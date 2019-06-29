Three charged in multiple burglaries

Haney Haney Faulks Faulks

UNION — Two adults and a 14-year-old male juvenile are facing multiple charges in connection with a series of burglaries in which more than $1,200 damage was done and more than $2,000 in cash and embalming fluid was stolen.

Thomas Dylan Haney, 23, 197 Sims Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with six counts of Second Degree Burglary, four counts of Larceny Enhanced, one count of Attempted Second Degree Burglary, one count of Malicious Damage, and one count of Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor.

Brandy Deanne Faulks, 32, 1218 Kelly Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with six counts of Second Degree Burglary, three counts of Larceny, one count of Malicious Damage, and one count of Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor.

Harwood Heights

The incident report filed about an incident that took place at 226 Harwood Heights (Farm Bureau) on Sunday, June 23 that several businesses were broken into in the city on Monday, June 24 and that investigators had developed leads and interviewed a juvenile who said he and Haney broke into all of them. The incident report states that during the interview, the juvenile said he and Haney had broken into a business on Harwood Heights.

Investigator Mark Gregory, Capt. McGree, and Investigator Mike Gregory checked the area and found that the Farm Bureau had been broken into. Investigator Mike Gregory then spoke with the complainant who said that someone had come in through the back door and pried open the cabinets. The complainant said there was $17.50 missing from the business.

South Mountain Street

The incident report for the Monday, June 24 incident on South Mountain Street states that Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to Carolina Foothills Dental at 216 South Mountain Street. While en route, the report states Young was informed by Union County 911 that a mail carrier had called in and said the front door of the building had been kicked open.

Young arrived on the scene along with PSO Thomas Willingham and the report states both officers and noticed that it appeared the door was open and had been kicked in because its casing was laying on the floor. The officers both then entered the building and cleared it of anyone being inside.

Capt. Robbie McGee and Investigator Mike Gregory then arrived on the scene. The officers took photos of the inside and the front door, then checked the building a second time and determined nothing was missing. Young and Gregory then tried to contact the owner to come and fix and lock the door but were unsuccessful.

South Gadberry Street

The incident report for the Saturday, June 22 incident on South Gadberry Street states that at approximately 6:20 p.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell responded to 208 South Gadberry Street (Wade’s Employment) in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, Mitchell spoke to the complainant who said someone broke into her father’s business at approximately 4:50 a.m. that day. The complainant that her husband and father found the damage to the building at approximately 6 a.m. She said they did not call the police at that time because they had to be at work at another location, though they did secure the building as best as they could.

The report states the complainant said she had two subjects on surveillance camera and the report said Mitchell received a copy of the footage.

The complainant said that she was missing a green Arthur State Bank money bag containing $1,620 in cash. She said the bag had been in a desk drawer.

The report states Mitchell took photos of the damage to the doors including the pry marks on the rear door although no entry was made through that and the damage to the left rear door where entry was made. It states damage to the doors was estimated at $1,000.

Mitchell did not call an investigatory to the scene because the suspect was wearing gloves and the victims had already secured the building.

West South Street

The incident report for the Monday, June 24 incident on West South Street states that Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to 201 West South Street where the complainant/victim told him that when he came to his office around 7:45 a.m. he noticed that someone had tried to pry open his back door but was unable to get it open. The complainant/victim said that no one had entered the office and he just wanted extra patrol of the building throughout the day and night.

Sardis Road

The incident report for the Monday, June 24 incident on Sardis Road states that at approximately 12:48 a.m. Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 103 Sardis Road in reference to a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, the report states Pfc. Gaston advised that the back door was open. It states Fleming held the front door open and advised Gaston to hold the back door until Pfc. Canupp arrived on the scene and took over the front door. Fleming, Gaston, and Deputy Israel the entered the back door and cleared the building. The property owner then arrived and checked the building and advised officers that nothing had been bothered.

The report states officers did not find any sign of forced entry and could not determine if someone had been inside the building. It states that it had been a false alarm.

While the report concludes that it been a false alarm, Haney and Faulks are charged with Second Degree Burglary in connection with the incident.

North Duncan Bypass

The incident report for the Monday, June 24 incident on the North Duncan Bypass states that PSO Shaver and Cpl. Garrett were completing a break-in call at 719 North Duncan Bypass (Label Shopper) when Investigator Mike Gregory called and reported a second break-in at 719 North Duncan Bypass (Almost Pink).

