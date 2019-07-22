Domestic Violence Second and Third degrees

Palmer Palmer Clowney Clowney Thompson Thompson Gowan Gowan Rodgers Rodgers Gossett Gossett

UNION — The fraudulent use of a debit card over the course of nearly a year, an incident of domestic violence at a residence, an incident of domestic violence at a restaurant, the larceny of a wallet from a restaurant, and the illegal possession of prescription pills were the subject of investigations resulting in arrests by the Union Public Safety Department.

Financial Transaction Card Theft And Fraud

A Union woman is facing charges for allegedly using another woman’s debit card information to pay for more $3,000 worth of good and services including a utility bill over the course of nearly 11 months in 2017 and 2018.

Keyonnna Patrice Palmer, 26, 225 Hancock Street, Union, was charged Friday, July 5 with Financial Transaction Card Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud More Than $500.

The incident report states that on August 30, 2018, Sgt. Petrie spoke with the complainant/victim who came to the Public Safety Department in reference to Debit Card Fraud. The report states the complainant/victim said she’d used to work at Walmart where she was provided with a Walmart Pay Card which was like a debit card. It states the complainant/victim said that when she got paid her check automatically went to the card.

The complainant/victim said while she no longer worked at Walmart, she still used her card for her job at Dollar General and that her check from there goes on to the card each week. She said that she noticed that day (August 20, 2018) that her account had been debited $142.41 for a utility bill at the City of Union Municipal Building. The complainant/victim said she went and spoke with a city employee about the incident and was advised by her that she needed to file a police report. She said the employee told her that she could not provide her with the name of who made the transaction.

The report states the complainant/victim said this had happened one time when someone paid a traffic ticket from her account. It states the complainant/victim identified the person she thought had done it that previous time but that she didn’t have her prosecuted.

Petrie then advised the complainant/victim that she needed to have the card deactivated, but she said she couldn’t until August 31, 2018 because her check was already scheduled to go onto the card on that date. The complainant/victim said that she had already set up an account at the bank to switch it over on August 31, 2018. She was advised by Petrie to bring records on August 31, 2018 showing where the money was debited from her account.

Palmer was taken into custody on Friday, July 5 and the warrants for her arrest for Financial Transaction Card Theft states that between October, 6, 2017 and August 31, 2018, she used the complainant/victim’s debit card number to obtain services and goods for her own use totaling $3,296.81. The warrant for her arrest for Financial Transaction Card Fraud More Than $500 states that between October, 6, 2017 and August 31, 2018, used the complainant/victim’s debit card number to fraudulently obtain goods and services including City of Union utility bills with the fraudulent amount totalling $3,296.81.

Domestic Violence Third Degree

What began as a report of vandalism ended with two women under arrest for Domestic Violence in connection with an incident in which they allegedly attacked one another with hands, pepper spray, a baseball bat, a bottle containing a mixture of water and cayenne pepper, and glass kitchenware.

Michele Leigh Thompson, 36, 308 O’Shields Street, Union is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence Third Degree and Malicious Damage To Property.

Shermorris Shynelle Clowney, 26, 305 O’Shields Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence Third Degree.

The incident report states that on Friday, July 12, Off. Black responded to a vandalism of property call at 305 O’Shields Street. Upon arrival, the report states Black observed Thompson in the front yard arguing with a woman who told him that Thompson had chased her sister, Clowney, with a baseball bat. The woman said Clowney ran to a neighbor’s house to get away from Thompson.

The report states that Thompson told Black that she and Clowney had been arguing. It states that Black had prior knowledge of Clowney and Thompson’s relationship due to answering calls at the residence in the past.

Black began walking to the neighbor’s house to speak with Clowney when he saw her walk outside. He walked over to Clowney and asked her to come back to the residence. They walked back to the residence and Black asked Clowney what had happened.

The report states that Thompson began arguing with Clowney and Clowney’s sister. At that point, Cpl. Hope arrived to assist Black. The report states that Hope took Thompson inside the residence while Black stayed outside with Clowney.

Black then asked Clowney what had happened and the report states Clowney said Thompson had sprayed her with pepper spray and then hit her in the arm with a baseball bat. The report states Clowney showed Black her arm where she was struck. It states Black observed a mark on Clowney’s left arm.

Black walked inside the residence to speak with Thompson while Hope escorted Clowney to the bathroom so she could decontaminate from the pepper spray. The report states Black observed Thompson at the kitchen sink pouring water on herself and also observed broken glass on the floor. He then asked Thompson about the incident.

The report states that Thompson said that upon waking up she’d went through the house looking for Clowney and found her in the room the dog sleeps in. It states Thompson said she observed Clowney smoking Methamphetamine. When asked by Black if there were any drugs in the house, the report states Thompson said Clowney had smoked up all the drugs. The report states that Thompson said she told Clowney to take her to her mother’s home in Duncan and that they began arguing.

