Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

BUFFALO — An automobile accident that claimed the life of a Buffalo woman Wednesday night remains under investigation by three agencies.

L/Cpl David Jones of the SC Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred Wednesday (May 22) at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the Bailey Road in the Buffalo area.

Jones said the accident occurred when a 2002 Suzuki SUV traveling north on the Bailey Road ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He said the driver was wearing a sea belt at the time of the collision, but was entrapped in the vehicle.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that the victim of the accident — which he said occurred in the 600 block of Bailey Road — had been identified as Christel Darlene Poole, 48, of Buffalo. Holcombe said that an autopsy had been scheduled to be performed on Poole’s body on Friday at Newberry Pathology Group. He said that the accident is still under investigation by his office, the Highway Patrol, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Holcombe said there was no further information about the accident and the ongoing investigation at this time.

