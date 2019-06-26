Over 1,300 pills and other drugs

Black Black Millwood Millwood Gallman Gallman Rhinehart Rhinehart Hooker Hooker

UNION COUNTY — Incidents of alleged narcotics violations including one involving more than 1,300 prescription pills; an incident involving alleged multiple firearm violations; and an incident of alleged Child Neglect all ended in arrests by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Marijuana, Heroin, “Mollys” And Other Pills

A Spartanburg man is facing charges after allegedly being found with drugs in his car including Marijuana, Heroin and “Mollys” and other prescription pills.

Anthony George Black Jr., 26, 410 Kelly Road, Spartanburg, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Heroin, and Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic.

The incident report states that just before midnight Friday, June 7, Investigator Coffer was notified of a black male in a white SUV near the pumps at the KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union. Upon arrival, the report states Coffer noticed the SUV was sitting in the middle of the lot and not at a gas pump. The report states Coffer made contact with the man and asked him what was going on. It states the man said he was having car trouble.

Coffer then asked the man for his driver’s license and insurance information. The report states the man gave Coffer a Social Security card. Coffer asked him again for his license and the report states the man began rumbling through the car’s console which had papers in it.

The report states that Coffer noticed a small clear bag amid the papers which he knows is commonly used with Marijuana. Coffer then asked what the bag was for and the report states the man said “What bag?”

By this time the report states PSO Beheler was at the door of the vehicle and saw the Marijuana and put the man in the SUV under arrest. The report states that officers then searched the vehicle and found several different types of pills and an unknown substance. At that time, the report states Coffer called Maj. John Sherfield who responded to the scene and identified the unknown substance as Heroin. The report states that Cpl. Bassett conducted a field test and also confirmed the substance as Heroin.

The report states that a total of 1,336.5 pills were found in the vehicle including 196 which it identifies as “Mollys.” The remainder of the pills were subsequently sealed in B.E.S.T. packs and sent to SLED. It further states that approximately .02 grams of Heroin and approximately 7 grams of Marijuana were found in the vehicle.

The report states that warrants for possession of Marijuana, Heroin, and Possession Of A Schedule I Narcotic would be signed on Black. It states the investigation is ongoing.

Methamphetamine And Prescription Drugs

A Buffalo woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found behaving erratically while sitting in her car.

Kimberly Brown Millwood, 56, 634 Riley Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Public Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Possession Of A Prescription Drug, Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Sunday, June 9, Deputy Bassett was dispatched to 821 Main Street, Buffalo, in reference to a suspicious person. When he arrived, the report states that Bassett met with a bystander who said he’d noticed Millwood acting erratically while sitting in her vehicle. The bystander said he approached Millwood and took her keys out of the ignition to keep her from driving off because her behavior scared him.

Bassett then made contact with Millwood who the report describes as being grossly impaired and appeared to intoxicated on a CNS stimulant. It further states that Millwood was extremely fidgety, could not control her motor functions, and was jerking around in the vehicle. The report further states that Millwood was very incoherent and that Bassett had a hard time understanding what she was saying.

It was at that point that Bassett asked Millwood to step out of the car and asked if there was anything illegal in there. The report states Millwood said there was not and Bassett then asked her for permission to search the vehicle and she consented to him doing so. After she did, Bassett placed Millwood under arrest for Public Disorderly Conduct and put her in the back of his patrol car.

Bassett then searched Millwood’s vehicle and the report states he found, first, an unused Methamphetamine pipe in her backpack and then an old pill bottle with the label scraped off inside a black makeup bag under the driver’s seat. The report states that inside the bottle were 13 white oval-shaped pills marked M523 which was identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride (Percocet) and described as a Schedule II Controlled Substance. It states Bassett also found 33 round yellow pills marked 751M which was identified as Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride (Flexeril) which, while not a controlled substance, is available by prescription only.

As he continued to search the vehicle, the report states Bassett found a small pink cigarette case in the front passenger seat which he opened to find a small, clear plastic bag containing several slivers of a clear rock-like substance thought to be Methamphetamine. The report states Bassett subsequently field-tested the substance and it tested positive for Methamphetamine. It states that with the baggy the Methamphetamine weighed approximately .5 gram.

Bassett transported Millwood to the Union County Jail and issued her a ticket for Public Disorderly Conduct. The report states that Bassett was seeking warrants Millwood’s arrest for Methamphetamine possession and prescription drug possession. It further states Deputy Bassett enclosed the drugs in a B.E.S.T. Pack to be sent off to SLED for analysis.