Upon arrival, the report states a key holder was present who unlocked the front door and contacted the owner. The report states Gregory said he found the back door to Almost Pink pulled open and off its hinges. It states the store’s owner was on the phone with her son the key holder and said that an envelope in the back room of the store should have $61 in it and a bank money bag with $200 in it should have been in the drawer under the counter where the register is located. The owner also said there was an undetermined amount of loose change that should have been located in the register drawer.

The report states the envelope with the $61 in it was missing and while the money bag was still in the drawer the $200 that had been in it was gone. The loose change in the register was also gone.

Investigator Mike Gregory took pictures and officers completed a report. The owner was told if she determined anything else was missing to contact an officer and it would be added to the report.

North Duncan Bypass

The incident report for the other Monday, June 24 incident on the North Duncan Bypass states that PSO Shaver and Cpl. Garrett responded to 719 North Duncan Bypass (Label Shopper) about a reported break-in. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Investigator Mike Gregory who said that the store manager said that when she came to work the local for the side door facing the North Duncan Bypass was going off and the door was open. Gregory said that the store manager said the cash drawer for the register was on top of the counter and she was counting the money to see if any was missing.

Officers spoke with the store manager who said she came in to open the store at 8:30 a.m. and found the by-pass side door open and the alarm going off. She said she called her friend to meet her there before she went in because she was scared. When her friend arrived they entered the building together. She said the store had last been occupied 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 when they closed for the day so the break-in had to have occurred sometime between then and when she arrived Monday morning.

The store manager said when she and her friend entered the store she found the cash drawer had been moved to the counter from where it was placed when the store closed for the day on Sunday. She said she counted the drawer and did not find any money missing and did not see anything missing from the rest of the store.

Gregory took pictures of the side door which the report states had marks indicating someone used something to pry it open. Officers advised the store manager that a report would be done and if she found anything missing to call officers to have it documented.

The warrants for Haney’s and Faulk’s arrests states that $379.43 was stolen from Label Shopper.

South Duncan Bypass

The incident report for the Monday, June 24 incident on the South Duncan Bypass states that Off. Rusty Young was dispatched 720 South Duncan Bypass (MSA Home Health Hospice) where he spoke with the complainant who said that when she arrived there at 7:30 a.m. she did not notice anything out of place. An employee, however, came to her and said that the back door that separates the two offices was open. The complainant and some of the employees then began looking around and noticed some cabinets had been pried on and were open. She said that one of the office’s desk drawers had been pulled open but that nothing was missing from it.

Capt. Robbie McGee and Investigator Mike Gregory were also on the scene and dusted for fingerprints and took photos of the fire escape door which had been pried open. Young went to the ENT office and spoke with a member of the staff there who said when she came in at 8:05 a.m. she noticed the lights were on but she didn’t think anything of it. She said she then noticed the cameras were turned up and some were messed up. She said she went back outside and got her friend and they checked around and found the back door kicked open. She said she then went into the other office and told the complainant what she’d found.

The report states that $1 was stolen.

Lovers Lane

In addition to the charges brought against them by the Union Public Safety Department, Haney, Faulks, and the juvenile also facing charges brought by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report for the Monday, June 24 incident on Lovers Lane states that Deputy Spencer was dispatched to 190 Lovers Lane (Divine Mortuary) in reference to a break-in that occurred sometime between 10 a.m. Sunday, June 23 and noon Monday, June 24. Once on the scene, Spencer spoke with the complainant who said that he arrived at the mortuary shortly after noon that day and noticed that the front door had been vandalized by what looked like someone trying to pry it open. He said he then went to the church office door and saw the same consistent markings on it. The complainant said that he then went to the back door of the mortuary and found that an attempt had been made to pry it open as well. He said he also found air conditioner window unit had been taken out of the window and placed on the porch.

The report states it appeared the suspects entered through the rear window and into the embalming room of the mortuary.

Investigator Belue was called to the scene and dusted for fingerprints but was unsuccessful in the attempt.

Belue and Spencer entered the mortuary with an employee who said that it didn’t appear that anything had been taken from the mortuary or any damage done to the inside. Another employee, however, said that five bottles of Dodge Metasyn 35 embalming fluid was missing from the embalming room. The employee said the embalming fluid was valued at $20.

Damage to the three door is estimated at $200.

The incident was to be sent to investigations for further investigation.

Haney, Faulks and the juvenile — who is also charged in each incident — were taken into custody on Tuesday, June 25.

More than $2K cash, embalming fluid stolen