Drugs, guns, and motor vehicles

Cabaniss Cabaniss Carrion Carrion Carroll Carroll Lawson Lawson Savage Savage Shetley Shetley Watts Watts

UNION COUNTY — Cases involving drugs, both illegal ones and legal ones illegally possessed; a car chase across four counties that ended with an assault rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest being seized by authorities; motor vehicle thefts and a stolen license tag; and a threat of violence over a telephone were the subject of investigations resulting in arrests by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Marijuana, Prescription Medication

What began as a report of a domestic dispute ended with a Lockhart man in jail for allegedly having Marijuana in his truck and allegedly having a prescription medication unlawfully in his possession.

Steven Eugene Cabaniss, 36, 110 South 6th Street, Lockhart, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Medication.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 8, deputies were looking for a vehicle that had left the scene of a domestic dispute in the Lockhart Community. The report states the complainant said that the driver, Cabaniss, had taken their youngest juvenile son and put him in the truck during the altercation and took off. It states the complainant said Cabaniss had a bag of Marijuana and a gun in the vehicle.

The report states that deputies were aware of the make and the model of the vehicle having responded to an earlier call at the residence. It states that deputies were able to located the truck traveling on Lockhart Drive towards Mill Street. As deputies got behind the truck, the report states deputies observed that it was traveling left of center. It states a lawful traffic stop was made on the grey Chevrolet Silverado bearing the South Carolina tag PBA411 and it came to a stop at the intersection of Lockhart Drive and North 1st Street.

The incident report states deputies then approached the driver and asked him for his driver’s license and, after confirming he was Cabaniss, asked him to step out of the truck and talk to them away from his juvenile son who was in the front seat. Deputies then asked Cabaniss for his side of the story dealing with the domestic dispute and, after Cabaniss did so, asked him several times if there was anything in the truck. The report states that after denying deputies consent to search his vehicle, Cabaniss handed them a clear plastic bag containing a green, leafy-like substance believed to be Marijuana.

Deputies then advised Cabaniss that the truck would be searched due to the Marijuana and probable cause to believe that there was a gun in the vehicle. The report states that in the ensuing search deputies located a hand-rolled cigarette believed to contain Marijuana in the center console. No gun, however, was found during the search.

Cabaniss was then placed under arrest for Possession Of Marijuana.

While waiting for a family member to pick up his truck, the report states Cabaniss asked deputies if he could take his medicine and pulled out a Suboxone Pack from his wallet. Deputies asked Cabaniss if he had a prescription for the Suboxone and the report states he said he did at home. It states deputies then took the pack and found a torn strip inside believed to be a Suboxone Strip.

Once the family member arrived and took possession of the truck and the child, Cabaniss was transported to the Union County Jail.

Deputies then went back to Cabaniss’ residence and asked his wife if he had a prescription for Suboxone and the report states she said that he did. When asked where Cabaniss got the medication from, the report states his wife said he gets 10 strips from Walmart and they come in a plastic Ziploc bag that has his name on it. Deputies then asked for the bag and the report states the wife said Cabaniss throws it away and puts the strips in his wallet.

The report states Cabaniss would be charged with Possession Of Marijuana and that the information about the Suboxone would be taken to a judge in an attempt to get a warrant for Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Medication.

Firearm Violation, Failure To Stop

A Lexington man ended up in jail after allegedly leading personnel with three law enforcement agencies on a chase across four counties while allegedly having loaded firearms in his car.

Aaron Michael Carrion, 26, 1150 Bluefield Road, Lexington, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Failure To Stop For Law Enforcement and Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 9, deputies were notified that Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies and the SC Highway Patrol had pursued a vehicle through Cherokee County and into York and Chester counties before entering Union County on SC 49 through the Lockhart area of the county. The report states the vehicle continued on SC 49 traveling toward the City of Union from the Town of Lockhart while being pursued by law enforcement. It states that, with the assistance of Cherokee County deputies and the Highway Patrol, deputies were able to contain the vehicle on SC 49 and force it out of the roadway near the intersection of Old Ferry Road.

The report states that the driver and only occupant was Carrion who was taken into custody.

During the ensuing search of the vehicle, a burgundy 1999 GMC Yukon (tag number 9739MR), the report states that Maj. John Sherfield located a Smith & Wesson .223-caliber AR-15 Rifle loaded with a 30-round magazine (serial number SY52836) in the back seat and a loaded Taurus Millennium 9mm pistol (serial number TKT68512) in the passenger seat. It states that a bulletproof vest was found in the back seat as well and that deputies also found a plastic box containing more .223-caliber ammunition for the AR-15.

The report states that the weapons were photographed and seized as evidence and that an ATF firearms trace would be performed on them.

It states that Sherfield would sign an arrest warrant charging Carrion with Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol and that a summons would be issued for Failure To Stop For Law Enforcement.

The GMC Yukon was towed by Pauley’s Wrecker Service per rotation.

Possession Of Methamphetamine, Controlled Substance

A Union woman initially arrested for Trespassing is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly having controlled medication, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine in her possession.

