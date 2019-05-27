UCSO searching for missing woman

Image courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jessica Nichole Ashmore who has not been seen or heard from since May 20. Image courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jessica Nichole Ashmore who has not been seen or heard from since May 20.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Sheriff David Taylor announced this (Monday) afternoon that his office is trying to find Jessica Nichole Ashmore, a resident of the Jonesville area who has not been seen since May 20.

Taylor’s announcement included a flyer issued by Ashmore’s family pleading for help in finding her.

Jessica Ashmore has not been seen or heard from since May 20th 2019. She went for a walk on Jeffries Farm Road in Jonesville, South Carolina and left her phone, purse, inhaler, everything and did not return. No one has heard from her and we are very worried. It’s not like her to leave her phone or inhaler behind and not find a way to call anyone. Please share and keep her in your prayers!!!! She may be in or around Union, Jonesville, Pacolet and Spartanburg areas. Please.

Taylor said that his office is searching for Ashmore and is asking for anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts to call and report it.

“We’re beating the bushes, trying to find out where she is,” Taylor said. “The mother is getting worried, is getting concerned. We’re putting the flyer out in hopes somebody will call us and let us know where she is.”

Anyone with information about Ashmore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

