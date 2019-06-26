Guilty pleas heard June 20

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse on Thursday, June 20.

— Steven Rashad Groves, 24, 376 Rice Avenue, Union, to Driving Under Suspension Third Or Subsequent Offense, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Angela Danielle Gregory, 34, 2028 Jonesville Highway, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhancement), 6 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Megan Alicia Fleming, 27, 216 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, to Possession Of Cocaine First Offense, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Lamar Gist, 58, 1013 Union Boulevard, Union, to Failure To Register As A Sex Offender, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Quintin Deauntre Dillard, 28, 212 Keenan Avenue Apt. B39, Union, to Burglary Second-Degree (Non-Violent), 5 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, to have no contact with the victim, and no trespassing Union Housing Authority on Tillman Street; to Petit Larceny, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— James William Bell Jr., 36, 1610 Jerusalem Road, Pacolet, to Possession Of Methamphetamine First Offense, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $798.25.

— Roland Alexander Harkins, II, 123 Cloverleaf Drive, Clover, to Second-Degree Assault And Battery, 18 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim.

— Brandon Keith Dawkins, 21, 308 Hart Street, Union, to Possession Of A Schedule I-II Narcotic, 30 days or $100 and to pay $496.98 in fines and court costs; to Giving False Information To Law Enforcement, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Edwin Leslie Dye, 31, 203 Tiger Court #A, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— Ryan Sentell Hampton, 22, 202 Cabin Street, Union, to Peeping Tom, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Trespassing, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana, time serve and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lorenzo Montell Sibert, 23, 414 West Henrietta Street, Union, to Grand Larceny Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 90 days with credit for 58 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Vali Ciuciu, 21, to Financial Transaction Card Theft, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Dion Antonio Littlejohn, 56, 248 Mt. Joy Church Road, Jonesville, to Domestic Violence First Degree, 3 years with credit for 269 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Abiodun Olandrewaju Alayi, 29, 411 Buckingham Road, Richardson, TX, to Breach Of Trust Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Brandon Lee Parker, 24, 119 Sky View Drive, Lockhart, to Receiving Stolen Goods Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 26 days already served and to pay $643.75; to Petit Larceny Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 26 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Receiving Stolen Goods Third Of Subsequent Property Crime, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 26 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jessica Elizabeth Gardler, 26, 181 Pine Street, Buffalo, to Shoplifting Enhancement, time serve and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 6 days already served to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to be held in the Union County Detention Center until drug treatment space is available for in-patient drug treatment; to Shoplifting Enhancement, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Courthouse-Seal-1.jpg

In General Sessions Court in Union County