Chelsea Dawn Carroll, 25, 211 Culp Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Trespass After Notice, Simple Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 10, Cpl. Bassett was dispatched to 145 Old Ferry Road, Union, in reference to trespassing. The report states Bassett arrived on the scene and saw Carroll standing inside the rear passenger doorway of a blue car. Prior to his arrival, the report states dispatch advised Bassett that Carroll had been placed under Trespass Notice by Deputy Barefoot.

As Bassett got out of his patrol car, the report states Carroll asked if she could give her side of the story before he spoke with the complainant. The report states Carroll said she was invited there by the complainant’s brother and that she had text messages on her phone proving that he had but that her phone was dead.

It was at that point that the complainant and his brother walked over from the porch to speak with Bassett. The report states the brother said his cousin was willing to give Carroll a ride home to keep her from going to jail. It states the cousin said Carroll was upset when she was told she had to ride in the back seat with one of the brothers. The brother said Carroll refused the ride so the complainant called 911.

Bassett then placed Carroll under arrest for Trespass After Notice.

After he placed Carroll in the back set of his patrol car, Bassett went to the back of the blue car to retrieve her belongings. The report states that in the back seat there were a pair of shoes, a backpack, a green oversized coin purse, and a small wooden box. Bassett began searching the contents of the backpack first and the report states he found four hypodermic needles, a digital scale, and a small baggy containing 1 1/2 pills identified as Alprazolam 2 MG (Xanax).

Bassett then looked inside the green coin purse and the report states he found a small baggy with a green, leafy plant-like substance believed to be Marijuana. In addition, the report states that inside the coin purse there was a small brown vial containing a clear rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine. It states that a clear vial containing a clear rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine was also found in the pouch along with a baggy full of assorted pills. In addition, the report states a small, round orange container containing a white powdery substance was also found.

Carroll was then transported by Bassett to the Union County Jail where she was charged with Trespass After Notice and Simple Possession Of Marijuana. The report states Bassett field tested the contents of both the brown and clear vials and they both tested positive for Methamphetamine. It states Bassett then weighed/counted all of the drugs and placed them into a B.E.S.T. Kit to send to the SLED Drug Analysis Lab.

The report states that Bassett would be seeking arrest warrants for Possession Of Methamphetamine and Controlled Substances.

Motor Vehicle Theft

A Lockhart man was arrested for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car.

Tyler Blake Lawson, 35, 112 South 2nd Street, Lockhart, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Motor Vehicle Theft.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 8, Cpl. Taylor and Cpl. Smith responded to an address on Hancock Street in the Monarch Community. Upon arrival, the report states Taylor and Smith spoke with the complainant/victim who said that her boyfriend, Lawson, had taken her car without her permission. It states the complainant/victim said that Lawson had been talking about meeting with someone in Columbia and other things. The report states the complainant/victim said that when she went to bed the car was outside and she thought she had hidden her car keys from Lawson. She said she had no idea where Lawson had taken her car.

The report describes the car as a gray 2004 Honda Accord two-door, tag number QYW361, VIN 1HGCM17624AOO1698, valued at $5,400. It states the car would be entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

Lawson was taken into custody later that day.

Unlawful Communication

A Union man was arrested for allegedly threatening another man over the telephone.

Charles Llewellyn Savage, 42, 102 Hampton Avenue, Union is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Communication With A Telephone.

The incident report states that on Sunday, June 30, deputies were called to 114 Woodson Drive, Union, where the complainant/victim said that earlier in the evening his wife had come home and asked to get her purse from the car. The report states the complainant/victim said he saw she had a man, known to him as Chuck Savage, with her. It states the complainant/victim said he unlocked the car so she could get purse and she got it and left.

The report states the complainant/victim said that a little while later at 1:59 a.m. he received texts from Savage asking where was the $100 in his wife’s purse, saying that the money was his. The complainant/victim said he called Savage and said he didn’t know about any money and that Savage started arguing with him over the phone so he hung up. The report states the complainant/victim said Savage called back and threatened to come over and shoot his house up.

Deputies took a written statement from the complainant/victim about the incident along with pictures of the text message and call times. The report states deputies would present that information to a Magistrate. It states that on Sunday, June 30 an arrest warrant was issued for Unlawful Communication With A Telephone on Savage.

Savage was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 10.

Possession Of Stolen Property

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly driving a vehicle with a stolen tag and with a suspended driver’s license.

Kenneth Wayne Shetley II, 30, 105 Harvey Lane, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under Suspension and Possession Of Stolen Property.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 10, deputies received a call that the missing person they were looking for was in a burgundy Toyota and had just left from 217 Bobo Streeet. While deputies were en route, the report states dispatch advised them that the vehicle had just left Dollar General and was last seen coming off McKanic Road then turning down Monarch Highway. The report states dispatch said the tag on the vehicle, MGP310, was coming back stolen from the City of Union.

