Fire damages Evans Street house

UNION — A family of four saw their home damaged by a fire that started sometime around midnight this past Thursday.

Fire Commander Larry Robinson of the Union Public Safety Department said that his department was dispatched to 203 North Evans Street at 12:49 a.m. Thursday morning. Robinson said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they found fire was coming from the back of the structure. He said it was coming out of the window of the back room of the house.

Robinson said firefighters entered the building and made their way to the back of the house and were able to contain the blaze to the back room and extinguish it. He said that the Monarch Fire Department assisted in battling the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene until 2:30 a.m. extinguishing the fire and making sure it did not reignite.

While they were able to confine the fire itself to the back room where it started, Robinson said there was smoke and heat damage to the rest of the building.

No one, however, was injured by the fire.

Robinson said Friday that the cause of the blaze was still under investigation and that the amount of damage done by the fire to the building was yet to be determined.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released Friday, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the family of three adults and one child whose home was damaged by the fire. The press release states that the Red Cross is providing the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Summer Precautions

The press release also addresses the need for caution this summer when grilling and also in dealing with the heat.

It points out that “this summer, many people will be enjoying great food, cooked on the backyard grill. The Red Cross wants to be sure everyone stays safe. If you’re firing up the grill, be sure to always keep an eye on it when it’s in use. Never grill indoors and make sure to keep it out in the open, away from the house or anything that could catch fire. Be sure children and pets stay away from the grill, too.”

Summer is, of course, the hottest time of the year, and the press release states that “the Red Cross also wants everyone to take caution while outdoors in the summer heat. Be sure to discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. If you do not have access to air conditioning, choose places you go to for relief from the scorching heat. That includes schools, libraries, theaters or malls, for example.”

The press release states that “for tips and to create a family emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.”

How To Help

Blaze started in back room of the building

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

