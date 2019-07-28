Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Roach Roach Moore Moore Mack Mack Jones Jones Lott Lott Sumner Sumner

UNION COUNTY — The disappearance of a rifle and its subsequent sale, traffic violations that included failing to stop for law enforcement, the giving away of store goods, three incidents involving Methamphetamine, one of which also included Marijuana, were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that ended in arrests.

Fraudulent Sale Of Rifle

A Union man was arrested and charged with allegedly selling a rifle under false pretenses in 2018.

Ronald Christopher Roach, 55, 1216 Old Buncombe Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (Enhancement).

The incident report states that on November 17, 2018, Pfc. Willingham was dispatched to 311 Blassingame Street, Union, in reference to a break-in and a larceny of a gun. Upon arrival, the report states the deputy spoke with the complainant/victim who said that someone had take a gun from her residence. The complainant/victim said she had just brought the guns to the house maybe two or three days earlier. She said that there had been a total of eight guns in the residence until the previous day when, around 7 p.m., she got two of them.

The report states the complainant/victim said the missing gun was 30/30 Revelation rifle. She said the theft had to have occurred during the night, adding that no one saw her bringing the gun into the residence. However, she said that a man had tried to buy the rifle from her.

The report states Willingham observed there was a window on the side of the house that was broken and the screen had been cut. Willingham took pictures of the window and of the chair the report states was placed at the window to enter.

The complainant/victim said the doors were locked and so whoever entered through the window had to exit that way as well.

The report states the complainant/victim said the rifle was valued at maybe $100. It states Willingham was able to retrieve a serial number (330B 411 OGA) for the rifle.

Willingham told the complainant/victim that a report would be documented and forwarded to Investigations.

The rifle was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

Roach was taken into custody on Thursday, July 18. The warrant for his arrest states that he obtained $100 by selling the rifle to a man under false pretenses that the victim wanted to sell it. It states this occurred at the complainant/victim’s residence sometime between November 13, 2018 and November 14, 2018. The warrant states that the charge is “enhanced” under state law “for third or subsequent property crime.”

Failure To Stop And Other Violations

A Union man was arrested and charged with allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through Union nearly two weeks earlier.

Joshua Neal Moore, 33, 304 Hicks Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Driving Under Suspension, Reckless Driving, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Failure To Register Vehicle, and Failure To Stop For A Blue Light.

The incident report states that on Sunday, July 7, Off. Allen was sitting at the Union County Stadium parking lot talking with a county unit when he observed a white male go by on a chopper-type moped or motorcycle headed south on North Duncan Bypass. The report states Allen could see that the vehicle did not have any taillights and had a loud muffler. It states Allen pulled out and headed south to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The report states the vehicle turned left on to Rice Avenue and turned on his blue lights on the avenue. It states the vehicle then turned on to Blassingame Street and then sped up and turned on to Green Street.

Allen activated his siren and advised other city units that the vehicle was not stopping.

The report states the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and went around the end of the mill pond and headed toward Keenan Oak Apartments. It states the vehicle stopped at the rear of Keenan Oak Apartments and the driver, which it describes as a white male wearing a white t-shirt and a black helmet, jumped off and ran up the hill toward Oak Street and North Enterprise Street.

Allen and the other city units were not able to locate the driver.

The report states Allen and Sgt. Mitchell checked the moped and found a tag on the front fork area near the gas tank that showed VIN #L6UA4HA298AO13744. It states Allen had 911 check the number and was advised that there was no record of it on file. Mitchell advised that the tag on the frame showed that the moped was 200 CC. Allen called for the next on city rotation and was advised that Lockhart Towing was notified and would be en route.

The report states that Allen received a phone call at Public Safety Headquarters from a caller who not give their name but said that the driver was Moore and that he had posted a video on Facebook of him on the moped on Hicks Street. It states the case was still under investigation by Moore.

Moore was taken into custody on Friday, July 19.

Breach Of Trust $2,000 Or More

A Union woman was arrested for allegedly giving away merchandise at the store she worked at.

Crystal Elizabeth Mack, 37, 116 Railroad Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Value $2,000 Or More.

The incident report states that on Friday, July 19, Cpl. Taylor responded to 1315 Lockhart Highway in the Monarch Community. Upon arrival, the report states Taylor spoke with the complainant who it describes as the manager for Circle K stores who said that he had been informed that an employee had been stealing from the store.

