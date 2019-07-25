Falling tree damages five cars

Charles Warner | The Union Times This car was one of five damaged by a tree that fell across Willow Lane in the City of Union Thursday afternoon. The tree was toppled by high winds and fell across the dead end of the street, blocking it and landing on the cars. A house was also damaged in the tree’s fall. The tree also took down power lines when it fell and snapped off the top half of another tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times This car was one of five damaged by a tree that fell across Willow Lane in the City of Union Thursday afternoon. The tree was toppled by high winds and fell across the dead end of the street, blocking it and landing on the cars. A house was also damaged in the tree’s fall. The tree also took down power lines when it fell and snapped off the top half of another tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times The upper half of this tree was snapped off and the house behind it damaged when a tree on a nearby hill was toppled by high winds Thursday afternoon. The tree toppled by the winds fell across and blocked part of Willow Lane and also took down power lines and landed on and damaged five cars. Charles Warner | The Union Times The upper half of this tree was snapped off and the house behind it damaged when a tree on a nearby hill was toppled by high winds Thursday afternoon. The tree toppled by the winds fell across and blocked part of Willow Lane and also took down power lines and landed on and damaged five cars. Charles Warner | The Union Times Branches and leaves from a tree toppled by high winds Thursday afternoon were still on this car it damaged in its fall. The car was one of five damaged by the tree which fell across Willow Lane, blocking part of the street in addition to the damage it caused. The tree, which stood on a hill overlooking the dead end of the street, also damaged a house, took down power lines, and snapped off the upper half of another tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times Branches and leaves from a tree toppled by high winds Thursday afternoon were still on this car it damaged in its fall. The car was one of five damaged by the tree which fell across Willow Lane, blocking part of the street in addition to the damage it caused. The tree, which stood on a hill overlooking the dead end of the street, also damaged a house, took down power lines, and snapped off the upper half of another tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times A car lies covered in the branches and limbs of a tree that was toppled by high winds Thursday afternoon. The tree, which stood on a hill overlooking the dead end of Willow Lane, fell across the street, landing on cars on both side of the street. A total of five cars were damaged and the dead end of the street blocked from the rest of it by the fallen tree. The tree also took down power lines when it fell and damaged a house as well as snapping off the upper half of another tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times A car lies covered in the branches and limbs of a tree that was toppled by high winds Thursday afternoon. The tree, which stood on a hill overlooking the dead end of Willow Lane, fell across the street, landing on cars on both side of the street. A total of five cars were damaged and the dead end of the street blocked from the rest of it by the fallen tree. The tree also took down power lines when it fell and damaged a house as well as snapping off the upper half of another tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times This tree used to stand on a hill overlooking the dead end of Willow Lane in the City of Union. Stood there until Thursday afternoon when high winds toppled it, causing it to fall across the street. In its fall, the tree landed on a total of five cars on both sides of the street including this one. Personnel with the City of Union Public Services Department cleared away the portion of the tree that lay across the road while personnel from the City of Union Utility Department repaired the power lines it took down. The portions of the tree on private property on both sides of the street remained there Friday morning and will have to be cleared away by the respective property owners. Charles Warner | The Union Times This tree used to stand on a hill overlooking the dead end of Willow Lane in the City of Union. Stood there until Thursday afternoon when high winds toppled it, causing it to fall across the street. In its fall, the tree landed on a total of five cars on both sides of the street including this one. Personnel with the City of Union Public Services Department cleared away the portion of the tree that lay across the road while personnel from the City of Union Utility Department repaired the power lines it took down. The portions of the tree on private property on both sides of the street remained there Friday morning and will have to be cleared away by the respective property owners.

UNION — It had stood on a hill overlooking the dead end of Willow Lane for decades, growing taller and taller with the passing years, so tall in fact that when it fell last Thursday it will all the way across the road damaging five cars, a house, and taking down part of another tree in the process.

“It was huge,” City of Union Public Services Director Kenneth Thomas said Friday morning as he surveyed the damage caused by the tree’s fall.

Thomas said the tree had stood on a hill overlooking the left side of the dead of the street and when it fell Thursday afternoon it was so tall it fell across the street and onto cars on both sides of the street.

“It came off the hill Thursday around 4:45-4:50 (p.m.) during the high winds,” Thomas said of the tree’s fall. “It blocked the road and landed on five cars.”

The tree also damaged a house near the corner of the dead end of the street and snapped off the top part of a tree in front of the building. It also tore town power lines as it fell.

No one, however, was injured in the tree’s fall.

Personnel from the City of Union Public Services Department cleared away the portion of the tree that was across the street while City of Union Utility Department Personnel put the power lines back up.

Sections of tree were still on both sides of the road, including one portion that was still on top of a car. Thomas said that since these are on private property, clearing away the remaining sections of the tree away is the responsibility of the property owners.

Toppled by highs winds Thursday afternoon

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

