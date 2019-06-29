Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Bowen Bowen Hogan Hogan Whitehead Whitehead

UNION COUNTY — Incidents involving Methamphetamine, a Controlled Substance, and Marijuana lead to the arrests of three men on drug charges by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Methamphetamine

A Landrum man and convicted felon who was taken into custody for allegedly having firearms in his possession is also facing a drug charge after a search of his belongings turned up what is allegedly Methamphetamine.

Christopher Lee Bowen, 43, 22422 Asheville Highway, Landrum, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Open Container and Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 13, Sgt. Gilstrap and Deputy Barefoot were observing traffic on SC 9 near the intersection of Old Spartanburg Highway when Gilstrap observed a silver Jeep Patriot pulling into the Trakas Business Park on SC 9. The report states Gilstrap knows there is nothing in the business park except fields and trees and there should not be any reason for someone to be pulling into the area and parking. The Jeep did not immediately come back out of the driveway so the deputies left their location to check on the vehicle and its occupants.

Upon entering the driveway, the Jeep was observed to be parked at the end of the paved driveway with two occupants sitting inside. The report states that when the two occupants saw the deputies pulling in they began to pull out and attempt to leave. Gilstrap conducted a traffic stop on the suspicious vehicle and found the driver to be a woman and her passenger to be Bowen who the report states had an open container of Bud Ice (40 oz.) in his lap when Gilstrap walked up to the passenger side door.

The report states that at this point Gilstrap could see a rifle magazine sitting next to Bowen’s leg that he was attempting to hide. Both Bowen and the woman were asked to exit the vehicle and were detained.

Gilstrap then asked Bowen if there were any weapons in the vehicle and the report states Bowen said there were two antique rifles in the back seat. The report states that a check of Bowen’s rap sheet show that is a convicted felon and cannot possess firearms. Gilstrap then asked Bowen if there was anything else illegal in the vehicle and he said there was not. He then asked the woman if there was anything illegal in the car and she said she didn’t think so.

It was at that point the report states Gilstrap informed the two that he could smell the strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle and the woman said they had been at a bonfire the night before and some people had been sitting in her car smoking Marijuana. Gilstrap then conducted a Probable Cause Search of the vehicle based on the odor of Marijuana.

Upon searching the back seat, the report states two rifles were found to be laying under some miscellaneous items and they were seized because Bowen had admitted they were his and is not legally allowed to possess because he is a convicted felon. The report states that a further search of the vehicle turned up a rifle and a shotgun in a gun case buried under some men’s clothing in the cargo area. Deputies also located several electronic items that were possibly stolen and seized those as well to run their serial numbers later.

The report states the deputy then took the woman aside, gave her a Miranda Warning and she agreed to speak with him. It states she said she picked up Bowen earlier in the day and he had all the stuff in the trunk with him then. She said it took Bowen forever to load it all up but that she did pay attention to what he was putting in her car. The woman said they went to a few places in Spartanburg but then met one of Bowen’s friends to pick up one of the guns from him. Bowen then asked her to drive him down to Union to meet someone about a tattoo sketch he was doing. He agreed to give her gas money for the ride.

The deputy then asked the woman if the guns were stolen and the report states she said she didn’t know for sure but thought they probably are.

Next, the deputy pulled Bowen to the side, gave him a Miranda Warning, and he agreed to speak with him. Bowen said the woman picked him up at a gas station near I-26 to give him a ride to Union to meet a girl about a tattoo sketch he was doing for her. The deputy then asked him about why they would be meeting out in a field to discuss tattoos and Bowen said that was the address the girl had sent him.

When asked about the guns, the report states Bowen claimed they were traded to him for tattoo work. Bowen said he didn’t believe the guns were stolen but it was possible.

The report states Bowen was then place under arrest for Open Container and transported to the Union County Jail for booking. It states the woman was found to have a clear criminal history, a valid driver’s license, and no active warrants for her arrest. She was released from the scene without any charges. The woman did not, however, want to take any property with her that belonged to Bowen. She asked that deputies take possession of it and Gilstrap allowed her to separate her stuff from Bowen’s. Once the property was separated, Gilstrap loaded it into his patrol car and brought it back to the office with the other evidence until it could be taken to the jail the next day.

