A stabbing, shopliftings and a break-in

UNION — An incident of domestic violence involving a stabbing; two incidents of shoplifting at the same store involving tools; a break-in of a car and the resulting of theft of ammunition; and a shoplifting incident involving a can of beer were among the crimes that lead to arrests of the alleged perpetrators by the Union Public Safety Department.

Domestic Violence

A Union woman ended up in jail after being arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument.

Lisa Ann Smith, 33, 117 College Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence Second Degree.

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 15, officers responded to 117 College Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the report states the officers spoke with the victim who said his girlfriend, Smith, had assaulted him and cut him with a knife.

The report states the victim said he had some of his buddies over at the house and they were all sitting on the porch drinking and talking when one of his buddies went in the house to use the bathroom. Its states the victim said Smith and a friend of hers were in the house at the time. The report states the victim said he questioned his buddy about going in the house to use the bathroom because he’d already told his buddies not to go in the building because Smith did not want anyone else inside at that time.

The victim said he then went in the house to find out what his buddy had been doing because he’d been in there for a while. When he did, the report states the victim said he found Smith throwing his clothes and other objects around the house. The victim said Smith began yelling at him and arguing with him and kept putting her hand in his face. He said that he put his hand up to stop Smith from putting her hand in his face and she stabbed him in his right forearm with a knife.

The report states officers observed a bloody gash on the victim’s right forearm. It also states that Smith tore the victim’s shirt when she started grabbing on him.

The victim said the incident continued on the front porch as Smith went outside and told everyone she was going to call the police.

The report states the victim’s buddies had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

In investigating the incident, the report states Cpl. Garrett and Sgt. Hood spoke with neighbors across the street who said they’d seen some of what happened on the front porch. The report states they told officers they’d seen Smith and the victim engaged in a mutual tussle on the front porch and also saw multiple individuals leaving after Smith said she was calling the police. They did not, however, see what went on inside the house.

The report states the victim said Smith put the knife in her van and left the scene before the officers arrived.

While she was on the scene when they arrived, the report states officers were able to contact Smith through her father and advised her that she needed to come down to Public Safety Headquarters and speak to them about the incident. While they were waiting at headquarters for Smith to arrive, the report states the officers were informed by dispatch that the county had a General Sessions Bench Warrant for Smith that needed to be served.

The report states that Smith would not come to Public Safety Headquarters to speak with officers so her father drove her back to her home. When officers arrived on the scene with county units, the report states they spoke with Smith’s father who said she was inside the house as he had just dropped her off a few minutes earlier.

Also at the scene was the victim who, according to the report, told officers he did not know exactly where Smith was, only that she was inside the house. In the ensuing search, the report states officers and deputies found Smith hiding in the crawlspace basement under the house.

The report states Smith told the officers that she was hiding there because she knew she was going to get locked up.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies then advised Smith that she was under arrest under the General Sessions Bench Warrant.

Cpl. Garrett then advised Smith that he was going to question her about the incident before the deputies transported her to the Union County Jail.

When questioned by Cpl. Garrett, the report states Smith was very irate, loud, and using profanity. The report states that Smith said the victim had beat her. When Cpl. Garrett asked her how the victim had beaten her, the report states Smith said he’d hit her in the face. The report states Smith said the victim broke her phone and while she was working on fixing it he came in the house and knocked it out of her hand causing it to hit her in the chin.

According to the report, Cpl. Garrett did not observe any visible injuries to Smith’s face.

Smith advised the officers to speak to her friend who had been in the house with her at the time of the incident. When they did so, however, the report states it was very apparent that Smith’s friend was not being truthful, that her story kept changing. When asked by Cpl. Garrett if Smith had a knife, the report states the friend said she have a knife in her hand. When Cpl. Garrett tried to confirm that she’d seen Smith with a knife in her hand, the report states the friend continued to try to change her story, saying she had not seen anything because she was sitting in the van. The report states the friend then admitted again that Smith had a knife, but that she did not see her attack the victim with it.

After speaking with all the witnesses and both parties involved and completing her investigation, the report states Cpl. Garrett made the determination that Smith had been the primary aggressor in the incident and advised Smith would be charged with Domestic Violence Second Degree. Sheriff’s deputies then transported Smith to the Union County Jail to be booked in connection with the Domestic Violence charge.

