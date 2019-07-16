Teenager severely injured by fire

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remains of the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymp Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. The building was destroyed Saturday by an explosion that is believed to have been caused by a propane gas leak. The explosion and resulting fire critically injured a 16-year-old boy who suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body. The boy is in the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. being treated for his injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the SLED Arson Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remains of the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymp Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. The building was destroyed Saturday by an explosion that is believed to have been caused by a propane gas leak. The explosion and resulting fire critically injured a 16-year-old boy who suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body. The boy is in the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. being treated for his injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the SLED Arson Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Charles Warner | The Union Times A 16-year-old boy was severely injured Saturday morning in an explosion and resulting fire that destroyed the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymp Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. Witnesses said that the boy entered the building — which was being renovated — through its front door and moments later the explosion occurred. The boy’s father, who was mowing grass outside the building, pulled his son from the fire and began rushing him to Union Medical Center. They were met by the Union County EMS which, after treating the boy and assessing his condition, had him airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. The boy suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body and as of Monday evening was in critical condition at the Burn Center. The explosion that injured him is under investigation but is believed to have resulted from a propane gas leak. Charles Warner | The Union Times A 16-year-old boy was severely injured Saturday morning in an explosion and resulting fire that destroyed the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymp Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. Witnesses said that the boy entered the building — which was being renovated — through its front door and moments later the explosion occurred. The boy’s father, who was mowing grass outside the building, pulled his son from the fire and began rushing him to Union Medical Center. They were met by the Union County EMS which, after treating the boy and assessing his condition, had him airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. The boy suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body and as of Monday evening was in critical condition at the Burn Center. The explosion that injured him is under investigation but is believed to have resulted from a propane gas leak.

CARLISLE — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering severe burns to 90 percent of his body after being caught in an explosion believed caused by a gas leak.

Maj. John Sherfield of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. Saturday to a structure fire at the Old English Cafe at 3340 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in the Town of Carlisle. While en route, Sherfield said deputies were notified by dispatch that the father of the victim was transporting his son who had suffered severe burns to the Union Medical Center via his personal vehicle. Sherfield said that while en route, the father and son were met by the Union County EMS at the intersection of SC 215 and Monarch Highway where the EMS treated the 16 year-old boy and assessed his condition.

Sherfield said that the EMS determined the boy had suffered severe burns to over 90 percent of his body and contacted the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to send its Regional I helicopter to airlift the boy to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment. He said that as of Monday afternoon the staff of the Burn Center were reporting that the boy was still in very critical condition.

Deputies were unable to talk to the father about what had happened because he went with his son to the Burn Center, but Sherfield said that witnesses said that the father had been outside the restaurant cutting grass with a riding mower when his son went in the building through the front door. Sherfield said that witnesses said that just after the boy entered the building there was an explosion. He said witnesses said the father jumped off the mower and ran to the building and pulled his son out and then put him in his truck and began driving him to the Medical Center.

Sherfield said that based on the preliminary investigation it is believed the explosion was the result of a propane gas leak. He said that at the time of the explosion the restaurant was being remodeled.

The investigation is continuing and the Union County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the SLED Arson Team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Carlisle Fire Chief John Glenn said that his department was dispatched to the scene at 11:06 a.m. Glenn said that when they arrived, firefighters found the building to be fully engulfed. He said that the explosion had blown out the wall facing Academy Street. It had also blown out the roof of the building which he said then collapsed into the interior. The building, he said, is a total loss.

The Carlisle Fire Department was assisted in battling the blaze by the Buffalo, Cross Keys, Monarch, Southside, Santuc, and Whitmire fire departments. Glenn said that firefighters more than 8 1/2 hours extinguishing the blaze and making it sure it did not reignite and cleared the scene at 8:33 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Carlisle-Fire-Scene-1-3.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Carlisle-Fire-Scene-3-3.jpg

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