On Friday, June 14, the report states Gilstrap was going through and running the serial numbers of the items that were in Bowen’s property. It states one of the items Bowen had was a Simmons range finder that was located in a camera bag with a camera Bowen claimed was his the night before during the traffic stop. Gilstrap was looking for a serial number and opened the compartment where the battery would go. Inside that compartment what what the report describes as a small Ziploc-style bag with suspected Crystal Methamphetamine inside. The Methamphetamine was seized and taken as evidence.

The rest of the electronic items were run through NCIC and none came back reported stolen. The firearms were also checked through NCIC and none of them came back as reported stolen either.

Bowen was issued a ticket for Open Container and the report states Gilstrap would seek a warrant with the Union County Magistrate’s Office for Possession Of Methamphetamine. He also notified Bowen’s Probation Officer in Spartanburg County and they advised they would have a warrant for him as on Monday, June 17. A hold was placed on Bowen awaiting that warrant.

Controlled Substance

A Whitestone man is facing a drug charge after allegedly being found with a controlled substance in his possession.

William Christopher Hogan, 20, 805 Whitestone Road, Whitestone, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Minor In Possession Of Beer and Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Also charged in connection with the incident is Terrell Maurice Taylor, 20, 104 New Street, Cowpens, who is charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Minor In Possession Of Beer and Operating Uninsured.

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 8, deputies responded to assist a motorist near the Department of Transportation at 1450 Furman L. Fendley Highway at approximately 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the report states deputies found a gold Acura in the northbound lane with its emergency flashers on and a black male standing next to the vehicle. It states that a silver colored car was pulled over beside the Acura and a man was helping the male push it out of the road.

The report states deputies discovered there was no car tag on the Acura which was occupied by a second person it identifies as Hogan who it describes as being incoherent.

The report states Taylor said he and Hogan were coming from a friend’s house and that they both lived in the Spartanburg area. Deputies questioned Taylor about the tag and the report states he said had just bought in Greenville and that he had the title to it but it was not filled out completely. It states Taylor was also operating the vehicle uninsured.

The report states deputies tried walking Hogan but he kept falling in and out of consciousness. When deputies called him by name, the report states Hogan lifted his arm and there was a white plastic bag containing a yellow substance stuck to his arm. Deputies questioned Hogan about the bag and he held it up so they could see that it contained what the report describes as pills of some sort. They then pulled him from the car, handcuffed him and searched him before placing him in the back of a patrol car.

The report states there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Hogan. It states deputies told him he was only being detained for the time being.

The report states that there was blue cooler in the back seat with eight cans of beer in it. It points out that both Hogan and Taylor are under the age of 21. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail and booked.

The report states Taylor had a vape pen in his pocket containing a yellow liquid. It states Taylor said it was not his, that it was Hogan’s and he was just holding it for him.

The Acura was towed by Greer’s Wrecker Service and the pills and vape pen were to be sealed in B.E.S.T. Pack number B302473 and sent to SLED for testing. The report states warrants would be obtained for Hogan for Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance and that he was also charged with Minor In Possession Of Beer. It states that Taylor was charged Minor In Possession Of Beer and Operating Uninsured.

(Minor In Possession Of Beer and Operating Uninsured are Magistrate’s Court cases while Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substance is a General Sessions Court case.)

Marijuana

Three men have been arrested for allegedly staging Cockfights in one of them’s backyard and one of them is also facing a drug charge.

Charged by Union County Sheriff’s Office with Cockfighting are Jerry Paul Whitehead, Jr., 45, 224 Fairmont Street, Union, Timothy Lee Wilburn, 25, 522 Deerhaven Road, Jonesville, and Dustin Allen Alexander, 22, 289 Belue Road, Jonesville.

Whitehead is also charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, June 5, Union County Animal Control Officer Bobby Davis informed the responding deputy that he had received information about illegal cockfighting in Union County. Davis said that a concerned citizen had given him a video that showed a portion of the illegal cockfighting. He said the concerned citizen told him the video was taken on Saturday, May 25.

