Fire destroys house in Cross Keys

CROSS KEYS — Even as they were being dispatched the fire departments that responded to a structure fire Monday night already knew before they got there that it was too late to save a family’s home.

Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Steven Stone said Tuesday that his department was dispatched at 9:36 p.m. Monday to 3474 Cross Keys Highway in response to a structure fire. Stone said that his department was informed by dispatch that the building was already “totally involved” by the flames. He said that even though firefighters were able to extinguish the fire over the course of the next five hours the building was too far gone to be saved.

“The house is a total loss,” Stone said.

Stone said the cause of the fire is undetermined but that the residents were not at home at the time. He said that no one, including firefighters were injured by the blaze.

In addition to his department, Stone said the Buffalo, Southside, and Monarch fire departments were dispatched to the scene as was the Trinity Fire Department from Spartanburg County. Stone said the Union County Rescue Squad, EMS, and Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to the scene. He said all the firefighters and other emergency response personnel had cleared the scene by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Given the fact that the house was a total loss, Stone said he contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released Monday, the Red Cross announced that it is helping the family whose home was destroyed by the fire by providing them with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Dangerous Weather

The press release states that “spring brings with it budding trees, blooming flowers, and refreshing showers. However, these spring showers can quickly turn into dangerous thunderstorms. Thunderstorms and lightning happen more often in the afternoon and evening, but can strike at any time of the day or night. Lightning kills more people every year than hurricanes. Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes, blown down trees and utility poles, causing widespread power outages and damage to homes.”

For tips and to create a family emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

