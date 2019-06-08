Teen killed in automobile accident

UNION COUNTY — An automobile accident that claimed the life of one teenager and left another injured Friday afternoon remains under investigation.

L/Cpl Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred around 4:32 p.m. Friday on Kelly Road near Old Pump Station Road approximately 4.8 miles north of the City of Union. Miller stated that a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling north on Kelly Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Miller said the driver of the Civic was a 16-year-old juvenile who he said was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident was not ejected from the vehicle but was entrapped and had to be extracted by mechanical means. He said the driver was transported by Union County EMS to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.

Miller said the only other person in the vehicle was the deceased who he said was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. While he was not ejected from the vehicle, either, Miller said the deceased, who he said was sitting in the right front passenger seat, was also entrapped and had to be extracted by mechanical means. He said the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released Friday night, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced the person who died in the accident — which he said occurred in the 1,000 block of Kelly Road — had been identified as 14-year-old Jay Cribbs.

Holcombe said that there was no further information about the accident which he said remains under investigation by his office, the SC Highway Patrol, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver of vehicle injured in collision