Shoplifting (Enhancement)

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a total of three pieces of merchandise from local store in two incidents that occurred in a little over two hours on the same day.

David Oneal Burris, 46, 101 2nd Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of Shoplifting (Enhancement).

Burris is charged in connection with two incidents that occurred at Paradise Home Center, 600 Old Buffalo Road, on Saturday, June 15.

The reports on both incidents state Sgt. Spencer and Off. Shaver received a call about an incident that occurred at the store earlier in the day. When they arrived, they were met by the store’s owner who said that, first, an unknown white male had entered the store around 8:30 a.m. and while there concealed and took merchandise and left without paying for it. The owner said he did not know who that man was.

The reports state the owner said a store employee found an empty Dremel Tool package on the tool aisle and then alerted him about the missing tool. The owner said he started reviewing video from the in-store surveillance system which he said showed the white male was wearing a camouflage Boonie-style hat, tee-shirt, and blue jeans when he entered the store at 8:34 a.m. He said the man, who had tattoo markings on his right and left forearms, was carrying a DeWalt drill and charger without a battery.

The report about the first incident states the surveillance footage shows the man take a wood chisel from the shelf and conceal it in the back of the waistband of his pants. It states the man then left, passing all points of sale without paying for the item, exiting the building at 8:42 a.m.

The report about the second incident states the surveillance footage shows the man enter the store at 10:52 a.m. and take a DeWalt drill from the shelf and conceal it in the front waistband of his pants. It further shows him return to the shelf where he had removed the Dremel tool from its package when he was in the store previously. It shows him taking the Dremel tool and concealing it in the front inside the front of his pant and then leaving the store with it the DeWalt drill from the store without paying for them.

The reports about both incidents state the man drove away in a gold Chevrolet Impala.

The owner of the store provided the officers with copy of the surveillance footage along with still photographs of the man while he was in the store as well as a list of the items taken.

The reports state the man was identified by the tattoos on his forearms and was taken into custody at Walmart by deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office later that day. They state the man was wearing the same shoes the suspect was wearing in the surveillance video and was driving an identical vehicle.

Both reports identify the man taken into custody as Burris, stating that warrants were signed for his arrest for Shoplifting (Enhancement).

The report on the first incident states the wood chisel is valued at $15 while the report on the second incident states the DeWalt drill and the Dremel tool have a combined value of $235.

Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a truck and stealing several items including different types of ammunition.

Travis John Lucas, 39, 108 Highland Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle and Pettit Larceny.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, May 1, Off. Willingham was dispatched to 104 Highland Drive in reference to a break-in that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the report states the officer spoke with the complainant/victim who said that someone had broken into his vehicle on Tuesday, April 30. The report states the complainant/victim said the doors of his truck, a white Dodge Ram, had not been locked and that, in checking his camera on Wednesday he noticed someone had gone into it on Tuesday.

The report states the complainant/victim said that the following items were missing from the truck:

• A leather holster

• A box of Smith & Wesson .40 caliber bullets

• A box of .380 bullets

• An extra magazine

The report states the missing items had a combined value of $110.

The report states the complainant/victim said he had cameras on his property and believed he knew who the person is. The complainant/victim said he could see the individual go into his truck, but could not see if he had any of the missing items. He said he believed the individual was staying two doors down from his residence but was not sure of his name.

Off. Willingham then advised the complainant/victim that the report would be documented and forwarded to investigations for further information.

Lucas was taken into custody on Friday, June 14.

Shoplifting Enhanced

A Union woman ended up in jail after allegedly stealing a can of beer from a store one day and then coming back the next day and trying to steal another can of beer.

Sharon Delores Foster, 54, 1208 West Main Street #3A, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Shoplifting Enhanced.

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 13, Sgt. Fleming and Off. Stanley received a call about a shoplifting that had already occurred at the Exxon at 101 North Duncan Bypass. Upon arrival, the report states the officers spoke with the District Store Manager who said that an unknown black female had been in the store on Wednesday, June 12, and stole a can of beer. The report states the District Store Manager said that earlier Thursday the store’s cashier had seen the woman enter the store, select a Bud Ice and conceal it in her coat. The District Store Manager said the cashier told the woman what she had seen and told her to put the beer back. She said the woman put the beer back and then left the store.

