-3.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Smoke rises from the hot ash and rails that are all that remains of a trailer at 248 Meadow Wood Road in the Cross Keys Community. The building caught fire sometime in the early morning of Friday, July 19, and had been reduced to ashes by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The Cross Keys Fire Department responded to the scene and spent five hours extinguishing the smouldering ashes. At the department’s request the Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, July 19, a trailer located at 248 Meadow Woods Road in the Cross Keys Community caught fire. By the time firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department arrived on the scene the structure had been reduced to nothing but hot ash and the metal rails it sat on. Firefighters would remain on the scene for five hours hosing down the site to make sure the fire did not reignite and spread. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at the department’s request. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_House-Fire-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, July 19, a trailer located at 248 Meadow Woods Road in the Cross Keys Community caught fire. By the time firefighters with the Cross Keys Fire Department arrived on the scene the structure had been reduced to nothing but hot ash and the metal rails it sat on. Firefighters would remain on the scene for five hours hosing down the site to make sure the fire did not reignite and spread. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at the department’s request.

Structure reduced to ‘hot ash’ and rails

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.