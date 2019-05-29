Man charged with Indecent Exposure

Foster Foster

UNION — A Union man was arrested Sunday for allegedly pulling down his pants and exposing himself to children and then taking off all of his clothes as police were attempting to arrest him.

Roland Ricco Foster, Jr., 36, 717 West Main Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Indecent Exposure.

The incident report states that on Sunday (May 26) at approximately 3:18 p.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell responded to a residence on West Main Street in reference to a report of a man exposing himself to children. The report states that when Sgt. D. Spencer arrived on the scene he noticed a black male walking away from the residence. It states that Sgt. Mitchell went over to DD’s Food Mart parking lot and was flagged over to the residence on West Main Street by the complainant.

The report states the complainant said that he had been sitting on the porch when he saw the black male, later identified as Foster, pull down his pants and expose his genitals. It states that Sgt. Mitchell talked to a witness who said she was also sitting on the porch and saw Foster standing against a pole at the Food Mart with his hand in his pants like he was playing with himself. The report states the woman said she told her family to watch her children and she went inside. It states the complainant said Foster then walked across the street and stood directly in front of the house. The complainant said that Foster pulled his pants down where his genitals and backside were both exposed.

The report states Sgt. Mitchell then notified Off. D. Beheler and Sgt. Spencer not to let Foster leave because he could see him walking away from the officers and fall on his back. It states that Off. Beheler called Foster by name and Foster threw his wallet at them and then walked across the street to the Food Mart towards Sgt. Mitchell. The report states Foster pulled off his pants and shoes and threw them into the parking lot and then walked toward Sgt. Mitchell who told him to stop. Foster then turned and Sgt. Mitchell told him he was under arrest and grabbed his right wrist.

The report states Foster then kicked off his shorts, leaving himself naked. It states Foster started pulling away from Sgt. Mitchell but the sergeant did not let go of his wrist and got a cuff on it. The report states Foster then attempted to lay down. It states Off. Beheler helped Sgt. Mitchell get the other cuff on Foster’s wrist. The report states that Off. Beheler double locked the cuffs. They then placed Foster in the back of Sgt. Mitchell’s patrol car and he was transported to the Union County Jail where he was charged with indecent exposure.

Foster https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Foster.jpg Foster

Allegedly exposed himself to children