A beer bottle and a revolver

UNION COUNTY — An incident of assault involving a beer bottle that lead to a search for the suspect by K-9 officers and the service of an arrest warrant for Domestic Violence that ultimately lead to two men facing gun charges involving a stolen revolver were among the crimes reported by local law enforcement in June.

Assault And Battery Second-Degree

A Buffalo man ended up in jail after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a beer bottle.

Clifton Lee Edwards, 49, 100 Recreation Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Assault And Battery Second-Degree.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, June 25, Deputy Spencer was dispatched on an assault call along with EMS at 405 Tight Circle. Once on the scene, Spencer spoke with the victim who said that Edwards had hit him with a beer bottle, striking him across the nose. The victim said that after striking him in the nose, Edwards ran off towards the woods.

The report states deputies began a search for Edwards and that due to the fact that he had fled the scene and that there were active warrants for assault on him K-9 officers were called in to assist. It states that K-9 officers were able to track to a home on Duncan Avenue where he was taken into. It further states that Spencer would see a warrant on Edwards for Assault And Battery Second-Degree.

Domestic Violence, Firearms Violations

What began as the service of an arrest warrant for Domestic Violence ultimately lead to two men being charged with firearms violations.

James Kevin Gault, 33, 122 Byrd Street #10, Union is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence, Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Felony, and Possession Of A Stolen Firearm.

Joshua Elijah Falls, 33, 122 Bird Street #Lot 1, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Felony, Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, and Sale Or Delivery Of A Firearm To A Felon.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, June 4, Sgt. Lancaster, Cpl. Erwin, and Deputy Ivey went to 122 Bird Street Lot 10 to serve an arrest warrant on Gault for Domestic Violence. The report states Gault was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Union County Jail for booking.

Before the patrol units cleared the scene, the report states Sgt. Gilstrap had them stand by at the residence and secure it until he could get there. Upon arrival, Gilstrap had Ivey contact the victim in the Domestic Violence case against Gault who the report states is also on the lease for Lot 10 to advise her that Gault had been arrested. She was then asked to meet deputies at the residence. Once she arrives, the report states the victim was asked to give consent for deputies to the residence for anything illegal. The report states the victim signed a consent form and remained on the scene during the entire search.

During the search of the building, the report states Maj. Sherfield and Lt. Parker found in the back bedroom a marijuana cigarette and a set of digital scales in the top of the closet; a Heritage Arms Rough Rider .22-caliber revolver under the top right corner of the mattress; and a holster that on the headboard. The report states that Erwin found a quantity of small baggies commonly used to sell drugs on top of an overhead beam in the living room and Sgt. Suber found a bag of needles in the kitchen. It states that all the items were collected by Gilstrap and a receipt of all items taken was filled out and given to the victim before leaving the scene.

The report states that Gilstrap had previous knowledge that Gault has a violent felony in his criminal history and would sign a warrant on him for Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Felony. It states the revolver was found to be stolen out of Spartanburg County (SCSO case number 19060359) and Gault would also be charged with Possession Of A Stolen Firearm.

The incident report supplemental states that while investigating the case and talking with Gault about it, Gault provided Gilstrap with a written statement that he had gotten the gun from Falls on Friday, May 31.

On Tuesday, June 25, the report states Sherfield spoke with an individual who said that Falls had attempted to sell him a .22-caliber revolver and had sent him a photo of the firearm he wanted to sell. It states the individual provided Sherfield with a copy of the photo which appears to be of the same firearm that was recovered from Gault and reported stolen from Spartanburg County.

Also on the same date, the report states Sherfield spoke with another individual by phone who said that couple of weeks earlier Falls had been with another person who had observed him with a Hi Point .380-caliber and a .22-caliber revolver that he was trying to sell.

Based on this information, the report states Sherfield would sign an arrest warrant charging Falls with Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, Sale Or Delivery Of A Firearm, and Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Crime.

Falls was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 25.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Offices also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Keisha Booker Means, 39, 3134 Berry Farm Road, Carlisle, charged Thursday, June 27 with Assault And Battery Third-Degree.

