Mobile home destroyed by fire

UNION — A fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning may have been caused by a heating pad that might have shorted out.

Philippi Fire Department Chief Dennis Frost said Thursday that his department was dispatched to a residence at 214 Estes Road in reference to a structure fire. Frost said that when firefighters arrived “the front porch and living room area were already on fire, burning heavy.” He said that firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours extinguishing the blaze but were unable to save the building which he said was double-wide mobile home.

“It’s pretty much a total loss,” Frost said. “What the fire didn’t destroy the heat and the water did.”

Frost said that the fire may have been caused by a heating pad which was found on the floor still plugged into the wall. He said it is possible that the heating pad shorted out causing the fire.

In addition to Philippi, Frost said the Lockhart, Kelly-Kelton, and Monarch fire departments responded to the scene as did the Jonesville Fire Department which he said brought a tanker in case more water was needed. They would remain on the scene until 1:33 p.m.

Philippi firefighters returned to the scene later that afternoon after Frost, who said he’d went to check on the building, noticed it was smoldering. Frost said that the smoke was coming from the “back boxing” on the house where the water hadn’t been able to reach. He said he and his fellow firefighter pulled the back boxing out to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Frost said that the Union County EMS also responded to the scene and took one of the residents to the Union Medical Center because of smoke inhalation. He said he was told by the woman’s son that she was released from the hospital later that day.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released Wednesday, the Red Cross announced that it is helping the three adults affected by the fire by providing them with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

