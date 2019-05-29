$40K in drugs, $14K in cash, and 5 guns

McKinney McKinney Young Young

UNION COUNTY — A man and a woman are facing multiple weapons and drug charges after being found with approximately $40,000 worth drugs and five firearms in their possession during a raid on their home in which law enforcement personnel used a flash bang device to safely enter the house and take them into custody.

Raquel Dawn McKinney, 29, 3103 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, and Frederick Lamar Young, 33, 3103 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, are charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with multiple drug violations involving Marijuana, Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, and Ecstasy. They are also charged with multiple weapons violations involving a rifle and four handguns.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sheriff David Taylor announced that, on Friday, May 24, the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) together with Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant on the residence at 3103 Buffal0-West Springs Highway, Union, which resulted in a large drugs and weapons bust and seizure. Taylor stated that the search warrant was obtained for the residence based on information deputies had received that the people there were involved in the sale of illegal drugs and had weapons in the house.

The incident report states that Maj. John Sherfield obtained the warrant on Wednesday, May 22 “based off of information that was received from a confidential source concerning illegall narcotics and weapons violations.” The report states that the house at 3103 Buffal0-West Springs Highway, Union, is the residence of McKinney and “her boyfriend” Young.

In executing the warrant, Taylor said deputies used technology designed to distract the occupants of the building so they could enter it safely.

“As entry was being made, a ‘distraction’ device was used which offered our deputies a chance to safely enter and secure the home,” Taylor said. “The reason the distraction device was used was because we learned Fredrick Young has a history of being associated with firearms and a past criminal record.”

The incident report states that the SRT, alongwith Sherfield and “Sgt. Gilstrap, Investigator, Suber, Captain Wright, Investigator Coffer, Sgt. Voiselle, Sgt. Woods, Deputy Barefoot, Deputy Ellison, Reserve Deputy Flood and Deputy Erwin” executed the search warrant at 7:30 in the morning. The report states that “because of Young’s past criminal history the officers breached the door and deployed a flash bang distraction device and then made entry.” It states that Young was found on a couch, taken into custody and handcuffed and that the ensuing search of the building turned up McKinney in her bedroom and she too was taken into custody and handcuffed.

After they were in custody, the incident report states deputies explained to McKinney and Young that they had a search warrant for their residence and then read it to them.

While searching the residence, the incident report states deputies found the following:

• $860 cash in Young’s left front pocket

• $1,230 cash in Young’s wallet

• $8,705 cash on the kitchen counter

• $528 cash in McKinney’s Chrysler vehicle

• 785 dosage units of Ecstasy most of which was on the kitchen table in a red neoprene bag and some of which was in a black bookbag

• Approximately 47.4 grams of Heroin in the red neoprene bag on the kitchen table

• Approximately 10.1 grams of Crack Cocaine in the black bookbag

• Approximately 247 grams of Marijuana on the kitchen table

• Approximately 198.7 grams of Cocaine in the red neoprene bag on the kitchen table and some in the bookbag

• A black case in the master bedroom which contained a Cobray 9mm pistol, a Century International Arms 7.62×39 rifle, banana magazine, drum magazine, and a Glock 26 with a loaded extended magazine

• A Glock 22 .40 caliber with extended magazine under the mattress in the master bedroom

• A Taurus Millenium 9mm with magazine inside the trunk of McKinney’s Chrysler vehicle

• Several digital scales in the black bookbag and in the kitchen area

• Surveillance cameras and monitor

• Blunt wraps

• Cell phones

• Vacuum sealer, vacuum seal bags, measuring cups and utensil from the trunk of the Camry

The incident report states that an NCIC check revealed that the Glock 22 was reported stolen in Spartanburg County. It states that a copy of that report would be included in this case file.

The report states that a total of $14,298 in cash was seized at the scene. It states that the black bookbag contained numerous items of mail suggesting that itbelongs to Young. It futher states that all the items listed were photographed and seized as evidence. The report states that the suspected naroctics — which it states has an estimated street value of approximately $40,000 — will be sealed inside Best Packs and sent to SLED for analysis.

The incident report states that Young has a previous conviction for Assault And Battery With Intent To Kill in Spartanburg County from 2008.

In announcing their arrests, Taylor stated that his office has filed the following charges against McKinney and Young:

• Young

— Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Crime

— Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

— Trafficking Ecstasy

— Trafficking Heroin

— Trafficking Crack Cocaine

— Trafficing Cocaine

— Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Cocaine

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Crack Cocaine

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Heroin

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Ecstasy

• McKinney

— Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

— Trafficking Ecstasy

— Trafficking Heroin

— Trafficking Crack Cocaine

— Trafficking Cocaine

— Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Cocaine

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Crack Cocaine

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Heroin

— Possession Of A Firearm While Trafficking Ecstasy

Taylor pointed out that investigations like this take a lot of time and effort on behalf of his office, but they are necessary. He added that such investigations always end the same way, with those being investigated being arrested and their subsequent prosecution a high priority.

“We take these types of crimes very serious and will not stand by and allow people to sell drugs,” Taylor said.

Taylor commended his deputies and the hard work they put into getting people like McKinney and Young off the streets of Union County.

On Wednesday, Taylor said that he plans to contact federal law enforcement about the case with an eye to having it prosecuted in federal court where the penalties will be much more severe if the case results in convictions.

McKinney https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_McKinney.jpg McKinney Young https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Young.jpg Young

Couple facing multiple weapons, drug charges