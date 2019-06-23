Guilty pleas heard June 17-19

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this past week.

—Tabatha Christine Walton, 27, 805 Weber Lake Road, Union, to Child Neglect, 3 years with credit for 30 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Karell Harold Thompson, 21, 1109 South Pinckney Street, Union, to Cruelty To A Child, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence Second Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence Third Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and courts costs.

— James Michael Beasley, 35, 100 Princehall Lane, Spartanburg, to Distribution Of An Imitation Controlled Substance, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 38 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Second Offense Possession Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Brittany Lauren Lardieri, 29, 714 Keltner Avenue, Spartanburg, to First Offense Possession Of Heroin, 90 days with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to First Offense Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, 90 days with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Marcus Lashawn Gist, 37, 200 Hicks Street, Union, to Domestic Violence Third Degree, 90 days with credit for 65 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence Third Degree, 90 days with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— William Darby Riggins, 63, 1821 South Jonesville Highway, Jonesville, to First Offense Distribution Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, 90 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— James Michael Jeter, 1418 Peach Orchard Road, Union, to Possession Of Crack Cocaine First Offense, 90 days with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Distribution Of Marijuana First Offense, 90 days with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Garry Dean Jeter, 105 Gault Street Apt. B-1, Jonesville, to Petit Larceny (Enhanced), 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution.

— Silmario Deantwon Coleman, 29, 305 Lovers Lane Road, Union, to Petit Larceny, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary Second-Degree (Non-Violent), 30 months suspended upon time served and 6 months probation with credit for 350 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to undergo mental health assessment.

— Kristopher Dylan Childers, 26, 124 Magnolia Circle, Union, to First Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and 12 months probation with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— James Kenneth Fowler, Jr. 741 East Main Street, Gaffney, to Attempting To Manufacture Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 27 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Ry’Keem Oligawon Green, 22, 304 Columbia Street, Union, to Shoplifting Third Or Subsequent Offense, 12 months suspended upon 12 months home detention and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Justin Matthew Lamore, 37, 101 Fairway Drive, Spartanburg, to Domestic Violence Second Degree, 90 days with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Marcus Lawson, 41, 107 Cogdell Plaza Apt. D, Union, to Burglary Third Degree, 5 years suspended upon time served and 18 months probation with credit for 110 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution; to Malicious Injury To Real Property Property Injury Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tyler James Barshaw, 20, 278 Lockhart Drive, Lockhart, to Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor, 3 years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim and during parole to evaluated by the SC Department of Corrections for a determination of Sex Offender Registry with the Sex Offender Registry requirement to be determined at a hearing before a circuit judge.

— Daniel Britten Garcia, 32, 307 Walker Street, Union, to First Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Second Offense Driving Under Suspension (DUI related), 60 days suspended upon time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to First Offense Possession Of Marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 (Third Property Offense), 2 years with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Attempted Forgery Less Than $10,000 (Third Property Offense), 2 years with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Sh0plifting Less Than $2,000 (Third Property Offense), 2 years with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lisa Ann Smith, 33, 108 Malone Avenue, Union, to Shoplifting Third Of Subsequent Offense, 8 months with credit for 27 days already served and pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

In General Sessions Court in Union County