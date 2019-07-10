Attempted burglary charges filed

Haney Haney Faulks Faulks

UNION — Three people already facing multiple charges in connection with multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries are now facing additional charges in connection with two other attempted burglaries.

Thomas Dylan Haney, 23, 197 Sims Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of attempted burglary second-degree.

Brandy Deanne Faulks, 32, 1218 Kelly Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with with two counts of Attempted Burglary Second-Degree.

The charges are the most recent filed by the Public Safety Department against Haney and Faulks and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a series of burglaries/attempted burglaries that occurred in late June.

Prior to the announcement of the latest charges, the Public Safety Department had already charged Haney with six counts of Second Degree Burglary, four counts of Larceny Enhanced, one count of Attempted Second Degree Burglary, one count of Malicious Damage, and one count of Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor.

Faulks had already been charged by the Public Safety Department with six counts of Second Degree Burglary, three counts of Larceny, one count of Malicious Damage, and one count of Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor prior to the announcement of the latest charges.

The new Attempted Burglary Second-Degree charges stem from incident involving a nail salon and a church.

719 North Duncan Bypass

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, PSO Beheler was dispatched to 719 North Duncan Bypass F2 (Golden Nails) in reference to an attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Beheler spoke with the complainant/victim who said that someone tried to break-in to the back door of his store. The complainant/victim then walked Beheler to the back door and showed him where the doorknob had been pulled off and the metal lock plate bent back. He told Beheler that the suspect(s) did not get in because of the additional security he had in place.

Beheler took pictures of the back door and asked the complainant/victim when he thought the attempt to break into his store was made. The complainant/victim said he wasn’t sure, that he’d just noticed it that morning.

Beheler told the victim a report would be done. He then cleared the scene.

The warrants for Haney’s and Faulk’s arrest in the case state that between Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, they and their juvenile accomplice attempted to break-in to Golden Nail Salon with the intention of committing larceny.

704 North Duncan Bypass

The incident report states that on Wednesday, June 26, PSO Stanley and PFC Allen received a call for a break-in at 704 North Duncan Bypass (Union Church of Christ). Upon arrival, the report states Stanley and Allen noticed there had been forced entry on the right rear door. It states Stanley spoke with the complainant/victim who said that when he arrived at the church around 10 a.m. he noticed damage to the right rear door of the building.

The report states Stanley and Allen did a walk around of the building and found a door on the left rear of the building also had forcible entry damage. Stanley took photos of both doors and the report states Investigator Gregory also took photos of the damage to the rear doors. The report states the damage to both doors looked like pry marks around the doorknob and lock area.

The complainant/victim said he did not believe anyone had entered the building, as he had to unlock the door and nothing appeared to be missing. He said the last time someone had been in the church had been on Sunday, June 23 around 7 p.m.

The case was forwarded to investigations.

The warrants for Haney’s and Faulk’s arrest in the case state that between Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, they and their juvenile accomplice attempted to break-in to the Union Church of Christ with the intention of committing larceny.

Other Arrests

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Johnny Wayne Fisher, 52, 317 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Friday, June 28 with Trespass After Notice.

— Jeremy Blake O’Shields, 32, 280 Haney Cemetery Road, Union, charged Tuesday, July 2 with Trespass After Notice.

— Garcia Glover, 55, 103 Cabin Street, Union, charged Monday, July 1 with Trespassing After Notice.

Incidents

The Union Public Safety Department is investigating the following incidents:

— Shoplifting

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 3, Sgt. Hood responded to Walmart, 513 North Duncan Bypass, in reference to a shoplifting that occurred the day before. Upon arrival, the report states Hood spoke with the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, the complainant, who said that on Tuesday, July 2, a white female and a black male entered the store through the Garden side entrance. The complainant said the couple then walked to the fireworks display located at the front of the store where they loaded a shopping cart with 10 boxes of Blast Zone Assorted Fireworks valued at $29.97 each and 5 boxes of Mad Dog Fireworks valued at $19.97 each. He said that the fireworks loaded into the cart had a combined value of $399.55.

