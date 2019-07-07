Domestic violence and kidnapping

Beaty Beaty Lamb Lamb

UNION — A case of domestic violence that also involved kidnapping and a case of failing to register as a sex offender that also involved resisting arrest were among the cases investigated/being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Kidnapping, Domestic Violence

A Buffalo man ended up in jail for allegedly beating a woman and preventing her from getting help.

Thomas James Beaty, 53, 1062 Main Street, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence High And Aggravated Nature and Kidnapping.

The incident report states that on Monday, July 1, deputies were called to 1062 Main Street in the Buffalo Community to meet EMS about a combative patient. When deputies arrived on the scene, the report states they were met on the porch by the complainant/victim who said that her boyfriend, Beaty, started assaulting her around 4 a.m. The complainant/victim said that Beaty grabbed her around her neck strangling her and punched her in the face repeatedly and that he physically prevented her from getting help in any way. She said that she was finally able to get free from Beaty enough to call for help around 5 a.m.

The report states deputies could see visible injuries to the complainant/victim including her left eye and left side of her face being so swollen that she could barely open the eye. It states the complainant/victim also had a large swollen place on her forehead above her right eye and also had bruises on both arms and around her neck. The victim was evaluated by the EMS and deputies took pictures of her injuries and took a written statement of what happened.

The report states deputies found Beaty laying on the floor of the back bedroom of the house. It states Beaty was transported to Union Medical Center by EMS for medical clearance. A deputy was on board the ambulance during the trip to the Medical Center. The report states Beaty was cleared at the Medical Center, placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states deputies obtained warrants on Beaty for Domestic Violence High And Aggravated Nature and Kidnapping.

Resisting Arrest, Failure To Register

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly failing for an entire month to register as a sex offender and then allegedly resisting attempts by sheriff’s deputies to take him into custody.

Christopher Tony Lamb, 43, 889 Hawkins Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Failing To Register As A Sex Offender and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that during the month of June, Lamb was to report to the Union County Sheriff’s Office to Register As A Sex Offender. The report states Lamb did not show up at any point during the month or call to make arrangements of any sort. It states that as a result, Lamb would be charged with Failing To Register As A Sex Offender.

While Lamb did come in to register on Monday, July 1, the report states that Maj. Robbie Hines explained to him that a warrant for his arrest had already been obtained. When told this, the report states Lamb began breathing hard and walking around in circles. It states Hines explained to Lamb that he had to go to jail because he had failed to register during the month of June during during which he had 29 days to do so. Hines also explained to Lamb that on Friday, June 28 he’d had Magistrate’s Court and that he’d failed to report to register either before or after court.

After Hines placed Lamb was placed under arrest, the report states Hines called a deputy to report to the office to take Lamb to jail. When Deputy Ivey arrived, the report states Hines tried to get Lamb to turn around and place his hands behind his back but he refused. The report states that after a few minutes Investigator Russell Vinson and Sgt. Leon Lancaster came to assist. It states deputies asked Lamb several times to turn around but he continued to refuse to do so. The report states Hines then took Lamb by the arm while trying to talk with him to turn around, but Lamb jerked away.

At that point, the report states deputies began to approach Lamb who it states was yelling at them to back away. Once they approached him, the report states deputies took hold of his arms to turn him around and that was when Lamb began fighting them. It states Lamb pushed Vinson and Ivey while the deputies tried to get his arms behind his back. The report states that Lamb backed himself into a corner and refused to turn around so deputies had to force him. While this was being done, the report states Lamb grabbed Vinson’s face and began clawing it giving him cut marks to the eye area and nose area.

Deputies were finally able to get control of Lamb and place handcuffs on him. The report states Lamb finally calmed down enough so he could be walked to a patrol car. Lamb was then transported to the Union County Jail where the report states he was charged with Failing To Register As A Sex Offender and would be charged with Resisting Arrest.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Kenneth Steven Lipsey Jr., 21, 183 Justice Road #7, Buffalo, charged Monday, July 1 with Driving Under Suspension.

— Maximilian Van Meyer, 22, 425 Skylard Boulevard, Stellite Beach, Florida, charged Friday, June 28 with trespassing.

— Darrel Shun Jeter, 47, 720 Lakeside Drive #B3, Union, charged Sunday, June 30 with Reckless Driving.

Incidents

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the following incidents:

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 29, deputies responded to 1760 Furman L. Fendley Highway in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant/victim who said that someone had broken into his out building and stole several items. The complaint/victim said that whoever broke into the building had taken several screws out of the sheet metal on the door and got into the building like that.

The report states deputies could see several screws on the ground in front of the door and empty screw holes in the door. It states they could also see where it appeared someone had pried the metal off the frame as well.

The complainant/victim told deputies a green in color 14-inch Makita skill saw, a yellow in color Dewalt compound miter saw with stand, several bags of tools, and approximately 30 pieces of 8-foot aluminum brackets were missing. The report states the items had a combined total value of $2,700 and that damage to the building was estimated at $400.

Deputies took pictures of the building and issued a victim’s form to the complainant/victim and advised him that the incident would be further reviewed by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

— Larceny

The incident report states that on Sunday, June 30, Deputy Spencer was dispatched to 208 Mill Street, Buffalo, in reference to the larceny of a lawn mower. Upon arrival, Spencer spoke with the complainant/victim who said that she left the previous night around 10:40 p.m. to go to work and that when she got home that morning at 8 a.m. she noticed her push mower was no longer on her front porch.

The complainant/victim said the mower was a Honda brand that was black and possibly had green writing on it. The value of the mower is approximately $200.

A victim’s form was issued the complainant/victim and she was told the case would be sent to investigators for further investigation.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Monday, July 1, the complainant/victim said an unknown person or persons attempted to gain entry into her home by using an unknown object, attempting to pry open a storm door on the side of the building. The complainant/victim said the persons attempting to get into her home scratched the paint off the door and frame, doing approximately $20 damage.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 2, deputies responded to 1218 South Duncan Bypass (Old American Lumber LLC) in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who said that on Monday, May 13, he placed his .380-caliber pistol into a drawer in his desk in his office for safekeeping due to him letting his son use his vehicle. The complainant said that on Wednesday, May 15, he was contacted by a neighbor who told him that a side door to his building was open. He said he asked the neighbor to close the door for him and he did. The complainant said he came back to his business on Friday, May 17 and when he went in he noticed that some items had been moved around.

The report states that the complainant said that on Sunday, June 30 his pistol was missing. It states the pistol is valued at $400.

The case was to be sent up for further investigation.