The report states the manager said he began reviewing video and found that a clerk had been giving people drinks and cartons of cigarettes. It states the manager said he valued the items at around $2,000, but added that there might be more items being given away.

The report states the manager identified the employee as Mack.

The report states that Taylor would obtain a warrant for Mack for Breach Of Trust Value $2,000 Or More.

Mack was taken into custody later that day.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as a call about an argument ended with a Lockhart man under arrest for allegedly having Methamphetamine in his possession.

Ty Ray Jones, 41, 3080 Jonesville Lockhart Highway, Lockhart, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Saturday, July 20, Cpl. Bassett was dispatched to 3080 Jonesville Lockhart Highway in reference to an argument. Upon arrival, the report states Bassett found Jones and a woman standing on the front porch and when she made contact with them the woman said Jones was supposed to take her to the hospital but he would not do so. It states that Jones said he and the woman were arguing about the hospital.

The report states Jones had a small, wadded up piece of paper in his hand that he claimed he’d found in his bed and he handed it to Bassett. At that point Deputy Israel arrived on the scene and Bassett opened up the piece of paper and found what the report states was a small, rock-like crystal substance. It states that Bassett field tested the substance and it tested positive for Methamphetamine. She then advised Jones that he was under arrest for Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The report states Jones was acting very paranoid and kept saying there were dead babies under his house and dope buried in his backyard.

Israel then placed Jones in his patrol vehicle and transported him to the Union County Jail.

The report states that Bassett would be seeking an arrest warrant for Possession Of Methamphetamine.

It states that the Methamphetamine weight .01 gram and would be sent off to SLED in a B.E.S.T. Kit.

Possession Of Marijuana And Methamphetamine

What began as an alleged traffic violation lead to a Union man facing charges for allegedly having both Marijuana and Methamphetamine in his possession.

Corey Germaine Lott, 37, 227 Mill Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Or Subsequent Offense and Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Friday, July 19, Sgt. Gilstrap was on patrol on Hawkins Road when he came up behind a black Dodge Dakota pickup truck displaying a temporary tag that appeared to be altered and did not have all the required information on it to include the VIN. As Gilstrap came up behind it, the report states the truck slowed down considerably, even though it was not speeding to begin with. The report states the vehicle made a left turn on to Monarch Highway and then a right turn on to Neal Shoals Road.

At the first driveway on the left, the vehicle gave a quick signal and made an abrupt turn into the driveway which the report states appeared to Gilstrap to be an evasive maneuver to avoid him. Gilstrap then went a short distance and turned around in the Victory Baptist Church parking lot and waited to see if the truck immediately came back out. The report states the truck did immediately turn around and come back out to Neal Shoals Road, saw Gilstrap at the church and stopped before entering the roadway. It states the truck sat at the end of the driveway for about 45 seconds with no traffic coming in either direction.

Gilstrap then made contact with the driver who the report states had now got out of the truck to raise the hood. The deputy then asked the driver, identified by the report as Lott, about the tag on the truck. The report states Lott said he had been trying to get a tag but was in dispute with the person he bought it from and could not get the title signed and the DMV refused to give him a new title.

The report states Gilstrap asked about the passenger in the truck with Lott and identified her. Gilstrap then asked Lott for his driver’s license and he gave it to him, but the report states a check of the license determined Lott did not have a valid driver’s license.

At this point, Gilstrap asked for additional units to assist him on the stop. A short time later, Cpl. Erwin arrived to assist. Gilstrap then asked Lott for permission to search the truck and the report states he gave his consent. The passenger was aked to step out of the vehicle and she did so.

Upon searching the truck, the report states Gilstrap located two busted glass smoking pipes commonly used to to smoke Methamphetamine behind the passenger seat. The report states Gilstrap also located a pipe commonly used to smoke Marijuana under the driver’s side front seat. It states neither Lott nor the female passenger claimed ownership of the items.

Investigator Wendy Childers was called to the scene to search the female passenger based on probable cause of the drug paraphernalia in the truck. The report states that during the search the female passenger was found to be in possession of a partial prescription pill which she identified as Xanax. It states the female passenger said she had a prescription for it but did not have it with her.

The report states a further search of the vehicle and Lott did not turn up any more contraband at that time.

Lott requested Greer’s Wrecker Service to tow his vehicle and the report states he was issued a ticket for No Driver’s License.