Investigator Vinson was in the area and the report states he observed a burgundy Toyota at a residence on 215 Loop. He and Maj. Sherfield made a traffic stop on the vehicle and the report states Shetley was sitting in the driver’s seat with another person in the passenger seat. The report states Shetley said they were just sitting in the vehicle and that he hadn’t been driving. When asked about the stolen tag, the report states Shetley said the vehicle belonged to another person and that he didn’t know anything about the stolen tag.

Vinson then asked the female passenger to exit the vehicle and advised her of her rights. The report states the woman said they were on Bobo Street and they went to Dollar General so she could buy some dog food and other items. She said they left Dollar General and went to 115 215 Loop to pick up a friend and had just pulled up when deputies arrived.

The report states Shetley’s driver’s license was ran through DMW and came back suspended and he was placed under arrest for Driving Under Suspension and Possession Of Stolen Property and transported to the Union County Jail. It states a summons was issued for Driving Under Suspension and a warrant would be signed for Possession Of Stolen Property.

Motor Vehicle Theft

A Clinton man was arrested for allegedly stealing the car of a woman who claimed he’s stolen it from her previously.

Richard Dustin Watts, 31, 201 Helen Street, Clinton, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Motor Vehicle Theft.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 8, Deputy Spencer was dispatched to 115 215 Loop, Union, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Once the scene, the report states Spencer spoke with the complainant/victim who said that sometime between the previous night (Sunday, July 7) and 4 p.m. that afternoon, Watts stole her car from her residence. The report states the complainant/victim said Watts had stolen her vehicle once before and she hadn’t pressed charges, but that she wanted to press charges now.

The report describes the vehicle as champagne colored 1996 Toyota Camry, tag number PTT505, and valued at $5,000. It states that Spencer would enter the vehicle in NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

Spencer issued the complainant/victim a Victim’s Form and instructed her to call deputies if the vehicle was returned. The report states the complaint/victim notified deputies around 6 p.m. that Watts had returned the vehicle. It states deputies took Watts into custody at 115 215 Loop. If further states the vehicle was removed NCIC.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Michael Deangelo Worthy, 35, 309 Foster Street, Union, charged Thursday, July 11 with Shoplifting.

— William Vernon Haire, 49, 1708 Union Boulevard, Union, charged Thursday, July 11 with Driving Under Suspension and Trespassing.

— Harold Shannon Lee Jr., 24, 219 Haas Road, Union, charged Wednesday, July 10 with Petit Larceny.

— Linda Chism Bevis, 49, 620 Lovers Lane Road, Union, charged Tuesday, July 9 with Driving Under Suspension.

— Stanley Michael Vaughan, 48, 111 Oakwood Road, Jonesville, charged Friday, July 5 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Grady Lee Trammell, 59, 620 Lovers Lane Road, Union, charged Saturday, July 6 with Breach Of Peace.

— Phillip Maurice Lawson, 34, 1208 Linersville Road #6, Union, charged Saturday, July 6 with Breach Of Peace.

— Alven Douglas O’Bryant Young, 29, 130 Sardis Road, Union, charged Sunday, July 7 with Driving Under The Influence.

— Jwon DeCarlos Savage, 41, 125 Lowry Street, Union, charged Sunday, July 7 with No SC Driver’s License and Driving Uninsured.

— David Brad Terry, 19, 120 Pine Ridge Campground Road, Roebuck, charged Sunday, July 7 with Possession Of Marijuana.

— Tammie Jean Renwick, 46, 253 Suber Lane, Union, charged Friday, July 5 with Assault And Battery Third Degree.

Incidents

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the following incidents:

— Vandalism

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 10 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Cpl. K. Smith was dispatched to 522 Carlisle Whitmire Highway Lot #1, Whitmire, in reference to car that was damaged. Upon arrival, Smith spoke with the complainant/victim who said her 2005 Honda Accord was scratched with an unknown object by an unknown person while parked in her yard. The complainant/victim said she had parked her car on Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m. and discovered it was damaged at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The report states that the damage was estimated at $400. It states that pictures were taken of the damage.

— Motor Vehicle Theft

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 11, deputies responded to 367 Browns Creek Church Road, Union in reference to a stolen car. Once on the scene, deputies spoke with the complainant/victim who said he had a 1990 Mustang GT — VIN: 1FACP42E1LF221526, Tag: PHM901 — missing from his address. The complainant/victim said he did not notice the car was missing when he got home around 4:30 p.m. and did not notice it was missing at 11 a.m. when he left home. He said he his father said he was sure the car was there at 8 a.m. that morning.

Deputies got screen shots of the car off the complainant/victim’s iPad and had him sign a Victim’s Form. Investigator Belue was called and deputies cleared the scene and entered the car into NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

The report states that the Mustang is valued at $5,000.

— Motor Vehicle Theft

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 11, Cpl. Bassett was dispatched to 111 South Street, Buffalo, in reference to a stolen moped. The complainant/victim said he left his moped behind the shed last week and that when he arrived at the residence he noticed it was gone. He said the moped was black with splashes of pink on it.

The report states the incident would be forwarded to Investigations. The complainant/victim was issued a Victim’s Form.

The report states the moped is valued at $500.

And stolen property and threats over the phone