The report states the responding deputy looked at the video which showed three white males standing in a circle in the backyard at 224 Fairmont Street, Union. It states there were two chickens in the circle and they were fighting each other. It further states that during the first 30 seconds of the video none of the three men tried to separate the chickens.

The report states the concerned citizen informed Davis that the homeowner, Whitehead, was actively having chickens fighting again on Wednesday, June 5.

The report states the responding deputy drove by 224 Fairmont Street and the background in the video was the same background at the address.

The incident report supplemental states that on Friday, June 14 at approximately 9 a.m., Deputies Gilstrap, Coffer, Ellison, Smith, Taylor, Spencer, and Moss went to Whitehead’s residence to execute a search warrant. Upon arrival, deputies entered the building which the report states was unoccupied at the time. It states the following was found during the search:

• Digital scales

• A Swisher Sweet box containing electric tape and chicken spurs

• A quantity of suspected Marijuana in the living room (field weight 76 grams)

• A quantity of suspected Marijuana in the bedroom (field weight 234 grams)

• An open bag of chicken feed

• A Sunbeam food processor with ground up feed in it

• An incubator with seven eggs in it

• A baby chick in a tote in the kitchen

• A wooden chicken carrier

• A quantity of live chickens with eggs from the back yard

• A quantity of cages/pens from the back yard

• Water, feeders, and a bucket chicken feed

The report states that Animal Control and Litter Control officers met deputies at the residence and took possession of all the live chickens and eggs, all the cages/pens, all feed, all waters and feeders, the incubator and the eggs in it, and the wooden carrier.

It states that all the suspected marijuana would be placed in B.E.S.T. Pack #B2 98868 to be sent to SLED for testing. The Swisher Sweets box and its contents, food processor, and scales would be kept at the Task Force office.

The report states a warrant would be sought on Whitehead for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana.

Whitehead was taken into custody Friday, June 14, while Wilburn and Alexander were taken into custody Tuesday, June 18.

(Cockfighting is a Magistrate’s Court case while Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana is a General Sessions Court case.)

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Abigail Michelle Horne, 17, 245 Bobby Faucette Road, Jonesville, charged Saturday, June 8 with Malicious Damage To Property.

— Bo Tyler Odell, 23, 122 South Street, Buffalo, charged Monday, June 10 with Driving Under Suspension.

— Jordan Lei Riddle, 25, 2959 Santuc Carlisle Highway, Union, charged Tuesday, June 11 with Malicious Damage To Property.

— Joseph Phillip McFarland, Jr., 42, 483 West Hillcrest Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday, June 11 with Driving Under Suspension, Operating Uninsured, Improper License Plate, and Operating Uninsured.

— Robert Charles Sabourin, 40, 3714 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, June 11 with Breach Of Peace.

— Hunter Brian Wolfe, 24, 336 River Hills Road, Union, charged Friday, June 14 with Driving Under Suspension.

— Eureka Rice Williams, 38, 107 Lybrand Street, Union, charged Saturday, June 15 with Driving Under The Influence.

— Raymond Taquan McRae, 30, 112 Thomas Ranch Road Circle, Union, charged Saturday, June 15 with Breach Of Peace.

Incidents

The following incidents are under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

— Burglary/Breaking & Entering

The incident report states that on Friday, June 7 deputies responded to 2990 Berry Farm Road in the Carlisle Community in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant/victim who said that someone had pried open the back door to his residence and ransacked it by turning over the furniture, pulling out the drawers in the cabinets, and going through everything. The complainant/victim said he noticed the following items (total value $550) were missing from his home:

• A 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun valued at $100.

• A blue in color generate valued at $350.

• A trail camera valued at $100.

The report states Investigators Belue and Vinson responded to the scene. It further states a Victim’s Form was issued to the complainant/victim.

— Burglary/Breaking & Entering

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 8 the responding deputy was given a name and number via dispatch in reference to a break-in that had already occurred. The deputy spoke with the complainant/victim via phone who wanted to know if fingerprints could be taken to find out who came into his house and stole his TV. The deputy said he could come to the house and see if there was anything to get fingerprints off of.