The report states Thompson said that Clowney ran to her and began striking her and that she ran to the bedroom to get away from her. It states Thompson said she pulled pepper spray out of her purse and aimed it at Clowney and that it got in Clowney’s eyes and that she began crying because of the pepper spray. Thompson said she escorted Clowney to the kitchen so she could use the sink for decontamination and that Clowney was washing the pepper spray off of her she began arguing again.

The report states that Thompson said Clowney began throwing kitchen glassware at her and that it would strike her and then break when it hit the floor. It states Thompson said she again ran to the bedroom to get away from Clowney and that Clowney followed her into the room and began striking her in the head again. Thompson said she picked up her cellphone and threatened to call the police and that Clowney stopped striking her. She said that she and Clowney then began arguing again.

The report states that Thompson said Clowney picked up a baseball bat as if she was going to strike her. Thompson said she became scared and again threatened to call the police. She said that Clowney put the baseball bat back down. Thompson said she and Clowney began arguing again.

The report states that Thompson said Clowney began walking towards her with her fists clenched like she was going to strike her again. Thompson said she picked up a bottle that contained mixture of water and cayenne pepper, opened it, and began splashing it all over Clowney and herself.

When asked by Black why she had a bottle of cayenne pepper and water, the report states Thompson said she kept it for self-defense.

The report states Thompson said she then picked up the baseball bat and that she and Clowney struggled against each other for a moment and that during the struggle she hit Clowney in the arm with the bat. It states Thompson said Clowney ran outside and she ran after her with the baseball bat. Thompson said Clowney tried to get into the passenger side of her 1996 Honda Accord and that she went to the driver’s side of the car and tried to pry the window down with the baseball bat and that in doing so she busted the window.

When asked by Black why she was trying to pry down the window, the report states Thompson said she didn’t want Clowney to leave.

The report states Black decided that under the circumstances both Thompson and Clowney needed to be arrested for Domestic Violence Third Degree. Black also charged Thompson with Malicious Damage To Property.

Black called Union County Communications and requested EMS be dispatched for Clowney’s arm. Hope transported Thompson to the Union County Jail. EMS arrived on the scene and took Clowney to the Union Medical Center. Black also went to the Medical Center and arrived Clowney was released from medical care transported her to the jail.

Domestic Violence Second Degree

A Union man is charged with Domestic Violence in connection with an incident at a local restaurant.

David Alan Gowan, 36, 1019 Meansville Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence Second Degree.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 15, Cpl. Gaston responded to 600 North Duncan Bypass (Zaxby’s) in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the report states Gaston spoke with the victim who said that she and her boyfriend, Gowan, were in an argument about money and said that she had not been paid yet. The victim said that Gowan wanted her to come outside and that when she went outside they were close to the dumpsters.

The report states the victim said that Gowan grabbed her by the shirt and was pulling her close and that she was scared he was going to hit her. It states the victim said that was when Investigator Beatty started walking up because he noticed the disturbance. The report states the victim got away and went back inside the restaurant.

The report states Gaston spoke to a witness inside the restaurant while Beatty remained outside with Gowan. It states the witness said he saw everything because he was in the back of the building watching the victim to make sure she was okay.

Gaston went back outside and the report states that Beatty had placed Gowan on Trespass Notice and released him.

The report states the victim said that she was scared to go home and wanted Gowan charged.

Gaston had the victim and the witness fill out a Statement Form and he fill out a Victim’s Form.

The report states Gaston would view the surveillance video of Zaxby’s. It stated that Gaston would charge Gowan with Domestic Violence Second Degree due to a prior conviction.

Petit Larceny (Enhancement)

A Jonesville man was arrested for allegedly taking a woman’s wallet that had been left on a bench at a local restaurant.

Robert Gibson Rodgers III, 49, 308 Alman Street #321, Jonesville, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Petit Larceny (Enhancement).

The incident report states that on Monday, July 1, Off. Allen spoke with the complainant/victim at the Public Safety Department about her wallet and someone trying to use her debit cards. The report states the complainant/victim said that on Sunday, June 30, she went to the Bantam Chef and went inside to pay for her food that she ordered. It states the complainant/victim said she paid and then sat down on the bench to wait for her food and left her wallet on the bench.

The report states the complainant/victim told Allen that she didn’t know she had left it until earlier Monday, July 1 when Sharon View Credit Union called her and advised that someone had tried to use the card but did not tell her where it was used. The complainant/victim said she had spoke with the other two debit card company and they advised that they had flagged them and were going to issue her new cards. She said that The Bantam Chef had advised her that she would need to file a report and that law enforcement could view the video from the store.