The female passenger was released from the scene pending verification of her prescription and she was given a ride by Erwin to a location near her home and dropped off.

Upon Greer’s arrival, the report states Lott and the tow truck driver worked out a deal to tow his truck home to 227 Mill Street in the Monarch Community. Gilstrap gave Lott a ride in his patrol unit and the tow truck followed behind them. When they arrived at his residence, Lott paid the tow truck driver and Gilstrap cleared the stop.

A short distance down the road, the report states Gilstrap noticed Lott had left his phone in the patrol car. Gilstrap turned around and went back to 227 Mill Street where the tow truck driver was just finishing up unloading Lott’s truck. The report states Gilstrap and Lott engaged in a consensual conversation for a few more minutes, but the report states Lott still appeared to be nervous in the presence of the deputy. It states Lott was sweating profusely, the artery in his neck was visibly pumping, and he was constantly moving his truck aimlessly as he was looking for something.

Gilstrap found these responses to be odd seeing as Lott had already been issued a ticket and new he was not going to jail and the consensual conversation was light and not related to the stop. With these indicators, the report states Gilstrap felt that he may have missed something in the initial search and asked Lott to let him search his truck one more time to make sure there was nothing in it. The report states Lott gave his consent.

During the second search of the truck, the report states Gilstrap opened its gas tank and located a small black zippered bag that contained more drug paraphernalia. The report states that behind the zippered bag there was a Tic Tac container that contained a quantity of suspected Methamphetamine greater than 1 gram but less than 10 grams and a quantity of suspected Marijuana less than 28 grams.

When Gilstrap asked Lott about the items the report states Lott dropped his head. The report states Gilstrap put Lott in the front seat of his patrol car to interview him but did not handcuff him. Gilstrap ready Lott his Miranda Warnings and the report states Lott agreed to talk to him. It states Lott admitted the items were his and he would take his charge.

Gilstrap then placed Lott under arrest and had Investigator Suber transport Lott to the Union County Jail for booking.

The report states Lott was issued a ticket for Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Or Subsequent Offense and that Gilstrap signed a warrant on him for Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine. Gilstrap then cleared the scene.

The report states all drug evidence was placed in a B.E.S.T. pack for testing by SLED.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

Brian David Sumner, 46, 624 Peach Orchard Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Saturday, July 20, deputies were dispatched to assist the SC Highway Patrol with a hit and run. While en route, the report states deputies were informed that the driver of the truck had waved down a black truck and left the scene. Once on scene, the report states deputies found a gray Dodge Dakota (tag: PTT691) had hit a power pole head on.

The report states witnesses provided deputies with the tag number of the black truck that had picked the driver of the Dakota up. It states the driver of the black truck came back to the scene and took deputies to where he’d dropped the drive of the Dakota off at Amber Drive.

The report states the driver of the Dakota was identified as Sumner and that deputies gave him a ride back to the crash scene. It states that as deputies were looking in the back of the truck they found a bottle with two pipes coming out of it with a white powder in plain view in the top of a tool back.

Deputies asked Sumner what it was and the report states he said he did not know anything about it. They then asked Sumner for consent to search his truck and the report states he gave his consent.

The report states deputies were searching the truck and found a metal tin that had a white crystal substance inside of small, clear bag. It states the bag had a field weight of 1.3 grams, and an unknown amount of white powder inside of a plastic bottle that had been used for smoking. The report deputies transported Sumner to the Union County Jail to be charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine and that they would be getting a warrant.

Deputies weighed all the crystal-like powder and the report states its weights were as follows: Clear baggy — 0.9 gram, the pipe — 0.2 gram. The report states the drugs were sent to SLED in a B.E.S.T. kit. It further states that deputies signed the warrant.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Amber Nicole Johnson, 28, 408 Norris Street, Jonesville, charged Thursday, July 18 with Driving Under Suspension.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Chuck Randall Lipsey, 28, 307 South Mountain Street, Union, charged Monday, July 2w with Trespassing.

Roach https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Roach-Ronald.jpg Roach Moore https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_moore-joshua-0000001573-19-.jpg Moore Mack https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Mack-Crystal.jpg Mack Jones https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Jones-Ty-1.jpg Jones Lott https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_lott-corey-0000008974-4-.jpg Lott Sumner https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Sumner-Brian.jpg Sumner https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_web1_Public-Safety-4.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-5.jpg

And traffic violations and property crimes