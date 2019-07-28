Guilty pleas heard in court

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse the week of Monday, July 15-Thursday, July 18.

— James Christopher Farr, 37, 117 Old Saw Mill Road, Union, to Failing To Stop For A Blue Light, 90 days and 13 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— William L. Duncan, 73, 106 North Poplar Springs Drive, Gaffney, to Driving Under The Influence (Refusal) 1st Offense, time served and to pay $372.84 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 years suspended upon 6 months home detention with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Sharon Delois Foster, 54, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Apartment A5, Union, to Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 (Third Property Offense), Time Served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Curtis Michael Miller, 29, 307 North Evans Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and pay $80 in restitution; to Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Wynter Morrison Gannon, 31, 404 Forest Lane, Belton, to Possession Of Heroin 1st Offense, 12 months with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 12 months with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jeremy Wayne Coker, 28, 119 Pineland Road, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 9 months with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense (Non-DUI), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Barbara Leanne Williams, 36, 100 White Oak Street, Union, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 5 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution as per court order; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 5 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Patricia Meghan Cohen, 32, 106 Hendrix Drive, Inman, to 1st Offense Trafficking Methamphetamine, 3 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Zachary Jones Revels, 26, 26 Coleman Avenue, Whitmire, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentence to run concurrently.

— Collin William Tucker, 19, 228 South Boyce Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana More Than 1 Ounce, 60 day with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, 30 days with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lisa Ann Smith, 33, 117 College Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tyler Scott Henderson, 23, 280 Haney Cemetery Road, Union, to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 30 days with credit for 21 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Devonte Maleak Thompson, 19, 407A Alma Byrd Lane, Spartanburg, To Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution per court order; to Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle, 5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, 5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Dyquan Lashawn Burris, 18, 20 Lynwood Drive, Spartanburg, to Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution per court order; to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, 5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act suspended upon 2 years probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle, 5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ranzy Lamarr Tucker, 25, 116 Powell Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, 18 months with credit for 170 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Nicholas Paul Davis, 25, 817 Meansville Road, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny Value Less Than $2,000, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 3rd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Donnie L. Jackson, 47, 154 North Highpoint Road, Spartanburg, to Failure To Register As A Sex Offender, 366 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Gene Warren Moore, 50, 318 South Mountain Street, Union, to Possession Of A Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 12 months with credit for 26 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Idria Ballard-Gallardo, 18, 524 Hart Street, Union, to Burglary 3rd Degree 2nd Offense, time serve and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Patrick Neil Sinclair, 42, 1300 South Pinckney Street, Apartment 104, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 113 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— David Mark Hensley, 61, 451 Eaves Road, Whitmire, Alford Plea to 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct With A Minor, 8 years with credit for 356 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; Alford Plea to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Shaina Nicole Austin, 28, 250 Old English Road, Union, to Financial Transaction Card Fraud, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Theft, 2 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution per court order, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ronald Carter, 49, 300 Wallace Street, Union, to Forgery 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, 3 years with credit for 11 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Fraud 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, 3 years with credit for 11 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Theft, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Fraud 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tommy Ray O’Shields, 47, 101 Toshes Creek Circle, Room 212, Union, Alford Plea to 3rd Degree Arson, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 10 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Lee Edward Dawkins, 59, 202 Westminster Circle, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Cocaine, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $643.75; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and two years probation with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Rhonda Adams Keisler, 52, 274 Sweetwater Drive, Buffalo, to Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult, 4 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult, 4 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult, 4 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult, 4 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 4 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Value $10,000 Or More, 4 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— James Kevin Gault, 33, 122 Byrd Street #10, Union, to Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Crime Of Violence, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 44 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days with credit for 44 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Stolen Pistol, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Lee Bowen, 43, 22422 Asheville Highway, Landrum, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Donna Lynn Barber, 52, 2090 James Street, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Laci Laxton West, 32, 703 Gaffney Highway #A, Jonesville, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years with credit for 5 months already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 2 years with credit for 5 months already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny 3rd Offense, 2 years with credit for 5 months already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Courthouse-Seal.jpg

In General Sessions Court in Union County