Marijuana And THC Vape Cartridges

A Union man is facing charges after allegedly being found with Marijuana and THC vape cartridges in his car.

Daniel Rodelle Gallman, 30, 108 Harris Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Window Tint Violation, Driving Under Suspension Third Or Subsequent Offense, Possession Of Marijuana Second Or Subsequent Offense, and Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I Narcotic.

The incident report states that on Monday, June 10, Sgt. Gilstrap was patrolling in his unmarked Dodge Charger in the 1200 block of Peach Orchard Road when, upon reaching the driveway of Union County High School, he decided to turn around and head back toward the Monarch Community to check on an address for drug activity. Upon reaching the driveway, the report states there was a white 2008 Nissan Altima approaching Gilstrap’s vehicle from the opposite direction. The report states Gilstrap stopped and signaled his turn to allow the Altima to safely pass.

As the Altima approached, however, the report states the driver apparently realized they were nearing a police vehicle and did a hard brake which caused the vehicle to dip down even though it was not speeding. As the vehicle passed, the report states Gilstrap could not see inside it due to the window tint being being extremely dark and obviously well under the 27 percent legal limit.

Gilstrap then turned around and as he did, the report states the Altima made a hard brake again, turned on its right blinker, and made a quick, hard turn on to Lakeside Drive. The report states Gilstrap also turned on to Lakeside Drive behind the Altima and watched as it made an abrupt left into a driveway in the 1100 block of the road in what the report states appeared to be an effort to evade the sergeant and avoid being stopped.

In an effort to give the driver of the Altima the benefit of the doubt, the report states Gilstrap drove on for a short distance before turning around and coming back to see if the Altima was pulling back out of the driveway. As he approached, the report states the Altima was backing out of the driveway onto Lakeside Drive and headed in the same direction it was before, toward Veterans Park. It was then that Gilstrap initiated a traffic stop on the Nissan at the intersection of Anderson Road and Lakeside Drive for the window tint violation.

Upon the Altima coming to a stop, the report states Gilstrap could tell the occupant of the vehicle was moving around overtly to the point where it was shaking. Gilstrap then called for a back-up unit to assist him.

As Gilstrap approached the Altima, the report states the driver’s side door opened and that Gallman was discovered to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Gallman, who the report describes as still being seated but with his feet on the ground, asked Gilstrap if he was going to take him to jail. The report states Gallman appeared to be getting upset because he was grabbing his head and because of the expressions on his face.

Gilstrap then asked Gallman why he thought he might be going to jail, and the report states that Gallman said he didn’t have a license because he was under suspension. Gilstrap then told Gallman to step out of the car to the rear and relax and they would work everything out.

Due to Gallman being upset and the overt movements observed during the stop, the report states Gilstrap performed a Terry Frisk of Gallman’s person for weapons, but none were found.

However, the report states that Gilstrap did smell the odor of raw Marijuana coming from inside Gallman’s car.

Gilstrap then went back to his patrol car to run Gallman’s driver’s license through dispatch and to await the arrival of a back-up unit before searching the Altima. Dispatch subsequently confirmed that Gallman’s license was under suspension due to previous violations of Driving Under Suspension.

A few minutes later Deputy Eison arrived on the scene to assist Gilstrap. It was at that point that Gallman was placed under arrest for Driving Under Suspension and asked if there was any Marijuana in his vehicle. The report states Gallman said there was but denied Gilstrap’s request for consent to search the Altima. It states that Gilstrap then told Gallman that a probable cause search warrant would be completed anyway because of the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Gallman was then placed in the back of Eison’s patrol car and transported to the Union County Jail for booking.

Gilstrap then conducted the probable cause search of the Altima and the report states found a blue lunch bag containing a digital scale and a quantity of suspected marijuana in the back seat. The report states there were also nine THC vape cartridges located in the glove box and behind the glove box of the vehicle. It states that each vape cartridge contained 1.1 grams of varying percentages of THC ranging from 82 percent to 93 percent.

In addition, the report states Gilstrap measured the window tint of the vehicle and it showed the window tint to be 3-4 percent light transmission, well below the lawful 27 percent.

All evidence was photographed and collected by Gilstrap at the scene. The drug evidence was sealed in a SLED B.E.S.T. pack for testing. The digital scales were sealed in an evidence bag and placed evidence locker #6 at the UCDTF.

The report states Gallman requested Greer’s Towing to tow his vehicle. A tow sheet was completed and a signed copy was given to Gallman at the jail.