The report states the complainant/victim said her SSN care an her son’s SSN card and her driver’s license were also in her wallet, which said was an Aeropostale. She added that she thought she had $10 in cash in the wallet as well.

Allen issued a Victim’s Advocate Form to the complainant/victim and placed the form in the Investigation Drop Box in the Watchroom. The case was forwarded to Investigations.

Rodgers was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 16. The warrant for his arrest states that Rodgers “did take and carry away a wallet” that belonged to the complainant/victim “without her knowledge and with the intent to deprive” her “of the possession and use of her wallet. The warrant states that the charge is “enhanced” under state law “for third or subsequent property crime.”

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

A Union man originally sought for questioning about a car break-in ended up under arrest after allegedly having a bottle of containing different kinds of pills in his possession

Tyzavius Keyshawn Gossett, 18, 128 Byrd Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 16, Off. Beheler was dispatched to Perrin Avenue and Foster Street for a a group of suspicious males believed involved with a car break-in case. As Beheler was traveling on Arthur Boulevard, the report states he noticed a Union County Sheriff’s Office unit was out with two males. The report states the county unit advised Beheler to come to his location (1237 Arthur Boulevard).

As Beheler was exiting his patrol vehicle, the report states several other cars began to show up. The report states that Beheler spoke with a complainant who advised him that the two males were involved with a case that Sgt. Mitchell was currently working on. Beheler approached the two males and the report states he identified them, one of them being Gossett. The report states Cpl. Allen advised Beheler that Gossett and the other male were involved with Mitchell’s case and advised Beheler to detain Gossett and the other male and transport them to Union Public Safety Headquarters.

Beheler detained Gossett and the report states that while patting him down before him in his patrol vehicle, Beheler felt what he believed to be a pill bottle in Gossett’s pocket. When he asked Gossett if he had a pill bottle in his pocket, the report states Gossett said he did. Beheler asked Gossett what was in the pill bottle, the the report states Gossett said his ADHD medication. When Beheler asked Gossett if his name was on the pill bottle, the report states Gossett said that he wasn’t sure, that he believed the name had gotten rubbed off.

The report states that Beheler pulled the pill bottle from Gossett’s pocket and found it to be a clear CVS bottle. It states that Beheler could see through the bottle and tell that there were different types of pills in it. When he opened the bottle, the report states Beheler recognized one type of pill to be Alprazolam (Xanax). Beheler then asked Gossett if he had a prescription for Xanax and the report states Gossett said he did not.

Beheler then collected the pill bottle containing the pills and transported Gossett to Union Public Safety Headquarters for questioning in reference to Mitchell’s case. After Gossett was questioned by Investigator Parker, the report states Beheler advised Gossett that he was under arrest for Possession Of A Controlled Substance and transported him to the Union County Jail for booking.

The report states Beheler then returned to headquarters, took photos of the pill bottle, logged the pills as evidence and dropped them into the Evidence Drop Box for testing. It states that Gossett was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Jaquan Charles Gibbs, 32, 1208 West Main Street #11D, Union, charged Monday, July 8 with Shoplifting.

— Glenn Scott Hibbard, 39, 226 Meansville Road, Spartanburg, charged Tuesday, July 9 with Disorderly Conduct and charged Monday, July 15 with Trespassing After Notice.

— Akia Marie Henry, 26, 552 Carlisle Whitmire Highway, Whitmire, charged Wednesday, July 10 with Shoplifting.

— Chuck Randall Lipsey Jr., 28, 307 South Mountain Street, Union, charged Wednesday, July 10 with Trespassing After Notice.

— Christopher Chamberlain, 44, 210 Wallace Street, Union, charged Sunday, July 14 with Assault And Battery.

— Louise Nicole Crocker, 27, 214 Hamlet Street, Union, charged Sunday, July 14 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Frederick Anquan Jeter, 45, 108 Erwin Avenue, Union, charged Saturday, July 13 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Dangelo Devante Simmons, 22, 600 Pilot Drive #632, Boiling Springs, charged Saturday, July 13 with Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— Walter Hayden Huntsinger, 21, 106 Kensington Drive, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, July 14 with Trespassing After Notice.

— Nathan Harold Smith, 22, 333 Barnado Road, Union, charged Saturday, July 13 with Assault And Battery.

— Debryan Michael Norman, 31, 108 Brockman Heights, Union, charged Sunday, July 14 with Trespassing After Notice.

— Dantonio Tucker, 27, 207 Lipsey Street, Union, charged Friday, July 12 with Trespassing After Notice and Shoplifting.

— Sareema Rasean Bissielou, 30, 101 Cornwell Street, Union, charged Monday, July 15 with Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Damage To Property.