The deputy then went 112 Sunny Acres Road in Union and made contact with the complainant/victim who said his 55-inch LG TV that had been in his living room was the only thing missing. The complainant/victim said that whoever had broken into his home had gone through all the rooms of the house, but there was nothing for them to take as he had just moved back in. He advised the deputy that there did not appear to be any forced entry and that he had left the back door of his house unlocked.

The deputy contacted Investigator Scott Coffer who was the on-call investigator and informed him of what was going on. He advised Coffer that there didn’t appear to fingerprint and there were no signs of forced entry. Coffer was also advised that the complainant/victim had left the back door unlocked when he went to work.

The complainant/victim that the TV was valued at $500. He was issued a Victim’s Form. The case was to be sent up for further investigation.

— Stolen Antenna

The incident report states that on Monday, June 10, the complainant/victim walked into the Sheriff’s Office to report a package stolen off the front porch of his home at 1942 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union on Saturday, June 1 at approximately 1 p.m. The package contained an HD Dig Outdoor Antenna that cost $81.56. The antenna had been ordered by the complainant/victim from Ward’s which had notified him that it had arrived. However, when the complainant/victim went to look for it he could not find it.

— Theft Of Motor Vehicle Parts, Vandalism

The incident report states that on Tuesday, June 11 at approximately 11 a.m. Cpl. K. Smith was dispatched to Night Inn at 481 Fairwood Boulevard, Union, in reference to a vehicle that had been vandalized while parked there. Smith spoke with the complainant/victim who said that he had parked his 1998 Nissan Maxima at the Night Inn on June 11 at 12 p.m. and returned around 10:45 a.m. that day to find that someone had deflated his front tires, busted his windshield, and stolen the tag off his car. The complainant/victim told Smith that he’d parked his car in front of his room (#23) and when he went out to leave it was damaged.

The tag stolen off the vehicle was SC ONE-260, Vin # JN1CA21DXWT503987.

Photos were taken of the damage and the complainant/victim said he was unsure if the front tires were punctured or just deflated.

Smith contacted the manager of the Night Inn to ask about video surveillance and was told by the manager that he was out of town and it would be Wednesday, June 12 before he could look at the video camera.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500 including the windshield ($200), tires ($275) and tag ($25).

— Malicious Damage

The incident report states that on Tuesday, June 11, deputies responded to 181 Hilltop View, Union, and spoke with the complainant about some windows being shot out of a truck. The complainant said the truck, which was parked in his backyard, belonged to his daughter-in-law. He said he’d cut the grass about a week earlier and looked at the truck and it was fine. When he looked at it on Tuesday, however, he saw that the back windshield and the rear passenger window had been shot. There were multiple holes in the glass that appeared to be from a BB gun.

The deputy looked in the vehicle and found a steel BB sitting on the dashboard.

The complainant stated that his daughter-in-law was currently in Texas and did not have a phone. He was, however, nevertheless able to get her on a video call and she advised the deputy that she wanted to press charges.

The case would be sent to investigations.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500.

— Malicious Damage

The incident report states that on Tuesday, June 11, deputies responded to 165 Alfred Moore Road, Union, and spoke with complainant/victim about a disturbance outside of his residence. The complainant/victim said that he and his girlfriend were in the living room playing video games when he heard a noise coming from the side door of the house as if someone was opening the screen door. He said he looked out the back window of the house and saw a shadow running towards the woods.

The deputy spoke with the girlfriend who said that while her boyfriend was looking out the back window she heard a loud band come from the window of the bedroom. She said she then called 911.

More deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant/victim and did a check around the exterior of the house and found that the window the girlfriend had heard the noise come from was busted. She also pointed deputies to a brick on the front porch that she and her boyfriend both said was not there when they came home around 9 p.m.

An investigator was called to the scene and the case will be sent to investigations.

Damage to the window was estimated at $100.

Bowen https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Bowen-Christopher.jpg Bowen Hogan https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Hogan-William.jpg Hogan Whitehead https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Whitehead-Jerry.jpg Whitehead https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-5.jpg

And a Schedule IV Controlled Substance too