The report states Gilstrap would seek a warrant for Gallman for Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I Narcotic and issue him tickets for Driving Under Suspension Third Or Subsequent Offense, Window Tint Violation, and Possession Of Marijuana Second Or Subsequent Offense.

Firearms Violations

A Union man is facing multiple firearms related charges stemming from two incidents involving a stolen handgun.

Jimmy Arthur Rhinehart, Jr., 50, 101 Toluca Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Petit Larceny, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Pointing And Presenting A Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying Of A Firearm, and Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime.

The report on the first incident states that on Saturday, June 8, deputies responded to a residence at 1279 Carlisle-Whitmire Highway to meet with the victim in reference to her brother pointing a firearm at her. It states deputies spoke with the victim who said her brother, Rhinehart, had been with her the previous day at the residence which she said was the home of another person. The victim said Rhinehart had stolen several items from the house including the resident’s black 9mm Ruger.

The report states the victim said she and Rhinehart had been together early Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. and that he had rode with her and another friend to go pick up her medicine in Newberry. It states the victim said that once they left Newberry they took Rhinehart to another friend’s house and left him there, but that he said he wanted them to come back and pick him up. When they did, the report states that Rhinehart and the victim got into an argument and that as they drove down the road she shouted at him to get out of the car and pulled the car over for him to do so.

The victim said that when he got out of the car, Rhinehart pulled a black gun out of his pants and threatened to shoot her with it. She that she and her friend who was in the car with her then drove off and went to the residence on the Carlisle Whitmire Highway where they called to report the incident.

The report states deputies got statements from all the witnesses and a list of all the items taken from the residence where Rhinehart had been on June 7. The items taken include the gun ($175), money ($140), and other items ($20) with a total value of $335.

The report states that after gathering this information, deputies notified the on duty investigator, but that while they were on the phone with him they got a second call back to the residence at 1279 Carlisle Whitmire Highway in reference to some sort of disturbance being heard in the background. Upon arriving on the scene, the report states deputies found the victim at the top of the driveway. It states she told deputies Rhinehart had just been there and that he wanted to bring the gun back to its owner so that he would drop the charges against him. She said that Rhinehart took off running into the woods once he was notified that deputies were being called back to the house.

The investigator on call was called out to the scene and the K-9 Units were notified to come out to the scene and try to locate Rhinehart due to his running into the woods. The report states the dogs were unable to locate Rhinehart. It further states that Deputy Ivey would speak with the magistrate about obtaining warrants on Rhinehart.

The report about the second incident states that on Monday, June 10, a deputy received a call from an off-duty deputy that he was at 1303 Lockhart Highway (Dollar General) and observed Rhinehart in the store. It states the deputies knew there active arrest warrants against Rhinehart.

While en route to the store, the report states the deputy was notified by dispatch that the off-duty deputy was involved in an altercation with Rhinehart in front of the building. When they arrived on the scene, the report states deputies found that while the off-duty deputy had restrained him, Rhinehart was resisting and trying to break free. The deputies then handcuffed Rhinehart and put in the back of a patrol car.

The off-duty deputy then told the other deputies that there was a black duffel bag inside the store that Rhinehart had attempted to run off with when he exited the building. Deputies retrieved the bag and found in it what the report described as a loaded Hi Point 9mm handgun believed to have been stolen. The investigator on call responded to the scene and took possession of the gun.

Union County EMS was called to the scene due to Rhinehart complaining about head pain and arm pain. After evaluating Rhineart at the scene, EMS transported him to Union Medical Center where the report states he was cleared medically before being transferred to the Union County Jail.

The report states the off-duty deputy would seek a warrant for Rhinehart for resisting arrest.

In addition, the incident report would be sent up to investigators for the reason of any charges brought against Rhinehart for possessing the gun.

Child Neglect

A Carlisle woman was arrested after her child allegedly tested positive for Cocaine.

Ahbenee B. Hooker, 34, 124 Clearbranch Road, Carlisle, is being charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Child Neglect.

The incident report states that on Monday, April 22, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a Department of Social Services (DSS) referral from the Union County DSS Office that originated with the Newberry County DSS Office. The report states the referral was in reference to an 8 month old child who tested positive for Cocaine through a hair specimen. It states the hair specimen was collected in Newberry County and tested through the American Toxicology Laboratory. The results indicated a positive test for Cocaine, Benzoylecgonine, and Cocaine Metabolite.

The report states the mother and primary caretaker of the infant is Hooker and that a warrant would be sought for her for Child Neglect.

Hooker was taken into custody on Monday, June 17.