— Kaci Sharell Crawford, 31, 2017 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, June 26 with Obtaining Property Under False Tokens and Sale Of Property On Which A Lien Exists.

— Alexis Cheyenne Kirby, 21, 125 Mill Street, Union, charged Monday, June 24 with Breach Of Peace.

— Johnathon Aaron Lingerfelt, 28, 864 Lee Road, Union, charged Saturday, June 22 with Breach Of Peace.

— James Robert Henderson, 51, 139 Whitlock Lake Road, Jonesville, charged Sunday, June 23 with Fraudulent Check.

— Ronald Harold Craig Jr., 820 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, charged Friday, June 21 with Malicious Damage To Property.

— Crystal Rena Simpson, 29, 565 Debruhl Road, Chester, charged Thursday, June 20 with Expired License Plate and Operating Uninsured.

— Dylan Thomas Sellers, 22, 735 Old Buncombe Road, Union, charged Thursday, June 18 with Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Benjamin Curtis Dunbar, 34, 200 Veterans Drive, Union, charged Tuesday, June 25 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Antonio Donameche Jackson, 18, 110 Chambers Avenue #A, Union, charged Thursday, June 20 with No South Carolina Driver’s License, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident, and No Proof Of Insurance.

— Alliyah Lautoria Renwick, 24, 147 Compton Circle #101, Union, charged Thursday, June 20 with Shoplifting.

Incidents

The following incidents are under investigation by the Union Public Safety Department:

— Motor Vehicle Theft

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, PSO Beheler was dispatched to 1208 West Main Street Apartment B2 in reference to a stolen car. Upon arrival, Beheler spoke with the complainant/victim who said that his car had been stolen. The complainant/victim said he had went into his apartment for a second and when he came back out his car was gone. He said that he did leave his keys in the car.

Beheler asked the complainant/victim what kind of car he had and was told it was a black 2000 Mustang with gold strips on the side, SC plate number QYW586, VIN 1FAFP4047YF283074.

When asked by Beheler who he thought might have stolen his car, the report states the complainant/victim said he was not sure, but added that he’d given a ride to a woman to the Exxon gas station. Beheler then asked him the woman’s name and the report states the complainant/victim said he was not sure, that he only knows her first name. The complainant/victim said she walking in front of 49 West Apartments so he gave her a ride to the Exxon station. He said he then came home and that’s when his car was stolen.

Beheler then told the complainant/victim that he would do a report and BOLO (Be On the Look Out) the car. He then cleared the scene and subsequently gave the paperwork to the night shift so the vehicle could be entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center).

The report states Cpl. Gaston had dispatch enter the vehicle into NCIC.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, PSO Beheler was dispatched to 719 North Duncan Bypass F2 (Golden Nails) in reference to an attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Beheler spoke with the complainant/victim who said that someone tried to break-in to the back door of his store. The complainant/victim then walked Beheler to the back door and showed him where the doorknob had been pulled off and the metal lock plate bent back. He told Beheler that the suspect(s) did not get in because of the additional security he had in place.

Beheler took pictures of the back door and asked the complainant/victim when he thought the attempt to break into his store was made. The complainant/victim said he wasn’t sure, that he’d just noticed it that morning.

Beheler told the victim a report would be done. He then cleared the scene.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, Sgt. D. Mitchell responded to 708 South Duncan Bypass (World Finance) in reference to an attempted burglary. Upon arrival, Mitchell spoke with the complainant who said that when she came to work that morning she noticed the front door had pry marks on it. The complainant said she left the business on Wednesday, June 26 at approximately 6 p.m. and did not notice any pry marks at that time.

Mitchell looked at the front door and the report state the marks on it did not appear to be pry marks to him. Instead, they looked like indentations into the seal around the glass where someone pushed on the seal. The report states Mitchell did not see any pry marks around the door lock.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, Off. Canupp was dispatched to 817 North Pinckney Street (Union Bonded Warehouse) in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, Canupp spoke with the complainant/victim who said that when he came into his business that morning, he entered the building through the sliding door that leads to the warehouse. The complainant/victim said that he noticed the door was ajar and the lock was pulled off the frame.