The report states the couple then exited the store separately with the black male exiting first and the white female a exiting a few moments later. It states the black male then loaded the fireworks into the trunk of a black vehicle. The couple then left the parking lot.

Hood obtained a copy of the surveillance footage and included it with the case file. The report states the case is still under investigation and that Hood would do a follow-up on Thursday, July 4.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 2, Off. Allen was dispatched to 141 Kirby Street (Ace Storage Units) for a break-in at the storage units. The report states Allen spoke with the complainant/victim who said that they had checked on their storage unit the day before and found that their combination lock was not on the door of the unit but had an Ace Hardware lock in its place. The complainant/victim said she sent to Ace Hardware and spoke with the proprietor about why the store’s lock had been placed on their storage unit. She said they could not tell her why the lock had been changed out.

The complainant/victim said that the proprietor said he would go to the unit and change the lock and give her a key. She she went by the store around 5:30 p.m. that day, picked up the new key, and then went over to her storage unit and opened it up.

The report states the complainant/victim said she found that someone had been inside the unit and taken three window air conditioners, a wheelchair, a walker, a Porta Potta, a washer, two wall heaters, a small fireplace heater, a basketball goal, and an antique spindle bed. It states the complainant/victim said they had had a storage unit for more than five years and that she’d just pain another month’s rent and had never been behind in her rent. She said that she had not checked on the unit in about five or six months.

The report states that the missing items have a combined value of $2,000.

The complainant/victim added that there were some items just inside the door that did not belong to her or any other members of her family. The report states those items were a laminated obituary card and a funeral book.

Allen took pictures of the unit and its contents and issued a Victim’s Advocate Form. He placed the form in the Investigation Drop-Box in the Watchroom at the Public Safety Headquarters. The case has been forwarded to Investigations.

— Telephone Scam

The incident report states that on Monday, July 1, Union Public Safety Director Sam White received a call from the complainant/victim who asked him to come to her home at 104 Hicks Street. The report states that upon arrival, White was told by the complainant/victim that the day before (Sunday, June 30) at approximately 9 p.m. she received a message on Facebook Messenger stating that she had won a contest dealing with a workman’s compensation contest. The complainant/victim said that the message stated that it was from someone she knew and named that person.

The report states that the messages stated that the complainant/victim had won a substantial amount of money and that she could receive the winnings by sending in a winnings fee. The message stated that the amount of the winnings would be dependant upon the amount of the payment the winner sent in.

The complainant/victim said she contacted the person whose name the message had used and that person told she didn’t know what she was talking about and that she needed to contact either White or Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

White looked at the messages between the complainant/victim and the sender and advised the complainant/victim that it was a scam and that she should not respond back to the sender. The report states the complainant/victim could not provide White with the sender’s information since it was on Facebook Messenger, but she did say she would not be respond to the messages anymore.

— Larceny

The incident report states that on Monday, July 1, Off. Allen spoke with the complainant/victim at the Public Safety Headquarters about her wallet and someone trying to use her debit cards. The complainant/victim said that Sunday, June 30, she had went to the Bantam Chef and went inside to pay for the food she’d ordered, paid for it, and then went and sat down on the bench to wait on her food. She said that left her wallet on the bench and didn’t realize that she had done so until Monday when her credit union called her and told her that someone had tried to use her debit card but didn’t tell her where it was used.

The complainant/victim said she spoke with two other debit card companies and they advised her they had flagged them and would issue her new cards. She said that Bantam Chef had advised her that she would not need to file a report and that law enforcement could view the video from the store.

The complainant/victim said that her Social Security card and her son’s Social Security card and her Driver’s License were in the wallet. She said believed approximately $10 in cash may have also been in the wallet which she said was an Aeropostale.

Allen issued the complainant/victim a Victim’s Advocate Form and subsequently placed it in the Investigation Drop-Box in the Watch Room at the Public Safety Headquarters. The case has been forwarded to Investigations.

— Fraud

The incident report states that on Sunday, June 30, the complainant/victim came to the Public Safety Headquarters and spoke with Off. Rusty Young. The complainant/victim said that on Monday, June 17 he’d two Handset ATT House Phones on Ebay. He said that on Sunday, June 23 he was contacted by the person he’d sold them to who said he wanted his money for the phones returned to him. The complainant/victim said he contacted Ebay and told them to refund the money through Paypal.

