Teen charged with Attempted Murder

UNION — A Union teen is facing multiple charges after allegedly opening fire near a local barbershop.

Albert Dewayne Hill, Jr., 18, 504 South Pinckney Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Trespassing, Possession Of A Weapon During A Violent Crime, Discharging A Firearm Into A Vehicle, and Attempted Murder.

The incident report states that on Friday, May 24, at approximately 1:23 p.m., Sgt. D. Mitchell responded to 214 North Pinckney Street (Kennan’s Barbershop) in reference to a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, the report states Sgt. Mitchell went to the area behind the barbershop and spoke to the complainant who said that he works across the street and that his girlfriend works at the barbershop. The report states the complainant said he heard gunshots and came to check on his girlfriend.

The report states Off. Butch Carter was already on the scene and pointed out to Sgt. Mitchell a number of shell casings at the back door of the barbershop. Sgt. Mitchell had Off. Carter stay with the evidence. Investigator J. Beatty subsequently arrived at the scene along with other officers.

The report states Sgt. Mitchell noticed some women standing in front of 200 North Gadberry Street (Fairforest Apartments) and walked over and spoke with them. It states one of the women said she’d seen a light-skinned black male wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans running from the direction of the barbershop.

The report states Sgt. Mitchell used his evidence markers to mark the shell casings in the grass and the evidence was subsequently photographed. It states investigators took over and processed the scene.

Hill was taken into custody later that day and charged with Possession Of A Weapon During A Violent Crime, Discharging A Firearm Into A Vehicle, and Attempted Murder in connection with the incident.

The trespassing charge against Hill stems from an incident that occurred on April 15 at 534 Rice Avenue (Bojangles). The incident report states that Off. Black and Sgt. Spencer responded to the call and spoke with the complainant/victim who said that Hill, her ex-boyfriend, came into the restaurant even though he was under a no trespassing order for the property stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 30, 2018. It states the complainant/victim said that when she saw Hill coming into the restaurant she met him at the door and tried to get him to leave. She said that Hill refused to leave and said he wanted to talk to her.

The incident report states the complainant/victim said as she attempted to go back into the restaurant Hill pushed her into the brick wall causing her to scrape her left forearm. It states she said Hill came into the restaurant behind her and that Hill’s mother, who also works at the restaurant, tried to get him to leave as well.

The report states Off. Black confirmed that Hill had an active trespass notice for Bojangles. It states Off. Black would seek a trespassing warrant for Hill.

Allegedly fired multiple shots near barbershop