The complainant/victim said he then went to the office and discovered that the safe that holds all the rental payments from the houses he rents out was missing. He said it appeared the safe had been dragged from the office and out the front door which had then been closed and locked by the suspect(s).

The report states the safe contained an S&W revolver and a .22 caliber revolver with a combined value of $300. The safe also contained approximately $35,000 in cash.

Investigator Mike Gregory was contacted to investigate further.

— Suspicious Fire

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 13, Sgt. Fleming responded to 107 Blassingame Street in reference to something being burned inside the building. When Fleming arrived on the scene, the report states he found the house was still in disarray as it had been when the original report on a burglary had been taken by Cpl. Hope on Monday, May 13 (Case No. 20190001D58). Fleming did, however, find some cardboard inside the house that had been burned. The cardboard, however, did not smell to Fleming like it had been burned recently.

Fleming spoke with the complainant/victim who said the cardboard had not been burned the last time she had been in the building a couple of weeks ago. Fleming took pictures of the cardboard and advised the complainant/victim that it would be documented.

— Vandalism Of Property

The incident report states that on Wednesday, June 26, PSO Beheler was dispatched to 106 Wedgewood Court in reference to the vandalism of a vehicle. Upon arrival, Beheler spoke with the complainant/victim who said his 1986 GMC work van had been vandalized. The complainant/victim the showed Beheler a crack that was running across the windshield of his van.

The complainant/victim told Beheler that kids across the street were playing basketball and climbing on top of his van. Beheler asked the complainant/victim if he was sure it was the kids from across the street. The report states the complainant/victim then showed Beheler footprints on the hood and roof of his van. Beheler then photographed the cracked windshield and the footprints on the vehicle.

The incident report states the complainant/victim told Beheler he had surveillance cameras. It states he then showed Beheler a surveillance video on his cellphone. The report states the video shows several kids climbing on top of the complainant/victim.

Beheler then informed the complainant/victim that he had enough to charge several juveniles with damaging his vehicle. The complainant/victim, however, said he did not want to press charges, he just wanted a report done for documentation purposes. Beheler said a report would be done and then he cleared the scene.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $200.

— Simple Assault

The incident report states that on Wednesday, June 26, Sgt. Spencer was dispatched to 1008 Union Boulevard in reference to an assault. Upon arrival at the residence, Spencer was notified by EMS that they were transporting the victim to Union Medical Center. Upon arrival at the Medical Center, Spencer spoke with the victim who said that a man had slammed her on top of his TV set. She said she did not know why the man had done this. Spencer then asked the victim to tell the full story of what had happened.

The victim said the man had told her to come to his house to get some vegetables for her grandmother. She said that when she got there the man was angry for some unknown reason and that he’d grabbed her and then slammed on the TV set and started choking her around the neck.

Photos were taken of the victim’s injury, a Victim’s Advocate Form was given, and the victim wrote a voluntary statement. The report states the victim was unable to give Spencer the suspect’s full name. She was advised that a report would be completed.

The report states the investigation is continuing.

— Vandalism Of Property

The incident report states that on Monday, June 24 Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to 104 Tillman Street. Upon arrival, Young spoke with the complainant who said that someone between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. had thrown something at her grandmother’s car and busted the windshield.

The report states Young noticed the windshield on the 2005 Honda Accord had a place on it where it appeared a rock or something else had hit it hard.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $200.

— Vandalism Of Property

The incident report states that on Sunday, June 23, PSO Beheler was dispatched to 310 Cabin Street in reference to a moped that had been vandalized. Upon arrival, Beheler spoke with the complainant/victim who said that her husband’s moped had been vandlized and then Beheler to the end of Cabin Street to where a black moped was parked. The complainant/victim said her husband did not park it there, that it had been moved. She said the moped’s battery and air filter had been removed.