When he received the package in the mail on Thursday, June 27, the complainant/victim said it contained rocks instead of the phone sets.

The report states that case was turned over to Investigations.

— Motor Vehicle Theft

The incident report states that on Sunday, June 30, Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to 525 Thompson Boulevard where upon arrival the complainant/victim who said he’d parked his 1997 black Toyota there at around 1 p.m. the previous day (Saturday, June 29) and when he came back on Sunday around noon it was gone. The complainant/victim said that he’s left the keys in the car which he said had a full tank of gas. He showed Young where the vehicle had been parked at in the driveway and said that it had not been locked.

The incident report states that the vehicle has a sunroof; that its tag number is CXK555; and that its VIN number is 4T1BG22K7VUO12818. It states that the vehicle is valued at $2,000 It further states the vehicle was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) with Union County Dispatch on June 30. Young then cleared the scene.

— Theft From Motor Vehicle

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 29, PSO Shaver and Cpl. Garrett responded to 213 Keenan Avenue in reference to a reported larceny of prescription medication. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the complainant/victim who said that on that day she’d arrived at 213 Keenan Avenue (Keenan Oaks Apartments) between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to see her sister. She said she parked her black Chrysler Convertible in front of B Building, leaving her windows down and adding that the vehicle was missing its rear window.

When she returned to her car at 2:10 p.m. the complainant/victim said she noticed her purse and two prescription medications were missing from the vehicle. The complainant/victim said the purse was green in color with green strips and that her bank card along with other cards had been inside of it. She said the prescription medications were Prolosec and Phenergen which she said had been in the center console of the car.

The complainant/victim said she’d been trying to call her bank to report the larceny of her bank card and that the other cards were out of date. When asked by officers the name of her bank, the report states the complainant/victim could not provide them with information about where she did her banking.

The incident report states that the complainant/victim said that she’d received a call from a person known by the alias “Peanut” who asked her what she knew about medications named Prolosec and Phenergen. It states the complainant/victim she told him she knew he had her medications and that she wanted them back. She said she’d received this call at 11:38 and that after receiving the call she’d called 911 to report the larceny of her purse and medication.

Shaver and Garrett advised the complainant/victim that a report would be done and forwarded to Investigations. The officers then cleared the scene.

The report states that the stolen items have a total value of $70.

— Aggravated Assault

The incident report states that on Friday, June 28, Sgt. Spencer was dispatched to the 300 Block of Hart Street in reference to shots being fired. While en route, dispatch advised Spencer that two black in color vehicles involved were traveling west on Hart Street heading towards Energy Mart and South Duncan Bypass.

The report states Spencer was familiar with a residence at 308 Hart Street that had been shot up in the past and, upon arrival, spoke with the resident of the building who said that he’d heard the shots but didn’t see anything. It states that Spencer was then flagged down by the resident of 306 Hart Street who said that she and her 10-year-old grandson were in the house when they heard the gunshots fired.

In his subsequent investigation of the scene, the report states Spencer found the house at 308 Hart Street had been struck three times on the front end of the building. The rounds did not, however, appear to have penetrated to the interior of the house.

Spencer then requested the assistance of Investigator Mike Gregory at the scene and the report states in the ensuing search officers found 10 shell casings in the street. Officers marked the casings, taped off the area, and Gregory showed us on the scene to take photos, recovered the casings and placed them in an evidence bag.

Damage Report

There was no offender, but a damage report was nevertheless filed by the Union Public Safety Department in connection with an incident on Harwood Heights.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 1, Public Safety officers were dispatched to Harwood Heights because an unknown vehicle had pulled down two service drop lines from two houses on the 200 Block along with several telephone lines. It states the house at 209 Harwood Heights was one of two houses that did have damage from the vehicle.

A City of Union lineman came to 209 Harwood Heights to repair the service lines to the two houses. The damage to the services lines is estimated at $200.

SRO Mike Nance did a report on the damage.