Sgt. Fleming viewed the video from June 12 and saw the woman conceal a Bud Ice and then leave the store without paying. He then viewed the video from June 13 and saw the woman conceal two cans of Bud Ice and then put them back when confronted by the store employee. Sgt. Fleming then told the District Store Manager he would attempt to identify the woman and that the appropriate charges would be made.

The report states Sgt. Fleming was able to identify the woman as Foster. It states he also ran a criminal history on Foster and that a warrant would be signed for Foster for shoplifting for the June 12 incident. The report states that the charge would be enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

According to the report, the can of beer Foster is accused of shoplifting is valued at $2.

Foster was taken into custody on Friday, June 14.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following persons:

— Chuck Randall Lipsey, 28, 307 South Mountain Street, Union, charged Saturday, June 15 with Trespassing.

— Jeffery Scott Price, 42, 667 Phillipi Church Road, Union, charged Friday, June 14 with Obtaining Signature Or Property By False Pretense.

— Emair Joshua Crosby, 38, 415 East Main Street, Union, charged Friday, June 14 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Kassandra Danielle Sumner, 20, 505 Monarch Highway, Union, charged Monday, June 17 with Shoplifting.

— Kera Shanta Rogers, 20, 2222 Meansville Road, Jonesville, charged Monday, June 17 with Simple Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Disregarding A Traffic Control Device.

Incidents

The following incidents are under investigation by the Union Public Safety Department:

— Burglary/Breaking & Entering

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 15, Off. Black responded to a break-in that had already occurred at 329 Barnado Road. Upon arrival, the report states that Off. Black spoke with the complainant/victim who said he had been released from jail the previous day and had arrived home at approximately noon. It states the complainant/victim said that when he arrived home he found the padlock on his door had been broken off. He said he entered his residence and found the following items were missing:

• A 50-inch Toshiba flatscreen TV

• A Sanyo stereo

• Two portable heaters

• Several pairs of sunglasses

• Grocery items

When asked by Off. Black when was the last time he’d been at home, the report states the complainant/victim said he’d been in jail for several weeks. Off. Black then asked the complainant/victim if he had any idea about who would have broken into his home, the reports he replied he did not.

Off. Black then took photographs of the residence and then cleared the scene. The incident was forwarded to investigations.

The report states the missing items have a combined value of $500.

— Larceny Of A TV Set

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 15, Pfc. Willingham was dispatched to 203 Tillman Street in reference to a larceny of a TV. Upon arrival, the report states Pfc. Willingham spoke with the complainant/victim who said that when she came home she noticed her 32-inch Vizio flatscreen TV was missing. The report states the complainant/victim said that while the front door had been locked the back door had been unlocked. It states the complainant/victim said she had left home around 6:30 p.m. on Friday to go to work and returned around 1 a.m.

The report states that the complainant/victim said the TV was valued at $100 but could not provide Pfc. Willingham with its serial number. It states Willingham informed the complainant/victim that a report about the incident would be documented and forwarded to investigations.

— Larceny Of Money

The incident report states that on Friday, June 14, Off. Black and Cpl. Nance responded to a report of a larceny of money at 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart). Upon arrival, the report states Off. Black spoke with the complainant/victim who said that at 12:29 p.m. she went through self checkout register 46, purchased some food, and requested $100 cash back. However, she said she became distracted and walked off without the money. She said when she got to her vehicle in the parking lot she realized what had happened and went back to the register, but by the time she got there the money was gone.

Off. Black then called Walmart Asset Protection Associate by phone who told him he was off that day but would be back on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. The report states Off. Black would then review the store’s video footage of the incident at that time.

The report states that Off. Black returned to the store and met with the Asset Protection Associate and reviewed the footage of the incident. It states the footage showed the complainant/victim paying for her groceries at self checkout 46 the cash back being dispensed as she walks away. The report states a woman with a child in her shopping cart walk up to the same checkout, take the money and hand it to the child who then put it in his right pocket. It states the woman then paid for her groceries and left the store.

Off. Black had the Asset Protection Associate make a copy of the video which he took to pass on to investigations.

Crimes and arrests in the City of Union