Beheler then took photo of the moped and then asked the complainant/victim where it had been moved from. She said it had been parked behind her house and that she’d last seen it on Saturday, June 22 around 12:45 p.m. Beheler then asked her what time she’d noticed it had been moved and she said at 8 a.m. that morning. He then asked her if she knew of anyone who would mess with the moped and she said she did not. He then advised her that a report would be done.

Damage to the moped was estimated at $500.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 22 at approximately 4:58 a.m., Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 907 South Duncan Bypass (Linda’s Avon) in reference to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, Fleming found the front glass door shattered. Fleming then entered the building and cleared it to make sure no one was inside. He then spoke with the owner who said the store had close around 5:30 p.m. the previous day. She said she did not believe anything was missing but her sister was on the way to make sure.

The sister arrived on the scene and confirmed that nothing was missing.

Fleming then advised the owner that he would do a report on the indicent. The case was turned over to investigations.

The following incidents are under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

— Theft From Motor Vehicle

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, the complainant victim came to the Sheriff’s Office and met with Inspector Coffer in reference to a Larceny. The complainant/victim said he had been involved in a wreck on SC 72 at the intersection with Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in Carlisle on Wednesday, April 24. He said that he was airlifted and had not seen the following items that were in his truck at the time of the accident since then:

• $4,150 worth of jewelry

• $445 worth of firearms

The investigation is continuing.

— Larceny

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, deputies were called into the Sheriff’s Office for a walk-in. They met with the complainant/victim who said he was at 6505 Whitmire Highway, Whitmire (Whitmire Food Mart) when he put his wallet on the counter to pay for his stuff and then walked out of the store without it. The complainant/victim said that when he finished pumping gas he went back in the store to get his wallet it was missing. He said the store manager pulled the surveillance video and it showed the woman who had been in line behind him and picked up his wallet and walked out with it. The woman then got into what appeared to be a white Dodge Ram four-door truck and drove out of the parking lot heading towards Whitmire.

The report states the complainant/victim provided photos and videos of the incident. It states the case will be forwarded to investigators for further investigation. The victim was issued a victim’s form.

The reports that wallet and its contents had a total value of $55.

— Vandalism Of Property

The incident report states that on Tuesday, June 25, the complainant/victim said that while visiting her boyfriend at his home at 955 Santuc Drive, Carlisle, some unknown person or persons vandalized her car by using an unknown object to scratch the paint on the car’s trunk doing approximately $700 damage. She said they also cut all four tire causing approximately $500 damage.

The car is a 2008 Chevy Malibu. Photos were taken of the damage.

— Theft From Motor Vehicle

The incident report states that on Monday, June 24, deputies responded to 2223 Buffalo West Springs Highway in reference to a larceny. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant/victim who said someone had stolen his Husqvarna Leaf Blower and Weedeater. The complainant/victim advised deputies that he had put the items in the bed of his pickup truck at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23 and they were still there when he left around 8 a.m. Monday, June 24. He said he noticed they were gone around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Deputies issued a Victim’s Form and advised the complainant/victim that the information would be sent to Investigations.

The items were valued at $600.

— Burglary/Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 22, deputies responded to 112 Homestead Drive, Union, in reference to a burglary and a car break-in. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainants/victims who said that sometime between 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 and midnight June 22 someone broke out the lock on the front door of the house and entered the building. They said the suspect(s) also went through the 2003 Toyota Camry that was parked in the front yard.

The report states that more than $29,000 in property was stolen including cash and jewelry.

— Fraud/Confidence Game/Breach Of Trust

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 20, an unknown person informed the Sheriff’s Office that a local man may been the victim of a scam. It states the man was told he had received $20,000 and was told to send $10,000 to Nigeria and $11,000 to Texas.

— Burglary

The incident report states that on Wednesday, June 19, deputies were dispatched to 130 Beatty’s Chapel Road (Beatty’s Chapel AME Church) for an alarm call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a church member who said someone had tried to pry open the back door of the Fellowship Building. Deputies noticed that the door was damaged along with the doorknob and the deadbolt. The K-9 Unit responded but was unsuccessful in tracking a suspect. The door was photographed and dusted for fingerprints. The incident will be investigated further.

